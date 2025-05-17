I Didn’t Know Shorts Could Look This Elegant Until This New Trend Came Along

While shorts are a perennial summer staple, finding a pair that feels elevated enough to wear beyond the beach can be surprisingly tricky. This season, however, I think I've cracked it. Blending the elegance of my favourite fabric with the ease and comfort of your favourite cut-offs, this season, I'm preaching the appeal of the satin shorts trend to anyone who will listen.

Equal parts polished and playful, satin shorts are quickly becoming a hero piece in the summer wardrobes of fashion people everywhere. Dominating my Instagram feed, this summer trend echoes the sophistication of the satin trousers that's been taking off this season—offering that same sleek, glossy finish, but with a lighter, warm-weather twist.

Supple and fluid, satin shorts have a gentle drape that always looks high end while keeping things breathable and comfortable during summer's hottest days. Surprisingly versatile, these style particularly well with boxy tees and Mary Janes for a relaxed daytime look, or swap in a silky cami and kitten heels for something evening-appropriate.

It’s no surprise, then, that the high street and designer runways alike are embracing the trend. From Zara’s lacy iterations to Connor Ives’s striped version, there are plenty of compelling options well worth a look-in.

Scroll on to discover our edit of the best satin shorts to wear this summer.

SHOP SATIN SHORTS: