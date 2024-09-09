The Khaite S/S 25 Show Had Pretty Color Trends, Celebs, and So Many Leather Jackets

As far as influential brands that show at NYFW go, Khaite is top-tier. If Creative Director Catherine Holstein puts something on the runway, it's going to be everywhere by next season. The brand's highly anticipated S/S 25 collection made its debut over the weekend, with a bevy of celebs, including Nara Smith, Charlotte Lawrence, and Chloe Fineman, watching from the front row. And since the show, fashion people everywhere are buzzing about a few themes that made their way down the runway.

While Khaite collections as a whole are usually a bit dark and edgy, this one showed the softer side of the brand, but mixed with its signature edgy elements. For instance, one of the standout themes in the collection was leather jackets of every style paired with dresses and skirts made of layers of organza. The contrasting fabrics made for a cool, unexpected combination that I'm sure the It girls in attendance at the show will be eager to try out.

Another big takeaway from the collection was the color scheme. Among all of the neutrals Holstein used, there were just two color trends: pale pink and red. They weren't used in abundance, which actually made them stand out even more. And while these aren't new or groundbreaking trends, it does serve as proof that these two color trends are standing the test of time.

With that, keep scrolling to see some of the standout looks from Khaite S/S 25, as well as some of the celebrity attendees who made their way into the show wearing their finest Khaite looks.

The Celebrity Attendees

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

The Color Trends

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

Leather Jackets Galore

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)

(Image credit: Hanna Tveite for Khaite)