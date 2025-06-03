According to Stylish Europeans, This Is the Summer Trouser Trend to Wear in Place of Jeans

Packed with personality and infused with a retro energy, gingham trousers are the summer trouser trend that fashion people can't stop styling.

Influencer wears yellow gingham trousers with a white, floral embroidered shirt and gold-buckle sandals.
For most of the year, you'll usually find me in jeans. They're a staple in my wardrobe, but when summer rolls around, I often find their heavy fabric a little too cumbersome for everyday wear. That’s when I start reaching for chic, lightweight trouser alternatives instead. I'm not much of a skirt or dress person—trousers are where I feel most like myself—so I’m always on the lookout for stylish summer pairs that I can wear with the same tees and blouses I usually pair with denim.

While white linen trousers tend to do the trick for a classic summer look, when I’m in the mood for something a little more playful, a pair of gingham trousers is hard to beat.

Influencer wears yellow gingham trousers with a white embroidered blouse and black strappy sandals.

There’s something inherently joyful about these patterned trousers. Often cast in cheerful shades—I’ve spotted charming yellows, reds and blues in shop windows this season—they inject a dose of personality into any outfit and capture the spirit of summer better than most pieces can.

Influencer sits outside drinking a coffee wearing pink gingham trousers with black Mary Janes and a checked jacket.

Riding the wave of the wider gingham revival, which has also brought gingham blouses, dresses capri pants into the spotlight, trousers are, in my opinion, the best way to wear the print. Uncomplicated yet interesting, they pair easily with T-shirts to give them a dressed-down appearance, while also styling well with elegant embroidered blouses to elevate them and thicker knits when the weather demands.

Influencer sits on a chair outside wearing pink gingham trousers with a matching gingham blouse.

A timeless print that's ebbed in and out of the mainstream for decades, this classic design is certainly one of my favourite trends of the new season. Read on to discover my edit of the best gingham trousers available to buy now.

Shop Gingham Trousers:

Olina Linen Cropped Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Cropped Pant

Style with the matching vest or pair this with a simple black layer.

Preppy Poplin Gingham Trousers
Free People
Preppy Poplin Gingham Trousers

The barrel-leg design gives these a throughly modern feel.

Seersucker Trousers – Dark Blue/off White – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Seersucker Trousers

Style these with Mary Janes for a vintage inspired look.

Aligne Ned Check Barrel Trousers
Aligne
Ned Check Barrel Trousers

The comfortable trousers are perfect for high-summer styling.

Asos Design Wide Leg Trouser in Brown Gingham
ASOS
Wide Leg Trouser

The pretty gingham print gives these a playful charm.

Martin Crop Trousers - Black/ Ecru Gingham - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Martin Crop Trousers

Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Black Check Jerrow Wide Leg Trousers
Nobodys Child
Black Check Jerrow Wide Leg Trousers

Add a swish to your step with these ultra wide-leg trousers.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

