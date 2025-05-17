I Didn’t Know Shorts Could Look This Elegant Until This New Trend Came Along

Suddenly, everyone on my Instagram feed is styling the satin shorts trend. Read on to discover how to wear them with ease and elegance this season below.

Influencer wears satin shorts.
(Image credit: @amalienielsenn, @lucywilliams02, @makenna_alyse)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

While shorts are a perennial summer staple, finding a pair that feels elevated enough to wear beyond the beach can be surprisingly tricky. This season, however, I think I've cracked it. Blending the elegance of my favourite fabric with the ease and comfort of your favourite cut-offs, this season, I'm preaching the appeal of the satin shorts trend to anyone who will listen.

Influencer wears satin shorts.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Equal parts polished and playful, satin shorts are quickly becoming a hero piece in the summer wardrobes of fashion people everywhere. Dominating my Instagram feed, this summer trend echoes the sophistication of the satin trousers that's been taking off this season—offering that same sleek, glossy finish, but with a lighter, warm-weather twist.

Influencer wears satin shorts.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Supple and fluid, satin shorts have a gentle drape that always looks high end while keeping things breathable and comfortable during summer's hottest days. Surprisingly versatile, these style particularly well with boxy tees and Mary Janes for a relaxed daytime look, or swap in a silky cami and kitten heels for something evening-appropriate.

Influencer wears satin shorts.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Influencer wears satin shorts.

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

It’s no surprise, then, that the high street and designer runways alike are embracing the trend. From Zara’s lacy iterations to Connor Ives’s striped version, there are plenty of compelling options well worth a look-in.

Influencer wears satin shorts.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Scroll on to discover our edit of the best satin shorts to wear this summer.

Influencer wears satin shorts.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

SHOP SATIN SHORTS:

zara,

Zara
Lacy Satin Shorts

This light pistachio shade styles especially well with light cream, ivory and peach.

Silk-Blend Satin Shorts
H&M
Silk-Blend Satin Shorts

Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Mango, Satin Bow Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Satin Bow Shorts

Style with the matching cami or wear with a boxy tee.

Lace-Trimmed Silk Shorts
Róhe
Lace-Trimmed Silk Shorts

The lace detailing instills such a pretty, feminine energy.

Iona Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Shorts
DÔEN
Iona Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Shorts

No where does pretty summer styling quite like Doen.

Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Shorts
Dries Van Noten
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Shorts

This unusual colour pairing so perfect for summers styling.

Satin Shorts - Limited Edition
Zara
Satin Shorts

This light ivory shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Chloe Silk Short
Reformation
Chloe Silk Short

These also come in three other shades.

Barb Boxer Short
Leset
Barb Boxer Short

Style these with mary janes to give your look a preppy finish.

Appliquéd Lace-Trimmed Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Satin Shorts
Conner Ives
Appliquéd Lace-Trimmed Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Satin Shorts

These are already on their way to selling out.

Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Shorts
Dries Van Noten
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Shorts

While I love these in black, they also come in a vivid red shade.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸