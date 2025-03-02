I'm a 4'11" Fashion Editor Who Wants to Look Chic and In-the-Know This Spring—7 Trends That Will Work

As a fashion editor, a large part of my job consists of keeping watch for each season’s biggest trends.

Whether analysing runway looks or refreshing TikTok (all in the name of research, of course), I spend a good part of my day eating, sleeping and scrolling fashion content so I can predict and pre-empt what we’re all going to be adding to our baskets in the coming months. Yet, whilst I’d like to think I’ve become somewhat of an expert at spotting trends before they’re trending, so to speak, I must admit, when it comes to incorporating them into my own wardrobe, it doesn’t always go quite as smoothly. Any fellow petite person will know the struggle: what looks good on a model (or influencer) doesn’t always translate for those of us 5'4'' and under.

Over the years, however, I’ve found that rather than diving headfirst into every trend, being selective about which ones work best on a petite frame is the answer. Thankfully, when it comes to spring/summer 2025 trends, we’re spoilt for choice. You see, not only do they deliver on the style front, but many of spring’s biggest trends can easily be translated for shorter heights, thanks to a few clever styling hacks. Plus, for those who want to give the illusion of being taller than they are (not a requirement but a camp I fall into), there are a whole host of trends that can be used to our advantage.

So, to help you navigate the style season ahead, I’ve pulled together a handy guide on the best spring trends that are perfect for petite frames—no trip to the tailor necessary. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself.

The Best Spring Fashion Trends for Petites, According to a Fashion Editor

1. Colour-Drench Dressing

Style Notes: Colour-drench or tonal dressing, where someone wears one shade from top-to-toe, has been trending for a few seasons now, but it’s a look that is showing no sign of slowing down for S/S 25. This is a great trend for petite women, as by wearing one single column of colour, you can elongate your proportions, giving the illusion of extra inches. Whilst I love Julie Sergent Ferreri's bright co-ord here, this look can be translated to any tone, so if bold colour isn’t your style, try wearing top-to-toe cream or black for a more minimalist finish.

Shop the Trend:

Toteme Embroidered Silk-Twill Shirt £540 SHOP NOW Leave untucked for a more relaxed fit.

Toteme Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £520 SHOP NOW Pyjama-inspired styling with a luxe twist.

Mejuri Chunky Large U Hoops £138 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

& Other Stories Floral-Embroidered Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW The prettiest of spring shoes.

2. Maxi Lengths

Style Notes: When it comes to this season's trending dress and skirt styles, maxi lengths are the way to go. Whilst you may think these floor-grazing styles would overwhelm petite frames, they actually do the opposite, elongating by drawing the eye downwards. When shopping for the perfect maxi-length pieces, if you can’t find a style you like in the petite section, opt for midi lengths from main collections, as they’ll usually hit full length on those 5'4” and under.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Ribbed Vest £10 SHOP NOW A ribbed vest will work hard in your wardrobe.

Free People Free-Est Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This midi style will double as a maxi on petite heights.

COS The Box Shoulder Bag £225 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe needs a classic black bag.

AEYDE Nettie leather sandals £225 SHOP NOW This chicest minimalist sandal.

3. Cuffed Jeans

Style Notes: I’m a huge fan of denim; however, as I’m sure you know, it isn’t always easy to find great-fitting petite jeans. Thankfully, one of this season’s trending jean styles, the cuffed jean, makes it a little bit easier. Simply turn up a pair of regular jeans to achieve the perfect length—no alterations necessary!

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW Marks and Spencer creates some of the best wardrobe basics.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £80 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's jeans come in both short and extra-short lengths.

Bottega Veneta Ciao Ciao in Matcha £6450 SHOP NOW Green bags are a huge trend for the season ahead.

Khaite Kyanite Loop 35 Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £790 SHOP NOW A low heel will give extra inches without sacrificing comfort.

4. Sculpted Tailoring

Style Notes: Tailoring is one of my favourite petite styling hacks to ensure I not only look chic and sophisticated but also don’t get confused for someone much younger than I am! Rather than oversized styles, opt for fitted shapes, like slim-fit waistcoats and sculpted blazers. They won’t swamp petite frames and still tap into this season's love for suiting.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Delanie Top £168 SHOP NOW This scoop-neck waistcoat is the perfect cherry-red hue.

Reformation Petites Alex Mid Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW These can double as chic office trousers.

Toteme T-Lock Bag in Tan £1100 SHOP NOW Tan tones give a vintage feel to the look.

Dune Loupe Flat Slider Sandals £68 SHOP NOW The perfect go-with-everything sandal.

5. Sporty Stripes

Style notes: If you checked out our S/S 25 trend report, you’ll know that sports-inspired outfits were all over the spring/summer runways. To give the trend a petite-friendly spin, shop for styles that feature athletic stripes as part of their sporty design. Much like vertical-stripe prints, these clever lines create a lengthening effect, acting as an optical illusion for added height.

Shop the Trend:

Adidas Premium Originals Rib Dress £65 SHOP NOW Comfort meets style.

Adidas Originals Samba OG Trainers £95 £85 SHOP NOW Still the ultimate fashion-person trainer of choice.

4th & Reckless White Branded Half Zip Cropped Sweatshirt £48 SHOP NOW Wear with leggings and denim alike.

M&S Jersey Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW For an elevated look, pair with a white shirt and loafers.

6. Draped Shapes

Style notes: I'm still not over the boho revival, and it's a trend I predict we’re going to be seeing much more of in S/S 25, especially when it comes to spring weddings and events. On petite frames, I recommend using these floaty, draped shapes to your advantage by opting for light fabrics which skim the full length of your outfit. Not only will they add a softness to your look, but the delicate draping will give you a statuesque appearance no matter your height.

Shop the Trend:

Mango Pleated 3/4 Sleeve Dress £90 SHOP NOW The clever pleates will elongate a petite frame.

Zara Patent-Effect Slingback Heels £28 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than their price tag.

TALLER MARMO Berenson Draped One-Shoulder Fringed Crepe Gown £1095 SHOP NOW Perfect for hen parties and pre-wedding events.

Charles & Keith Asymmetric Strappy Heeled Sandals £65 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of these.

7. Shirt Styling

Style notes: If you’re looking for a fresh way to rework your favourite shirts and blouses this season, I’ve got you. On the runways, shirts were left loose and unbuttoned, creating a deep V which cleverly draws the eye downwards—a great styling hack for petite frames. If you don’t want to go bra-free, make like Jessica Skye and layer a white T-shirt underneath for an interesting texture clash and added coverage.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Denim Shirt £28 SHOP NOW This shirt comes in seven shades for all denim tastes.

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW A staple straight-leg style.

Loewe Puzzle Edge Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £2400 SHOP NOW Take a break from classic black.