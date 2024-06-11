5 Casual Pant Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Leggings

Maybe it's just me, but in the 2010s, people wore a lot of denim and leggings, and there wasn't that much else that was "in" to choose from. Well, things have certainly changed. Over the past several years, there's been much variety in the pants department, and celebrities are a great representation of that—and I'm not just talking about the sweatpants craze that the pandemic era brought us. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes regularly wear baggy pleated trousers, and pull-on pants of every material are a favorite. That's just a taste of the casual-leaning pant trends beloved by celebs and everyone else in 2024.

Although celebrities still wear leggings, of course, there are five specific trends I'm seeing far more often as of late—all of which are just as comfortable. So if you're in the market for some new pants that are a departure from the usual suspects, keep scrolling to shop the options celebs are endorsing.

Baggy Low-Rise Trousers

Baggy low-rise trousers—especially with pleats for added polish—continue to be the pant trends all the cool girls (J.Lo included) are wearing. The baggier the better.

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Jennifer Fisher earrings

Aritzia The Effortless Pants Linen $148 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Low Rise Tailored Pants $90 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pants in City Crepe $168 SHOP NOW

Lioness La Quinta Pants $64 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carter Mid Rise Pants $178 SHOP NOW

COS Wide Leg Denim Pants $135 SHOP NOW

Cargo Joggers

If you love cargo pants but crave the comfort of sweatpants, cargo joggers are the trend for you.

(Image credit: Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Stella McCartney sneakers

Vuori Boyfriend Joggers $98 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Joggers $85 SHOP NOW

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Sweatpants $65 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Giles Twill Cargo Joggers $265 SHOP NOW

Track Pants

It seems like track pants are always a trend, so perhaps they're a classic. Either way, celebs like Jennifer Lawrence love them for off-duty days.

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Adidas pants; The Row Slouchy Banana Bag ($2655); Vans UA Authentic Sneakers ($55)

Adidas Originals Recycled Polyester Satin Wide Leg Track Pants $85 SHOP NOW

Skims Track Straight Leg Pant in Cobalt $78 SHOP NOW

EDIKTED Remy Tie Detail Track Pants $53 SHOP NOW

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Side-Stripe Track Pants $88 SHOP NOW

Adidas Originals + Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants $250 SHOP NOW

Pull-On Pants

Pull-on pants in fabrics like linen, poplin, and even satin are so wildly popular right now that brands can barely keep them in stock.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Celine Large Voyage Bag ($2600)

Enza Costa Poplin Resort Pants $295 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Knit Pant $128 SHOP NOW

Mango Wide Leg Drawstring Pants $70 $49 SHOP NOW

Toteme Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Pants $390 SHOP NOW

Lioness Schiffer Pants $89 SHOP NOW

Barrel Pants

The vibey cousin of baggy pants is barrel pants. The balloon-like trousers have rapidly risen in popularity this season, and Katie Holmes, for one, is a fan. If you crave baggy pants but with a higher waist, this trend is for you.

(Image credit: Said Elatab/Backgrid)

WHO: Katie Holmes

Agolde Becker Cotton Barrel Leg Chinos $268 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic High-Rise Barrel Tencel-Linen Pants $140 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Marcelle Low Slung Cargo Pants $248 SHOP NOW

Free People Tegan Washed Barrel Trousers $128 SHOP NOW