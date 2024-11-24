I Want to Look Sophisticated and Put-Together This Party Season—7 Outfits I Know Will Nail the Brief
I work from home five days per week, cycling through nearly identical lounge sets, so I sometimes find myself longing for excuses to dress up. Naturally, I welcome party season with open arms. Even if that ‘party’ is simply a wine night at a friend's flat, you better believe I'm pulling out all the stops.
But my idea of dressing up doesn't mean wobbling around in sky-high heels and packing on swathes of sequins. This might be partywear goals for many, but the beauty of fashion is that you can pick and choose what works for you. I favour elevated pieces that make an impression but still feel in tune with my style—a little black dress, for example, or a silk top and tailored trousers. It might be boring to some, but I opt for timeless elegance over show-stopping drama nine times out of ten. So, when you catch me sipping mulled cider at a festive soirée, I will likely be wearing something understated with just a hint of sparkle or embellishment.
With this in mind, the following elegant party outfits are right up my street—and if you're anything like me, I bet you'll want to re-create them too.
See the Elegant Party Outfits I'm Planning On Copying This Season:
1. Faux Fur + LBD + Statement Earrings
Style Notes: Wearing a black dress to a holiday party may not be the most inspired idea, but it's a fail-safe option that guarantees sophistication. If you want to elevate it further, toss on a faux fur jacket for a touch of glamour and add some interest with a pair of chunky earrings.
Shop the Look:
2. Organza Top + Tailored Trousers + Red Lip
Style Notes: The 'jeans and a nice top' formula is popular for a reason, but for smarter dress codes, simply swap your denim for tailored trousers and choose a blouse in a fancy fabrication like organza or satin.
Shop the Look:
3. Feather-Trim Dress + Platforms
Style Notes: A fluttery, feathery dress can be the epitome of elegance if the silhouette is simple and there isn't too much going on. Having more fabric than feather visible is a good rule of thumb.
Shop the Look:
Ellie's burgundy version is (unsurprisingly) sold out, but you can't go wrong with classic black.
Thanks to the thick platform, your foot won't sit at too steep an angle.
4. Fine Knit + Sparkly Skirt + Embellished Heels
Style Notes: No need to leave your knitwear at home. A fine, fitted style with an interesting design detail—such as a cut-out or crystal embellishment—will look cosy and chic with a shimmery skirt.
Shop the Look:
5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: An off-shoulder silhouette is a perfect example of how something minor can make an item evening-appropriate: a Bardot neckline, a floor-grazing hem or a low heel are subtle details that lend an air of refinement to a look.
Shop the Look:
Cream and gold is a seriously classy combination.
6. Velvet Suit + Two-Tone Pumps
Style Notes: Not everyone enjoys wearing dresses, which is where suiting saves the day. A velvet two-piece is a wise investment that will serve you every winter—and you can change up the shoes to keep it feeling fresh.
Shop the Look:
7. Silk Maxi Dress + Trench Coat
Style Notes: Experiment with high-low dressing by teaming an everyday item like a trench coat with an elegant satin dress. The result? An effortless ‘just threw it on’ pairing that will earn you compliments wherever the night takes you.
Shop the Look:
This has a slightly dressier feel than the average trench.
The kind of necklace you'll reach for every day.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
