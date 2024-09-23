Chanel's Loafers Are the Ultimate Luxury—Here's Why the Fashion Set Think They're Worth It

(Image credit: Getty)

Loafers haven't been around for a while. Sure, they kind of bubble up as one of those wardrobe basics we will always feel passionate about, but they haven't really been in the fashion spotlight for a while. Back in 2015, it was Gucci's Horsebit backless loafers that became the ubiquitous shoes of the season thanks to Alessandro Michele's new reign at the fashion house. Then after that initial buzz, which did admittedly last a couple of years (and the style still stands up today as a modern classic), everything went a little quiet on the loafer front. Now, in 2024, they're everywhere again, and this time nearly every designer you can think of is taking part. Well, dear readers, I think I've found the ultimate designer loafers to beat all others: the Chanel loafers.

While I'm absolutely convinced my next pair of shoes has to be the chunkier versions, the more delicate stylings might grab your attention. Keep scrolling to see the Chanel loafers the fashion set is loving and then continue on to see the other loafers we'd invest in as well.

Shop Chanel Loafers:

CHANEL Moccasins $1525 SHOP NOW Look closely for the fun heart shape.

CHANEL Moccasins $1500 SHOP NOW A modern spin on a classic shape.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin CC Loafers $1475 $1095 SHOP NOW A sleek and refined loafer.

Chanel Denim Cc Turnlock Loafers $1995 SHOP NOW This quilted gray option is perfect for fall.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin Logo Loafers $1650 SHOP NOW For something more contemporary.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin Logo Loafers $1375 SHOP NOW These loafers are a dream.

Chanel Calfskin CC Moccasin Loafers $1500 $1395 SHOP NOW You can always grab a great deal on pre-loved sites.

Chanel Lambskin Quilted Cc Turnlock Loafers $2260 SHOP NOW These quilted loafers will be in your collection for years to come.

Chanel Shiny Calfskin CC Loafers $1000 SHOP NOW The two-tone design is so cool.

Shop Alternative Loafers:

Sam Edelman Lucca Loafer $100 SHOP NOW The ruched-toe loafer is having a major moment.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers $149 SHOP NOW Penny loafers lend an androgynous feel.

COS Clean Leather Loafers $170 SHOP NOW Style these with wide-leg trousers or jeans.

Gucci Horsebit 1953 Loafer $990 SHOP NOW Gucci's Horsebit loafers have earned cult status, too.

Madewell Porto Penny Loafer $168 SHOP NOW You'd be forgiven for thinking these are designer shoes.

JIMMY CHOO Addie Embellished Two-Tone Leather Loafers $895 $537 SHOP NOW If you're lusting after Chanel's two-toned moccasins.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo Embellished Leather Loafers $1090 SHOP NOW Valentino shoes are every bit as beautiful as Chanel.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers $1150 SHOP NOW Opt for Margiela's split toe for something a tad more directional.

Dear Frances Cigar Loafer, Black $590 SHOP NOW The simple design sets this shoe apart from the rest.

MANGO Leather Moccasins With Metallic Detail $100 SHOP NOW A more affordable option worth considering.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.