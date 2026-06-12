5 Elegant Outfits to Wear to Wimbledon That Ace Courtside Style

Popular amongst royals, celebrities and spectators alike, Wimbledon is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Hosted from June 29th to July 12th, the iconic British tennis championship is also an opportunity to showcase a chic courtside look.
Whilst it’s the perfect excuse to dress up, it does beg the question of exactly what to wear. There’s no official dress code so guests typically opt for smart casual attire, but do note that oversized hats or other garments that could restrict the view of other attendees are prohibited, as well as ripped jeans and heavily branded items that could be misconstrued as advertising.
With that in mind, guests tend to adopt an effortless summer elegance approach to dressing—stylish, but t not too formal. While there’s no colour scheme to follow, tennis whites, blues and greens are usually favoured, whereas bold hues like bright reds or yellows contrast exceptionally against the green court backdrop.
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From polished tailored two pieces to sleek shirt dresses, scroll on to discover what to wear to Wimbledon and five outfits to give you all the inspiration you need.
1. Ruched Maxi Dress + Mules
Style Notes: There’s something so elegant abiut a ruched dress, it’s the romantic and sophisticated option when you’re on the hunt for a piece more special than the average maxi dress. Paired with a strappy sandal, Hanna’s look is one to recreate for day-to-night ease.
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H&M
Draped Mesh Dress
Butter yellow is a popular option amongst Wimbledon guests.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Striped Leather Mid Heel
A sleek heel instantly elevates any look.
Miu Miu
Rêverie Sunglasses
Sunglasses are such a good investment piece that you'll reach for each year.
J&M Davidson
Bonny Baguette
Such a sleek, everyday style.
2. Waistcoat + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: There’s no going wrong with good tailoring. Polished, bet still comfortable, pairing it with a classic ballet flat gives a more contemporary feel. I love how Hannah has opted for a cream option to give a light finish.
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YSL
SL M175
A summer essential.
Reiss
Linen-Blend Textured Long-Line Waistcoat
Wear with the matching trousers or opt for jeans for a more causal look.
Reiss
Linen-Blend Textured Wide-Leg Trousers
Linen trousers are a must-have in a summer wardrobe.
Dune London
Hopsy - Multi
A designer dupe at a fraction of the price.
3. Sleek Midi Dress + Wedges
Style Notes: It goes without saying that a sleek midi dress aces the smart casual brief. Cream or pastel hues paired with a raffia bag and low wedges creates an elegant summer look ideal for an afternoon eating strawberries and cream in SW19.
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COS
Raffia Bucket Hat
A Wimbledon-approved size raffia hat.
Meshki
Pearson Short Sleeve Knit Midi Dress
Aida's dress looks so much more expensive than it is.