Zoë Kravitz is the ultimate cool New Yorker, which means that whenever she's spotted around the city, she's usually wearing at least one under-the-radar trend that'll soon be everywhere. Most recently, that trend was brown jeans, the rising denim color alternative to blue and even black or ecru. It's different (a winning quality in a fashion world where so much looks the same) but still neutral and easy to style. Brown jeans go with all the same things that more traditional denim colors go with, but make an outfit look and feel unique instead of simple or expected.

The Blink Twice director proved just how easy this denim color trend is to wear by styling hers casually with black boots, a chunky knit, and an oversize black leather bomber jacket. The effort level is next to zero, and yet her look is going straight onto my moodboard.

04/21/2025: Zoe Kravitz is spotted out with a male friend in New York City. The American actress wore a black leather jacket, dark brown corduroy trousers, and black boots.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Zoé Kravitz

Not only did Kravitz opt for brown instead of blue, ecru, or black jeans to give her off-duty look an unexpected twist, but she also strayed from the current "in" silhouette, skipping skinny jeans and opting for a looser, more relaxed fit. In other words, if you were considering getting rid of any of your baggy denim, think again. Before long, they'll be back at the top of fashion's food chain.

If we're in agreement, great! Scroll down to shop the best loose brown jeans of 2025 and get ready to copy Kravitz's chic, low-key look.

Shop the best brown loose jeans of 2025:

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

MANGO, High-Rise Balloon Jeans
MANGO
High-Rise Balloon Jeans

Madewell, Tall Low-Slung Baggy Utility Pants in Corduroy
Madewell
Tall Low-Slung Baggy Utility Pants in Corduroy

High Waist Wide Leg Flocked Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
High Waist Wide Leg Flocked Jeans Zw Collection

MANGO, High Waist Straight Jeans
MANGO
High-Waist Straight Jeans

Seam Wide Jean
Cotton On
Seam Wide Jean

Coffee Bar
BLANKNYC
Coffee Bar

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Carlyl Straight Leg Pants
THE ROW
Carlyl Straight Leg Pants

Madewell, The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Garment-Dyed Denim
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Garment-Dyed Denim

Dylan Herringbone Cotton-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
VERONICA BEARD
Dylan Herringbone Cotton-Twill Straight-Leg Pants

Mid Waist Trf Curved Leg Balloon Jeans
ZARA
Mid Waist TRF Curved Leg Balloon Jeans

Colossus Wide Leg
Jaded London
Colossus Wide Leg

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

