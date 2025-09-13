My September wardrobe feels like a tale of two moods. On one hand, there’s the back-to-school pull towards a polished, tailored silhouette.
On the other hand, the craving for cosiness that autumn’s arrival always brings. The truth is, I don’t want to choose, and why should I? There’s plenty of room for both in my rotation. With tailoring dominating the conversation lately, I’ve been itching to give my off-duty wardrobe some extra love, and in the rising burgundy leggings trend, I’ve found just the place to start.
As we move away from summer’s fiery reds into autumn’s deeper, richer tones, burgundy feels like the most natural progression. More intriguing than your go-to black, yet just as easy to style, these leggings offer a fresh take on casual dressing. They sing when worn with tonal pairings; think matching sports bras or coordinating knits, and look equally chic alongside jewel tones or softened with lighter shades like cream, blush or crisp white.
With all the comfort of your loungewear staples, elevated by the season’s most sophisticated hue, burgundy leggings might just be the smartest buy you’ll make this autumn.
Below, I’ve curated an edit of the best pairs to shop now.
Shop Burgundy Leggings:
H&M
Pocket-Detail Sports Leggings With Drymove™
Shop these while they're on sale.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Jeggings
These come in four different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Flared Sports Leggings With Softmove™
I find that flared leggings are among the most flattering in my collection.
Sweaty Betty
All Day 7/8 Leggings
These are cropped just above the ankle, pairing well with trainers and flats.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
These come in sizes XXS—XXXL.
Calzedonia
First Class Leggings
Style with trainers or pair with a tonal burgundy boot.
Another Tomorrow
Seamed Legging
While I love these in the burgundy, they also come in a classic shade of black.
