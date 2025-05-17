I Didn’t Know Shorts Could Look This Elegant Until This New Trend Came Along
Suddenly, everyone on my Instagram feed is styling the satin shorts trend. Read on to discover how to wear them with ease and elegance this season below.
While shorts are a perennial summer staple, finding a pair that feels elevated enough to wear beyond the beach can be surprisingly tricky. This season, however, I think I've cracked it. Blending the elegance of my favourite fabric with the ease and comfort of your favourite cut-offs, this season, I'm preaching the appeal of the satin shorts trend to anyone who will listen.
Equal parts polished and playful, satin shorts are quickly becoming a hero piece in the summer wardrobes of fashion people everywhere. Dominating my Instagram feed, this summer trend echoes the sophistication of the satin trousers that's been taking off this season—offering that same sleek, glossy finish, but with a lighter, warm-weather twist.
Supple and fluid, satin shorts have a gentle drape that always looks high end while keeping things breathable and comfortable during summer's hottest days. Surprisingly versatile, these style particularly well with boxy tees and Mary Janes for a relaxed daytime look, or swap in a silky cami and kitten heels for something evening-appropriate.
It’s no surprise, then, that the high street and designer runways alike are embracing the trend. From Zara’s lacy iterations to Connor Ives’s striped version, there are plenty of compelling options well worth a look-in.
Scroll on to discover our edit of the best satin shorts to wear this summer.
SHOP SATIN SHORTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
