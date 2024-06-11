5 Casual Pant Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Leggings

Allyson Payer
By
published

Maybe it's just me, but in the 2010s, people wore a lot of denim and leggings, and there wasn't that much else that was "in" to choose from. Well, things have certainly changed. Over the past several years, there's been much variety in the pants department, and celebrities are a great representation of that—and I'm not just talking about the sweatpants craze that the pandemic era brought us. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes regularly wear baggy pleated trousers, and pull-on pants of every material are a favorite. That's just a taste of the casual-leaning pant trends beloved by celebs and everyone else in 2024.

Although celebrities still wear leggings, of course, there are five specific trends I'm seeing far more often as of late—all of which are just as comfortable. So if you're in the market for some new pants that are a departure from the usual suspects, keep scrolling to shop the options celebs are endorsing.

Baggy Low-Rise Trousers

Baggy low-rise trousers—especially with pleats for added polish—continue to be the pant trends all the cool girls (J.Lo included) are wearing. The baggier the better.

Jennifer Lopez wearing khaki pants and a tank top

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Jennifer Fisher earrings

The Effortless Pant™ Linen
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants Linen

A&f Sloane Low Rise Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Low Rise Tailored Pants

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in City Crepe
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pants in City Crepe

La Quinta Pants
Lioness
La Quinta Pants

Carter Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Carter Mid Rise Pants

Wide Leg Denim Pants
COS
Wide Leg Denim Pants

Cargo Joggers

If you love cargo pants but crave the comfort of sweatpants, cargo joggers are the trend for you.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a pink denim jacket in NYC

(Image credit: Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Stella McCartney sneakers

Boyfriend Joggers
Vuori
Boyfriend Joggers

Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo™ Jogger
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Joggers

Cargo Pant
Wardrobe.NYC
Cargo Pant

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Sweatpants
Nike Sportswear Club
Fleece Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Sweatpants

Cinq a Sept Cargo Joggers
Cinq à Sept
Giles Twill Cargo Joggers

Track Pants

It seems like track pants are always a trend, so perhaps they're a classic. Either way, celebs like Jennifer Lawrence love them for off-duty days.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing track pants in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Adidas pants; The Row Slouchy Banana Bag ($2655); Vans UA Authentic Sneakers ($55)

Recycled Polyester Satin Wide Leg Track Pants
Adidas Originals
Recycled Polyester Satin Wide Leg Track Pants

Skims Track Straight Leg Pant | Cobalt
Skims
Track Straight Leg Pant in Cobalt

Remy Tie Detail Track Pants
EDIKTED
Remy Tie Detail Track Pants

Anthropologie Track Pants
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Side-Stripe Track Pants

+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants
Adidas Originals
+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants

Pull-On Pants

Pull-on pants in fabrics like linen, poplin, and even satin are so wildly popular right now that brands can barely keep them in stock.

Kaia Gerber wearing a blue top and black pants in NYC

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Celine Large Voyage Bag ($2600)

Poplin Resort Pant
Enza Costa
Poplin Resort Pants

Olina Knit Pant
Reformation
Olina Knit Pant

Wide Leg Drawstring Pants
Mango
Wide Leg Drawstring Pants

Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Pants
Toteme
Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Pants

Schiffer Pants
Lioness
Schiffer Pants

Barrel Pants

The vibey cousin of baggy pants is barrel pants. The balloon-like trousers have rapidly risen in popularity this season, and Katie Holmes, for one, is a fan. If you crave baggy pants but with a higher waist, this trend is for you.

Katie Holmes wearing khaki pants and a tank top in NYC

(Image credit: Said Elatab/Backgrid)

WHO: Katie Holmes

Becker Cotton Barrel Leg Chinos
Agolde
Becker Cotton Barrel Leg Chinos

High-Rise Barrel Tencel™-Linen Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Barrel Tencel-Linen Pants

Marcelle Low Slung Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Low Slung Cargo Pants

Tegan Washed Barrel Trousers
Free People
Tegan Washed Barrel Trousers

Foldover Trousers
FRAME
Foldover Trousers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸