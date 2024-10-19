Suedes Skirts Are Trending This Winter—5 Graceful Ways I'm Styling Mine
I don't know about you, but my TikTok and IG thread is currently flooded with fashionable people styling suede jackets, toting suede handbags and wearing suede boots. Yes, it's official, suede is the fabric of the moment.
But while jackets and coats have been reigning supreme recently, there is another category to get excited about: suede skirts. Previously loved for its nod to the bohemian '70s aesthetic, this year suede skirts feel a little more grown-up as brands lean away from fringing and adopt a more elegant approach. Think A-line shapes, flared hemlines and neat minis imagined in a variety of neutral colourways that can act as the foundation of a really great winter outfit.
Whether you opt for a classic tan or want to explore deep earthy tones like camel, chocolate brown, and rust, you’ll be surprised at just how versatile a suede skirt can be. An ideal partner to your favourite chunky knit, just add a pair of knee-high boots for that effortlessly cool French-woman vibe. I will also be adding a suede midi pencil skirt into my workwear rotating and will be styling it with a fitted turtleneck and a sharp blazer. For the weekend, why not consider a suede mini with a leather biker or a button-down cardigan alongside a pair of chunky loafers and cashmere socks. See? It really is a capsule wardrobe hero!
Need more inspiration? I've got you covered. Scroll down to see five of my favourite suede skirt outfit ideas to save and recreate this winter.
Suede Skirt Outfits to Copy This Winter:
1. Suede Pencil Skirt + Cashmere Knit + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Need an easy outfit formula this winter? You can’t beat a suede pencil skirt. Anouk elevates the button-down style with a simple smoky grey knit and knee-high patent boots that take this look from corporate to after-work cocktails.
Shop the Look:
This wardrobe staple pairs well with cropped jackets, chunky knits and long wool coats.
For boots that make a statement, it has to be Paris Texas.
Trust me, this bag will go with everything in your winter wardrobe.
1. Suede Midi + Cardigan + Chunky Flat Boots
Style Notes: When keeping it simple looks this good, we are here for it. We love how Imani’s has focused on a chic combination of black and camel but gave it some edge with a pair of chunky boots. Tough elegance works every time.
There isn't an outfit that can't be made better with some stripes.
These chunky Chelsea boots are a great option for all-day comfort.
If a bag was a piece of modern art, it would be Jacquemus.
3. Suede Mini Skirt + Polo Top + Barn Jacket + Heels
Style Notes: Julie has managed to bring some of our favourite new season trends effortlessly into one look. To achieve this elegant take on the preppy vibe, all you need is a suede mini skirt, the trending barn jacket, a rugby top and a statement cap.
Finding a perfect mini skirt isn't easy but this one nails the brief.
Adding this rugby top to my weekend wardrobe.
4. Suede Midi Skirt + Leather Trench + Mary Janes
Style Notes: Suede lends itself to a texture clash and Nnenna nails it in the most polished way. The brown leather coat lifts the warm caramel hue of the skirt while black Mary-Jane’s ballet flats and a geometric bag keep it chic and modern.
Knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats...the styling possibilities are endless.
arket
Want to make every outfit look expensive? Add a gold buckle belt.
Le Monde Béryl
Take these into winter with a pair of red cashmere socks.
5. Belted Suede Skirt + Bright Jumper + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Rusty tones work perfectly with suede and Joanne’s pumpkin-spiced orange jumper is giving cosy autumnal vibes. Inject extra fun into your outfit by adding a leopard print bag.
-
