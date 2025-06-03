According to Stylish Europeans, This Is the Summer Trouser Trend to Wear in Place of Jeans
Packed with personality and infused with a retro energy, gingham trousers are the summer trouser trend that fashion people can't stop styling.
For most of the year, you'll usually find me in jeans. They're a staple in my wardrobe, but when summer rolls around, I often find their heavy fabric a little too cumbersome for everyday wear. That’s when I start reaching for chic, lightweight trouser alternatives instead. I'm not much of a skirt or dress person—trousers are where I feel most like myself—so I’m always on the lookout for stylish summer pairs that I can wear with the same tees and blouses I usually pair with denim.
While white linen trousers tend to do the trick for a classic summer look, when I’m in the mood for something a little more playful, a pair of gingham trousers is hard to beat.
There’s something inherently joyful about these patterned trousers. Often cast in cheerful shades—I’ve spotted charming yellows, reds and blues in shop windows this season—they inject a dose of personality into any outfit and capture the spirit of summer better than most pieces can.
Riding the wave of the wider gingham revival, which has also brought gingham blouses, dresses capri pants into the spotlight, trousers are, in my opinion, the best way to wear the print. Uncomplicated yet interesting, they pair easily with T-shirts to give them a dressed-down appearance, while also styling well with elegant embroidered blouses to elevate them and thicker knits when the weather demands.
A timeless print that's ebbed in and out of the mainstream for decades, this classic design is certainly one of my favourite trends of the new season. Read on to discover my edit of the best gingham trousers available to buy now.
Shop Gingham Trousers:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
