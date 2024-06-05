Sorry to My Heels, But This Comfortable Shoe Trend Is All I Want to Wear Right Now
With summer parties, weddings and work events peppering my calendar, I've been looking to invest in a comfortable but elegant shoe that can give me the grace of a high-heel, but without the inevitable discomfort.
To avoid having my favourite heels sink into the grass this summer, I'm swapping out all of my pairs for a polished black wedge instead. With a sleek silhouette that balances elegance with wearability, the black wedge trend offers a comfortable stride, with all of the poise of your favourite heel.
Whilst it was a mainstay in wardrobes throughout the '90s, '00s and early '10s, the wedge trend eventually fell out of favour over the past decade. Luckily for my comfort-craving self, the "dated" shoe has been treated to somewhat of a makeover this season—and it's never looked better.
Already a favourite in the rotation of Instagram's most stylish, I spotted Alexa Chung style her Paris Texas pair on repeat last summer with everything from elegant evening dresses to her favourite pair of jeans.
Less formal than their slim-heeled sisters, black wedges offer the styling versatility to see you through the summer. Wear them with denim jeans or linen trousers to add a polished edge, or style with a flowing summer dress and you're instantly wedding-guest-ready.
Whilst I'm in the market for a strappy style that can mimic my favourite high heels, I've also seen black wedges in beachy espadrille styles, sleek mule pairs, and trending flip-flop styles this season.
To shop the comfortable footwear trend that's set to take over this season, read on to discover our favourite black wedges to shop now below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK WEDGES TO BUY NOW:
In my opinion, these are the perfect pool-side wedges.
These chunky wedges offer all of their height of a tall heel, without any of the discomfort.
Lead image: @lenafarl
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
