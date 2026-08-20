The Chicest People I Know Are Already Styling Knee-Length Skirts With This Autumn Boots Trend

Margot gave her knee-length skirt an autumn energy with the chicest knee-high boots pairing.

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Margot Robbie steps outside in Paris wearing a knee-length skirt with knee-high boots and a vintage inspired tank top.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you want to bring your favourite summer skirt straight into your autumn rotation, you've come to the right place. Taking my inspiration from Paris's chicest, I spotted Margot Robbie stepping out this week and making her favourite summer skirt feel entirely autumn-ready. Pairing summer's favourite skirt trend—an elegant, knee-grazing midi—with autumn's soon-to-be favourite shoe trend—a knee-high boot with a wearable flat design—Margot crafted an effortless transeasonal look I'll be copying as we move from summer into autumn.

Margot Robbie steps outside in Paris wearing a knee-length skirt with knee-high boots and a vintage inspired tank top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling her two-piece look with a chic, vintage-inspired tank top, Margot's skirt-and-top combination featured a slightly sheer finish, intricate lace and delicate bead detailing. She finished the look with a co-ordinating scarf draped around her neck and a chocolate-brown Chanel bag tucked neatly under her arm.

Whilst it's still warm enough to get away with wearing skirts sans tights, now is the perfect time to experiment with this sophisticated skirt-and-boot pairing. Read on to shop my edit of the best knee-length skirts and knee-high boots below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.