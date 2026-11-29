As a child, I always looked forward to seeing my mum dress up for holiday parties and festive nights out. Her floor-skimming wool coats, bejewelled ears and selection of sleek winter maxi dresses and heels essentially made her walk to the door a runway. My mum's wardrobe was its own kind of Narnia that I enjoyed exploring after she left, and I coveted everything from her iridescent shell brooches to her black ankle boots (of which I've since acquired).
She's in her sixties now, and I still deeply appreciate her take on party outfits. There is a knowledge and wisdom that comes with getting older, and this translates to your sense of style too. In most instances, you gain a better understanding of who you are and begin to care less about what trends or society as a whole says about what you wear. This alchemy results in outfits that feel truer to you in every sense. It's something that I'm genuinely looking forward to about ageing. And this idea of personality-driven style also extends to dressing for parties.
There's no better place to turn for party outfit inspiration than the most fashionable over-50s themselves. Regardless of your age—be it 18 or 80—we can all take notes from how they put together chic outfits, and more specifically, the exact pieces they select for this time of year, which is full of festive occasions.
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Most notably, for winter 2026, these style icons are leaning into the faux fur trend, elevating leather jackets for parties, scoping out more interesting tailoring and suits (hello, embellishments) and making the most of classics, such as jewellery sets and slip dresses. Whilst curating a set of outfits that work for nearly any fête may often feel overwhelming, the following outfits will show you exactly how to do so. The conundrum of a full closet with nothing to wear will become a thing of the past, I assure you.
So for the best party outfits for over-50s, scroll on for seven excellent pieces you'll want to wear this festive season—no matter your age.
7 Impeccable Party Outfits I Keep Seeing on Stylish Over-50s
1. Faux Fur Coats
Style Notes:Faux-fur-trimmed jackets and opera coats have become winter icons this year, and there's no more fitting style of outerwear for parties than these. In this case, the coat very much is the outfit. With opulent linings and collars, a faux fur coat rises to the occasion and looks beautiful paired with dresses, skirts, boots and heels. Once party season slows, it will still lend a luxurious spin to your everyday outfits, even to jeans and trainers.
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ROTATE
Donatella Faux-Fur Hood Shell Coat
This coat essentially has a faux fur scarf built into it.
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Opera Jacket
Wear this over top of a black silk dress for a luxurious party outfit.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Violetta Shearling Coat
The rich tones in this coat make it feel exceptionally opulent—exactly the piece you want to wear to all the best parties this season.
2. Cropped Leather Jackets
Style Notes: If you prefer sleek materials over sparkles or sequins, leather will be your best friend for the party season. This is especially true with a cropped leather jacket, which—in cold weather—can even serve as a statement top all on its own. Take a page from Tracee Ellis Ross's style book and wear a dark cropped leather jacket with a voluminous A-line skirt in a tonally similar shade and matching heels. Together, your outfit will look as cool as it feels festive.
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Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Bomber Jacket With Pockets
Deep wine shades are synonymous with the holiday party season. This will fit neatly into your winter wardrobe.
ZIMMERMANN
Valiant Cropped Plush-Trimmed Leather Jacket
Mix two trends in one jacket with this cropped style featuring a faux fur collar.
Anine Bing
Cyrus Bomber Jacket
Another cool burgundy choice with a pillowy texture and on-trend funnel neck.
3. Co-Ord Set
Style Notes: Rather than finding the perfect dress or finding the right trousers and top pairing, co-ords give you another choice that's ready for any fête and far less stressful than piecing together your own matching set. As far as trending co-ords go, animal print and knee-length skirt styles have been trending this year, and really any kind of pattern or splash of colour feels infinitely more exciting for fun occasions. With matching heels and a bracelet or set of drop earrings, you'll feel just as glamorous as anyone in classic party attire.
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Whistles
Cream Jacquard Spot Satin Midi Skirt
Polkadots are perfect party attire. This satin midi skirt has a matching halter top, too.
Reformation
Sonnet Satin Two Piece
You can never go wrong with a black two-piece set. I especially appreciate the draping and fluid material of this one.
Reiss
Velvet Flared Tuxedo Trousers in Mocha Brown
Another texture that's inherently festive is velvet. These trousers come in dark red and black as well—snag the matching blazer here.
4. Chic Jewellery Sets
Style Notes: As far as accessories go, matching jewellery sets possess the most polished finish of all. Made to be worn together, you have plenty of choices, whether you like minimalist pieces, a bold maximalist pendant or something sculptural. There are so many cool jewellery brands to choose from, and curating the right stack can elevate dresses, suits and co-ords. A pearl necklace with a deep red lip, silver architectural earrings with slicked-back hair or a bold statement choker—and their respective matching pieces—will garner so many compliments.
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Carolina de Barros
Dobra Earrings
These sculptural keshi pearl earrings feel like a nod to the sea and pair perfectly with this matching ring.
Missoma
The Mixed Metal Starter Set
For something sleek and simple—and that you can wear with your everyday outfits—this set is superb.
Tory Burch
Moondance Pearl Necklace
A pearl necklace is a classic, and this one features the creamiest pearls and pairs with this earring set.
5. Black Slip Dresses
Style Notes: The best version of the little black dress that feels innately holiday-ready is one in a fluid silk or satin material, which gives it a slip silhouette. It's endlessly versatile, and you can continue dressing it up with a faux fur stole, statement jewellery pieces, a skinny scarf or long leather gloves. Though black is the most classic shade, you can also opt for jewel-toned silk dresses in emerald, burgundy or navy for something a touch more colourful.
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Massimo Dutti
Thin Strap Midi Dress
In its simplest, sleekest form. Dress it up with gloves or dangling earrings.
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress Es
If you love the look of polkadots, here's another dress to consider. It even comes with a matching scarf.
FRAME
The Silk Lace Slip Dress
For more intricate detailing, lace trim ticks all the boxes.
6. Embellished Blazers
Style Notes: You may sense a theme by now: to make anything feel party-ready, a dose of shine, sparkle or metallic texture is key to reaching peak festive aesthetic. It doesn't necessarily have to be covered in sparkles (we'll get to those pieces in a moment), but just a glimmer can take tailoring from fine to incredibly chic and fit for your upcoming events. A sleek black suit, for instance, gets a very polished holiday twist when there are clusters of beads, sequins or embroidery involved.
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Nobody's Child
Black Celestial Embroidered Velvet Blazer
In collaboration with the queen of embroidery, this blazer was made with Elizabeth Scarlett and is so eye-catching.
Reiss
Sequin-Detail Single-Breasted Woven Blazer
This blazer's sequins are more subtle, yet they still look dazzling enough for a party.
Veronica Beard
Racquel Dickey Jacket
With buttons reminiscent of gems, this blazer is an instant party hit and one that likely won't be worn by anyone else.
7. Sequinned Dresses
Style Notes: Nothing quite competes with a sequinned look when it comes to holiday party dresses. For those who are maximalist at heart (or minimalists willing to bend the rules during winter festivities), you can choose between gold and silver tinsel-inspired tones or go a more subtle route with black, brown or burgundy sequins. You can also choose between lengths based on occasion. Long gowns and maxi dresses work for black-tie events, and mini dresses are great for cocktail parties and watching the ball drop. A midi dress is versatile enough for any invite you receive.
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Rotate
Beaded Sequined Gowns
I'll be seeking out party invites just to wear this dress. The scalloped texture is so gorgeous.
SIMKHAI
Ziva Embellished Crepe Mini Dress
For occasions that call for a mini dress, this is the one. Forget the New Year's ball drop—this piece is the star of the show.
M&S
Sequin Fringed Round Neck Mini Bodycon Dress
This long-sleeved silhouette is lovely, and it comes in petite, regular and tall lengths.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.