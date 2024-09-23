Chanel's Loafers Are the Ultimate Luxury—Here's Why the Fashion Set Think They're Worth It

Loafers haven't been around for a while. Sure, they kind of bubble up as one of those wardrobe basics we will always feel passionate about, but they haven't really been in the fashion spotlight for a while. Back in 2015, it was Gucci's Horsebit backless loafers that became the ubiquitous shoes of the season thanks to Alessandro Michele's new reign at the fashion house. Then after that initial buzz, which did admittedly last a couple of years (and the style still stands up today as a modern classic), everything went a little quiet on the loafer front. Now, in 2024, they're everywhere again, and this time nearly every designer you can think of is taking part. Well, dear readers, I think I've found the ultimate designer loafers to beat all others: the Chanel loafers.

chanel-loafers-292597-1617973371851-image

(Image credit: @pernilleteisbaek)

While I'm absolutely convinced my next pair of shoes has to be the chunkier versions, the more delicate stylings might grab your attention. Keep scrolling to see the Chanel loafers the fashion set is loving and then continue on to see the other loafers we'd invest in as well.

Emma Rose Style Influencer

(Image credit: @emmarosestyle)

Shop Chanel Loafers:

Moccasins
CHANEL
Moccasins

Look closely for the fun heart shape.

Moccasins
CHANEL
Moccasins

A modern spin on a classic shape.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin Cc Loafers Black White 37 Black White
Chanel
Shiny Calfskin CC Loafers

A sleek and refined loafer.

Chanel Denim Cc Turnlock Loafers 37 Blue
Chanel
Denim Cc Turnlock Loafers

This quilted gray option is perfect for fall.

Chanel, Shiny Calfskin Logo Loafers
Chanel
Shiny Calfskin Logo Loafers

For something more contemporary.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin Logo Loafers 37 Beige
Chanel
Shiny Calfskin Logo Loafers

These loafers are a dream.

Chanel Calfskin Cc Moccasin Loafers 40 Black
Chanel
Calfskin CC Moccasin Loafers

You can always grab a great deal on pre-loved sites.

Chanel Lambskin Quilted Cc Turnlock Loafers 41 Black
Chanel
Lambskin Quilted Cc Turnlock Loafers

These quilted loafers will be in your collection for years to come.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin Cc Loafers 36 Beige White
Chanel
Shiny Calfskin CC Loafers

The two-tone design is so cool.

Shop Alternative Loafers:

Lucca Loafer
Sam Edelman
Lucca Loafer

The ruched-toe loafer is having a major moment.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

Penny loafers lend an androgynous feel.

Clean Leather Loafers
COS
Clean Leather Loafers

Style these with wide-leg trousers or jeans.

Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer
Gucci
Horsebit 1953 Loafer

Gucci's Horsebit loafers have earned cult status, too.

Porto Penny Loafer
Madewell
Porto Penny Loafer

You'd be forgiven for thinking these are designer shoes.

Addie Embellished Two-Tone Leather Loafers
JIMMY CHOO
Addie Embellished Two-Tone Leather Loafers

If you're lusting after Chanel's two-toned moccasins.

Vlogo Embellished Leather Loafers
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Vlogo Embellished Leather Loafers

Valentino shoes are every bit as beautiful as Chanel.

Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

Opt for Margiela's split toe for something a tad more directional.

Cigar Loafer, Black
Dear Frances
Cigar Loafer, Black

The simple design sets this shoe apart from the rest.

Leather Moccasins With Metallic Detail
MANGO
Leather Moccasins With Metallic Detail

A more affordable option worth considering.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

