The Anti–Skinny Pants Trend Cool New Yorkers Are Quick to Ditch Their Blue Jeans For
Zoë Kravitz is the ultimate cool New Yorker, which means that whenever she's spotted around the city, she's usually wearing at least one under-the-radar trend that'll soon be everywhere. Most recently, that trend was brown jeans, the rising denim color alternative to blue and even black or ecru. It's different (a winning quality in a fashion world where so much looks the same) but still neutral and easy to style. Brown jeans go with all the same things that more traditional denim colors go with, but make an outfit look and feel unique instead of simple or expected.
The Blink Twice director proved just how easy this denim color trend is to wear by styling hers casually with black boots, a chunky knit, and an oversize black leather bomber jacket. The effort level is next to zero, and yet her look is going straight onto my moodboard.
WHO: Zoé Kravitz
Not only did Kravitz opt for brown instead of blue, ecru, or black jeans to give her off-duty look an unexpected twist, but she also strayed from the current "in" silhouette, skipping skinny jeans and opting for a looser, more relaxed fit. In other words, if you were considering getting rid of any of your baggy denim, think again. Before long, they'll be back at the top of fashion's food chain.
If we're in agreement, great! Scroll down to shop the best loose brown jeans of 2025 and get ready to copy Kravitz's chic, low-key look.
Shop the best brown loose jeans of 2025:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
