Zoë Kravitz is the ultimate cool New Yorker, which means that whenever she's spotted around the city, she's usually wearing at least one under-the-radar trend that'll soon be everywhere. Most recently, that trend was brown jeans, the rising denim color alternative to blue and even black or ecru. It's different (a winning quality in a fashion world where so much looks the same) but still neutral and easy to style. Brown jeans go with all the same things that more traditional denim colors go with, but make an outfit look and feel unique instead of simple or expected.

The Blink Twice director proved just how easy this denim color trend is to wear by styling hers casually with black boots, a chunky knit, and an oversize black leather bomber jacket. The effort level is next to zero, and yet her look is going straight onto my moodboard.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Zoé Kravitz

Not only did Kravitz opt for brown instead of blue, ecru, or black jeans to give her off-duty look an unexpected twist, but she also strayed from the current "in" silhouette, skipping skinny jeans and opting for a looser, more relaxed fit. In other words, if you were considering getting rid of any of your baggy denim, think again. Before long, they'll be back at the top of fashion's food chain.

If we're in agreement, great! Scroll down to shop the best loose brown jeans of 2025 and get ready to copy Kravitz's chic, low-key look.

