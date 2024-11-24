I Want to Look Sophisticated and Put-Together This Party Season—7 Outfits I Know Will Nail the Brief

I work from home five days per week, cycling through nearly identical lounge sets, so I sometimes find myself longing for excuses to dress up. Naturally, I welcome party season with open arms. Even if that ‘party’ is simply a wine night at a friend's flat, you better believe I'm pulling out all the stops.

But my idea of dressing up doesn't mean wobbling around in sky-high heels and packing on swathes of sequins. This might be partywear goals for many, but the beauty of fashion is that you can pick and choose what works for you. I favour elevated pieces that make an impression but still feel in tune with my style—a little black dress, for example, or a silk top and tailored trousers. It might be boring to some, but I opt for timeless elegance over show-stopping drama nine times out of ten. So, when you catch me sipping mulled cider at a festive soirée, I will likely be wearing something understated with just a hint of sparkle or embellishment.

With this in mind, the following elegant party outfits are right up my street—and if you're anything like me, I bet you'll want to re-create them too.

See the Elegant Party Outfits I'm Planning On Copying This Season:

1. Faux Fur + LBD + Statement Earrings

Style Notes: Wearing a black dress to a holiday party may not be the most inspired idea, but it's a fail-safe option that guarantees sophistication. If you want to elevate it further, toss on a faux fur jacket for a touch of glamour and add some interest with a pair of chunky earrings.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Annabelle Silk Dress £448 SHOP NOW The brown floral print brings something different.

MANGO Coat With Fur-Effect Lapels £120 SHOP NOW All you need to beat the December chill.

Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings £115 SHOP NOW The perfect finishing touch.

2. Organza Top + Tailored Trousers + Red Lip

Style Notes: The 'jeans and a nice top' formula is popular for a reason, but for smarter dress codes, simply swap your denim for tailored trousers and choose a blouse in a fancy fabrication like organza or satin.

Shop the Look:

Monsoon Vera Sleeveless Organza Pussybow Top Pink £55 SHOP NOW This is Chloe's exact blouse—isn't it stunning?

& Other Stories Tailored Tapered Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Not just for party season.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution £28 SHOP NOW A timeless hue.

3. Feather-Trim Dress + Platforms

Style Notes: A fluttery, feathery dress can be the epitome of elegance if the silhouette is simple and there isn't too much going on. Having more fabric than feather visible is a good rule of thumb.

Shop the Look:

Taller Marmo Piccolo Ubud Feather-Trimmed Minidress £1525 SHOP NOW Ellie's burgundy version is (unsurprisingly) sold out, but you can't go wrong with classic black.

MANGO Chain Mini Bag £26 SHOP NOW A very reasonable price for a bag you can wear with every party outfit.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Knot Platform Heels £140 SHOP NOW Thanks to the thick platform, your foot won't sit at too steep an angle.

4. Fine Knit + Sparkly Skirt + Embellished Heels

Style Notes: No need to leave your knitwear at home. A fine, fitted style with an interesting design detail—such as a cut-out or crystal embellishment—will look cosy and chic with a shimmery skirt.

Shop the Look:

SELF-PORTRAIT Cropped Crystal-Embellished Knitted Sweater £300 SHOP NOW This will really catch the light.

H&M Sequined Midi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW One of the best party pieces on the high street right now.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Hangisimu 70 Embellished Satin Mules £845 SHOP NOW Heels you'll cherish for years to come.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Strappy Heels

Style Notes: An off-shoulder silhouette is a perfect example of how something minor can make an item evening-appropriate: a Bardot neckline, a floor-grazing hem or a low heel are subtle details that lend an air of refinement to a look.

Shop the Look:

ODD MUSE The Ultimate Muse Bow Mini Dress £175 SHOP NOW This has officially made it onto my wish list.

MÉTIER + Fernando Jorge Ease Embellished Glossed-Leather Clutch £1490 SHOP NOW Cream and gold is a seriously classy combination.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Halsey Barely There Heeled Sandals in Black £26 SHOP NOW Simple and fuss-free.

6. Velvet Suit + Two-Tone Pumps

Style Notes: Not everyone enjoys wearing dresses, which is where suiting saves the day. A velvet two-piece is a wise investment that will serve you every winter—and you can change up the shoes to keep it feeling fresh.

Shop the Look:

reiss Yasmin Petite Cotton Velvet Blazer in Burgundy £278 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful hue.

reiss Yasmin Petite Cotton Velvet Flared Trousers in Burgundy £178 SHOP NOW I adore the flared leg.

AQUAZZURA So Nude 50 Leather Slingback Sandals £565 SHOP NOW A classic heel you'll get tons of wear out of.

7. Silk Maxi Dress + Trench Coat

Style Notes: Experiment with high-low dressing by teaming an everyday item like a trench coat with an elegant satin dress. The result? An effortless ‘just threw it on’ pairing that will earn you compliments wherever the night takes you.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Jeany Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW We're ending on a high with this 100% silk beauty.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW This has a slightly dressier feel than the average trench.

Daisy London Jewellery Fine Snake Chain Necklace Sterling Silver £49 SHOP NOW The kind of necklace you'll reach for every day.