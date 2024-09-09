The Khaite S/S 25 Show Had Pretty Color Trends, Celebs, and So Many Leather Jackets
As far as influential brands that show at NYFW go, Khaite is top-tier. If Creative Director Catherine Holstein puts something on the runway, it's going to be everywhere by next season. The brand's highly anticipated S/S 25 collection made its debut over the weekend, with a bevy of celebs, including Nara Smith, Charlotte Lawrence, and Chloe Fineman, watching from the front row. And since the show, fashion people everywhere are buzzing about a few themes that made their way down the runway.
While Khaite collections as a whole are usually a bit dark and edgy, this one showed the softer side of the brand, but mixed with its signature edgy elements. For instance, one of the standout themes in the collection was leather jackets of every style paired with dresses and skirts made of layers of organza. The contrasting fabrics made for a cool, unexpected combination that I'm sure the It girls in attendance at the show will be eager to try out.
Another big takeaway from the collection was the color scheme. Among all of the neutrals Holstein used, there were just two color trends: pale pink and red. They weren't used in abundance, which actually made them stand out even more. And while these aren't new or groundbreaking trends, it does serve as proof that these two color trends are standing the test of time.
With that, keep scrolling to see some of the standout looks from Khaite S/S 25, as well as some of the celebrity attendees who made their way into the show wearing their finest Khaite looks.
The Celebrity Attendees
The Color Trends
Leather Jackets Galore
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
6 Trends Our Editors Can't Wait to Break Out During Fashion Month
From leopard print to suede.
By Eliza Huber
-
Ralph Lauren's Celeb-Packed Show in the Hamptons Contained These Nine 2025 Anti-Trends
An elegant kickoff to NYFW.
By Allyson Payer
-
The NYFW Style Guide: Everything Editors Are Adding to Their Outfit Lineups
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
Wow—I Just Found the Biggest Fall Runway Trends at Nordstrom for Under $200
Into it!
By Ana Escalante
-
Fall's Most-Anticipated Trends, From Boho to Funnel Necks
Get ready to take notes.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Denim and Trousers—Skirts Are the Moment, and Here Are Fall's 7 Biggest Styles
They're about to dominate.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Outdated Top Trend That's Runway Approved
If my muse approves, I approve.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Fall Trends I'm Buying From the Sale Sections of Aritzia, Mango, and J.Crew
All under $250.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman