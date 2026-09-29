Ciao, Milano! 6 Fresh Spring/Summer Trends From the Milan Runway That We Didn't See Coming for 2027
Italians are known for dressing for "fare bella figura" that is, "to make a good impression", and if Milan's spring/summer runways are anything to go by, these 6 attention-grabbing trends will tell everyone that you have exceptionally good taste in 2027.
In case you were unsure about whether fashion is still undecided between pared-back minimalism and all-out maximalism, Milan’s runways are making one thing abundantly clear: subtle dressing is taking a back seat for spring/summer 2027. Across Milan fashion week, designers have embraced printed skirts, exposed lingerie, playful proportions, clashing colours and a very deliberately undone approach to getting dressed (I'm looking at you, Moschino). While Prada went all-in on the statement skirt, Fendi and Marni gave exposed bras a starring role; all signalling a broader shift towards expressive clothes that feel imperfect, thrown on and, quite frankly, more fun. And if you saw *that* clip of Anok Yai walking down the Gucci runway nonchalantly shrugging on a fur over a mini, you'll know exactly the energy that I'm talking about.
As is so often the case, Milan could be thought of as one of the most trend-defining stops of the S/S '27 season. While the Scandis settled into the slow life during Copenhagen, and Londoners are returning to their rock and roll roots, the Italians are shaking things up for spring, and experimenting with sheer layers, unexpected colour combinations and an all together new approach to polished dressing (avert your eyes conservative Nonnas). Curious to see the styles set to make an appearance again next spring/summer? Keep scrolling to see the surprising Milan runway trends we’ll still be thinking about long after fashion month is over.
1. An Extra Scoop
Style Notes: After the last year of funnel jackets stubbornly zipped up to the chin, the scoop neck is quietly emerging as one of Milan’s prettiest S/S '27 trends, with designers favouring wide, curved necklines that show just enough skin without feeling overly revealing. At Alberta Ferretti, scoop-neck tank tops were tucked into long skirts, while the Ferragamo collection leaned into sheer, chest-exposing layering that affirmed the décolletage as the season's most important erogenous zone. It isn't a trend that is going to appeal to everyone, but there is beauty is in its simplicity, and making this small adjustment to your neckline is exactly the kind of trend that can instantly make a simple vest, knit or dress feel that bit more considered. Expect to see it everywhere come spring.
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Shop the Trend:
Ralph Lauren
Long-Sleeved Scoopneck Rib-Knit Tee
Reformation
Veya Silk Top
ASOS DESIGN
Stuffed Scoop Neck Trim Jumper in Oatmeal
2. Gloss It Over
Style Notes: Looking for a trend that packs a punch for spring/summer? Forget rose tinted glasses, the Milanese runways were all about shiny happy pieces, giving glossy vinyl and translucent PVC a much more elevated spin. Swapping the usual futuristic connotations for sharp tailoring and sleek, body-skimming silhouettes, Ferragamo made a particularly strong case for the trend, showing translucent rubber dresses and high-shine vinyl trenches in an otherwise grounded collection. And, over at Anteprima, lacquered skirts styled up white shirts, and glossy camisoles brightened up basics. The trick for wearing it next season? Think less fetish costume and more glossy statement piece—e.g the vinyl jacket, pencil skirt or sheer coat layered over a monochrome 'fit.
Shop the Trend:
Ferragamo
High-Shine Leather Pencil Skirt
French Connection
Athene Burgundy Crinkle PU Trench Coat
Phase Eight
Tabby Black Vinyl Pu Pencil Skirt
3. Get Waisted
Style Notes: Millennials, assemble—the waist belt is officially back, but for 2027, it’s anything but an afterthought. Across Milan designers used belts to cinch languid silhouettes at the waist, to add structure to softer pieces and, in some cases, become the main event. At Ferragamo, belts were styled as decorative, waist-defining accessories, with some looks even stacking two together, while Ferretti took the trend in a much bolder direction with wider, chunkier styles similar to Obi belts worn atop sweeping skirts. The result feels less about simply holding your outfit together (quite literally) and more about giving your silhouette some shape, so if you’ve got a belt languishing at the back of your wardrobe, now might be the time to dig it out and wrap it around the waist of your high rise skirts.
Style Notes: No, it might not be reinventing the wheel, but if the Oxford shirt isn't broke, don't fix it, but especially in a professional shade of powder blue. Milan is making a convincing case for moving beyond the classic white button-down with smart shirts appearing in plenty of new-season guises, with MSGM styling blue shirting with everything from tailored trousers to sheer skirts, and MM6 quite literally hanging one from a model's front in the form of a makeshift dress.The best part? It’s an incredibly easy trend to bring into your existing wardrobe—just swap your usual white shirt for a hit of blue and suddenly even the simplest jeans-and-shirt combination feels a little more considered.
Shop the Trend:
COS
FOLDED-CUFF COTTON SHIRT
TWP Clothing
Baby blue Next Ex Shirt in Baby Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue
5. Delicate Denim
Style Notes: Whether skinny or stovepipe, barrel or baggy,the only thing just as important as the shape of your jeans next spring, is how they are finished. With designers playing with everything from unexpected colours to embellished details, a simple blue jean simply isn't enough for the Milanese fashion set, and delicate details are reigning supreme. At Dolce and Gabbana red lace climbed up seams, while Ermanno Scervino and Genny denim sported floral motifs perfect for the sunnier seasons. Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they do make denim feel less like an everyday basic and more like the starting point for your entire look.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Z1975 Straight Mid-Waist Floral Print Jeans
H&M
Crochet Look-Detail Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Waist Jeans
6. Pretty in Pink
Style Notes: A calming palette cleanser after chilli red, pretty pastel pink is shaping up to be one of S/S '27’s most prolific colour trends, bringing a softer touch to Milan’s bold brand of dressing. At Marni, the delicate shade appeared alongside burgundy reds, orange and moss green, creating an unexpected contrast between sweetness and something more polished; elsewhere, MM6 used pale pink satin to create a fluid, softly romantic silhouette. The key to wearing it next season? Think less sugary and more sophisticated—washed-out pinks, silky textures and grown-up tailoring make the colour feel surprisingly chic, whether you opt for a head-to-toe lookd or simply add a pastel-pink knit or shirt to your usual wardrobe.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.