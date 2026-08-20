The Chicest People I Know Are Already Styling Knee-Length Skirts With This Autumn Boots Trend

If you want to bring your favourite summer skirt straight into your autumn rotation, you've come to the right place. Taking my inspiration from Paris's chicest, I spotted Margot Robbie stepping out this week and making her favourite summer skirt feel entirely autumn-ready. Pairing summer's favourite skirt trend—an elegant, knee-grazing midi—with autumn's soon-to-be favourite shoe trend—a knee-high boot with a wearable flat design—Margot crafted an effortless transeasonal look I'll be copying as we move from summer into autumn.
Styling her two-piece look with a chic, vintage-inspired tank top, Margot's skirt-and-top combination featured a slightly sheer finish, intricate lace and delicate bead detailing. She finished the look with a co-ordinating scarf draped around her neck and a chocolate-brown Chanel bag tucked neatly under her arm.
Whilst it's still warm enough to get away with wearing skirts sans tights, now is the perfect time to experiment with this sophisticated skirt-and-boot pairing. Read on to shop my edit of the best knee-length skirts and knee-high boots below.
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Shop Knee-Length Skirts and Knee-High Boots:
COS
Cotton Column Skirt
In a rich shade of chocolate brown, this is so easy to slot into a capsule edit.
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot
I'm banking these ahead of the cooler months.
With Jéan
Rue Skirt
Style this with a vintage-inspired tank top to get Margot's look.
Massimo Dutti
Knee-High Leather Boots
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of black boots.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
This also comes in six other shades.
Sezane
Bridget Knee Boots
These also come in a glossy chocolate shade.
Gap
Brown Easy Knee-Length Skirt
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Whistles
Black Quin Stretch Knee High Boot
These have some stretch to them for a comfortable fit.
Free People
Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Knee-Length Slip Skirt
The lace-trim skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Arket
Leather Riding Boots
Wear these with a knee-length skirt or tuck these over jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.