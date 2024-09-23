Chanel's Loafers Are the Ultimate Luxury—Here's Why the Fashion Set Think They're Worth It
Loafers haven't been around for a while. Sure, they kind of bubble up as one of those wardrobe basics we will always feel passionate about, but they haven't really been in the fashion spotlight for a while. Back in 2015, it was Gucci's Horsebit backless loafers that became the ubiquitous shoes of the season thanks to Alessandro Michele's new reign at the fashion house. Then after that initial buzz, which did admittedly last a couple of years (and the style still stands up today as a modern classic), everything went a little quiet on the loafer front. Now, in 2024, they're everywhere again, and this time nearly every designer you can think of is taking part. Well, dear readers, I think I've found the ultimate designer loafers to beat all others: the Chanel loafers.
While I'm absolutely convinced my next pair of shoes has to be the chunkier versions, the more delicate stylings might grab your attention. Keep scrolling to see the Chanel loafers the fashion set is loving and then continue on to see the other loafers we'd invest in as well.
Shop Chanel Loafers:
These quilted loafers will be in your collection for years to come.
Shop Alternative Loafers:
If you're lusting after Chanel's two-toned moccasins.
Valentino shoes are every bit as beautiful as Chanel.
Opt for Margiela's split toe for something a tad more directional.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
-
I'm Forever Loyal to a Chic Black Shoe Style—5 Standout Picks I'm Eyeing Right Now
Incredibly cool *and* comfortable.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jenna Ortega Ditched Her Signature Black Heels for Flats in 2024's Hottest Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Stunning Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry That's Worth the Investment
Shine bright like a diamond.
By Ana Escalante
-
We're Fashion Editors—the 9 Best Items From The Row That Are Truly Worth the Investment
They'll never date.
By Emily Dawes
-
The Only Watch Styles Worth Investing In According to an Expert
Sponsor Content Created With AP
By Aniyah Morinia
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris
A French-girl favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
My Mom and I Agree—These "Forever Pieces" Are 100% Worth Buying
Don't just take my word for it.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
These 35 Chic, Anti-Trend Pieces Are Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Standouts
These will be worn on heavy rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes