I Want to Look Sophisticated and Put-Together This Party Season—7 Outfits I Know Will Nail the Brief

I work from home five days per week, cycling through nearly identical lounge sets, so I sometimes find myself longing for excuses to dress up. Naturally, I welcome party season with open arms. Even if that ‘party’ is simply a wine night at a friend's flat, you better believe I'm pulling out all the stops.

But my idea of dressing up doesn't mean wobbling around in sky-high heels and packing on swathes of sequins. This might be partywear goals for many, but the beauty of fashion is that you can pick and choose what works for you. I favour elevated pieces that make an impression but still feel in tune with my style—a little black dress, for example, or a silk top and tailored trousers. It might be boring to some, but I opt for timeless elegance over show-stopping drama nine times out of ten. So, when you catch me sipping mulled cider at a festive soirée, I will likely be wearing something understated with just a hint of sparkle or embellishment.

With this in mind, the following elegant party outfits are right up my street—and if you're anything like me, I bet you'll want to re-create them too.

See the Elegant Party Outfits I'm Planning On Copying This Season:

1. Faux Fur + LBD + Statement Earrings

Elegant party outfits: @nnennaechem wears a black dress with a faux fur jacket

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Wearing a black dress to a holiday party may not be the most inspired idea, but it's a fail-safe option that guarantees sophistication. If you want to elevate it further, toss on a faux fur jacket for a touch of glamour and add some interest with a pair of chunky earrings.

Shop the Look:

Annabelle Silk Dress
Reformation
Annabelle Silk Dress

The brown floral print brings something different.

Coat With Fur-Effect Lapels - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Coat With Fur-Effect Lapels

All you need to beat the December chill.

Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings
Missoma
Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings

The perfect finishing touch.

2. Organza Top + Tailored Trousers + Red Lip

Elegant party outfits: @chloekathbutler wears an organza top with black trousers

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: The 'jeans and a nice top' formula is popular for a reason, but for smarter dress codes, simply swap your denim for tailored trousers and choose a blouse in a fancy fabrication like organza or satin.

Shop the Look:

Vera Sleeveless Organza Pussybow Top Pink
Monsoon
Vera Sleeveless Organza Pussybow Top Pink

This is Chloe's exact blouse—isn't it stunning?

Tailored Tapered Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Tapered Trousers

Not just for party season.

Cult Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution

A timeless hue.

3. Feather-Trim Dress + Platforms

Elegant party outfits: @slipintostyle wears a feather-trimmed dress with platform heels

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: A fluttery, feathery dress can be the epitome of elegance if the silhouette is simple and there isn't too much going on. Having more fabric than feather visible is a good rule of thumb.

Shop the Look:

Piccolo Ubud Feather-Trimmed Minidress
Taller Marmo
Piccolo Ubud Feather-Trimmed Minidress

Ellie's burgundy version is (unsurprisingly) sold out, but you can't go wrong with classic black.

Chain Mini Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Chain Mini Bag

A very reasonable price for a bag you can wear with every party outfit.

By Anthropologie Knot Platform Heels
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Knot Platform Heels

Thanks to the thick platform, your foot won't sit at too steep an angle.

4. Fine Knit + Sparkly Skirt + Embellished Heels

Elegant party outfits: @abimarvel wears a cut-out top and sequin skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: No need to leave your knitwear at home. A fine, fitted style with an interesting design detail—such as a cut-out or crystal embellishment—will look cosy and chic with a shimmery skirt.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Crystal-Embellished Knitted Sweater
SELF-PORTRAIT
Cropped Crystal-Embellished Knitted Sweater

This will really catch the light.

Sequined Midi Skirt
H&M
Sequined Midi Skirt

One of the best party pieces on the high street right now.

Hangisimu 70 Embellished Satin Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisimu 70 Embellished Satin Mules

Heels you'll cherish for years to come.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Strappy Heels

Elegant party outfits: @coco_floflo wears a black bardot mini dress

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Style Notes: An off-shoulder silhouette is a perfect example of how something minor can make an item evening-appropriate: a Bardot neckline, a floor-grazing hem or a low heel are subtle details that lend an air of refinement to a look.

Shop the Look:

The Ultimate Muse Bow Mini Dress
ODD MUSE
The Ultimate Muse Bow Mini Dress

This has officially made it onto my wish list.

+ Fernando Jorge Ease Embellished Glossed-Leather Clutch
MÉTIER
+ Fernando Jorge Ease Embellished Glossed-Leather Clutch

Cream and gold is a seriously classy combination.

Asos Design Halsey Barely There Heeled Sandals in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Halsey Barely There Heeled Sandals in Black

Simple and fuss-free.

6. Velvet Suit + Two-Tone Pumps

Elegant party outfits: @kristincabat wears a velvet suit and two-tone pumps

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: Not everyone enjoys wearing dresses, which is where suiting saves the day. A velvet two-piece is a wise investment that will serve you every winter—and you can change up the shoes to keep it feeling fresh.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Yasmin Petite Cotton Velvet Blazer in Burgundy
reiss
Yasmin Petite Cotton Velvet Blazer in Burgundy

Such a beautiful hue.

Reiss Yasmin Petite Petite Cotton Velvet Flared Trousers in Burgundy
reiss
Yasmin Petite Cotton Velvet Flared Trousers in Burgundy

I adore the flared leg.

So Nude 50 Leather Slingback Sandals
AQUAZZURA
So Nude 50 Leather Slingback Sandals

A classic heel you'll get tons of wear out of.

7. Silk Maxi Dress + Trench Coat

Elegant party outfits: @annelauremais wears a silk dress and trench coat

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Experiment with high-low dressing by teaming an everyday item like a trench coat with an elegant satin dress. The result? An effortless ‘just threw it on’ pairing that will earn you compliments wherever the night takes you.

Shop the Look:

Jeany Silk Dress
Reformation
Jeany Silk Dress

We're ending on a high with this 100% silk beauty.

Single-Breasted Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Trench Coat

This has a slightly dressier feel than the average trench.

Fine Snake Chain Necklace Sterling Silver
Daisy London Jewellery
Fine Snake Chain Necklace Sterling Silver

The kind of necklace you'll reach for every day.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

