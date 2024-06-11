5 Casual Pant Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Leggings
Maybe it's just me, but in the 2010s, people wore a lot of denim and leggings, and there wasn't that much else that was "in" to choose from. Well, things have certainly changed. Over the past several years, there's been much variety in the pants department, and celebrities are a great representation of that—and I'm not just talking about the sweatpants craze that the pandemic era brought us. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes regularly wear baggy pleated trousers, and pull-on pants of every material are a favorite. That's just a taste of the casual-leaning pant trends beloved by celebs and everyone else in 2024.
Although celebrities still wear leggings, of course, there are five specific trends I'm seeing far more often as of late—all of which are just as comfortable. So if you're in the market for some new pants that are a departure from the usual suspects, keep scrolling to shop the options celebs are endorsing.
Baggy Low-Rise Trousers
Baggy low-rise trousers—especially with pleats for added polish—continue to be the pant trends all the cool girls (J.Lo included) are wearing. The baggier the better.
On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Jennifer Fisher earrings
Cargo Joggers
If you love cargo pants but crave the comfort of sweatpants, cargo joggers are the trend for you.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Stella McCartney sneakers
Track Pants
It seems like track pants are always a trend, so perhaps they're a classic. Either way, celebs like Jennifer Lawrence love them for off-duty days.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Adidas pants; The Row Slouchy Banana Bag ($2655); Vans UA Authentic Sneakers ($55)
Pull-On Pants
Pull-on pants in fabrics like linen, poplin, and even satin are so wildly popular right now that brands can barely keep them in stock.
On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Celine Large Voyage Bag ($2600)
Barrel Pants
The vibey cousin of baggy pants is barrel pants. The balloon-like trousers have rapidly risen in popularity this season, and Katie Holmes, for one, is a fan. If you crave baggy pants but with a higher waist, this trend is for you.
WHO: Katie Holmes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
