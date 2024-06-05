Sorry to My Heels, But This Comfortable Shoe Trend Is All I Want to Wear Right Now

With summer parties, weddings and work events peppering my calendar, I've been looking to invest in a comfortable but elegant shoe that can give me the grace of a high-heel, but without the inevitable discomfort.

To avoid having my favourite heels sink into the grass this summer, I'm swapping out all of my pairs for a polished black wedge instead. With a sleek silhouette that balances elegance with wearability, the black wedge trend offers a comfortable stride, with all of the poise of your favourite heel.

Whilst it was a mainstay in wardrobes throughout the '90s, '00s and early '10s, the wedge trend eventually fell out of favour over the past decade. Luckily for my comfort-craving self, the "dated" shoe has been treated to somewhat of a makeover this season—and it's never looked better.

Already a favourite in the rotation of Instagram's most stylish, I spotted Alexa Chung style her Paris Texas pair on repeat last summer with everything from elegant evening dresses to her favourite pair of jeans.

Less formal than their slim-heeled sisters, black wedges offer the styling versatility to see you through the summer. Wear them with denim jeans or linen trousers to add a polished edge, or style with a flowing summer dress and you're instantly wedding-guest-ready.

Whilst I'm in the market for a strappy style that can mimic my favourite high heels, I've also seen black wedges in beachy espadrille styles, sleek mule pairs, and trending flip-flop styles this season.

To shop the comfortable footwear trend that's set to take over this season, read on to discover our favourite black wedges to shop now below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK WEDGES TO BUY NOW:

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £100 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out this summer.

Reformation Emilia Wedge Sandal £298 SHOP NOW These elegant edges have shot up to the top of my wishlist.

St. Agni Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW I always come back to St. Agni for their stappy summer sandals.

Khaite Marion Leather Mules £840 SHOP NOW These tall wedges will add a cool '90s touch to your styling.

Saint Laurent Tribute Woven Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals £740 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect pool-side wedges.

Jil Sander Leather Mules £900 SHOP NOW These sleek mules offer a subtle way for you to jump on the trend.

Zara Flatform Wedge Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These chunky wedges offer all of their height of a tall heel, without any of the discomfort.

St. Agni Leather Wedge Sandals £265 £186 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.