Suedes Skirts Are Trending This Winter—5 Graceful Ways I'm Styling Mine

By
published
in Features

I don't know about you, but my TikTok and IG thread is currently flooded with fashionable people styling suede jackets, toting suede handbags and wearing suede boots. Yes, it's official, suede is the fabric of the moment.

But while jackets and coats have been reigning supreme recently, there is another category to get excited about: suede skirts. Previously loved for its nod to the bohemian '70s aesthetic, this year suede skirts feel a little more grown-up as brands lean away from fringing and adopt a more elegant approach. Think A-line shapes, flared hemlines and neat minis imagined in a variety of neutral colourways that can act as the foundation of a really great winter outfit.

Whether you opt for a classic tan or want to explore deep earthy tones like camel, chocolate brown, and rust, you’ll be surprised at just how versatile a suede skirt can be. An ideal partner to your favourite chunky knit, just add a pair of knee-high boots for that effortlessly cool French-woman vibe. I will also be adding a suede midi pencil skirt into my workwear rotating and will be styling it with a fitted turtleneck and a sharp blazer. For the weekend, why not consider a suede mini with a leather biker or a button-down cardigan alongside a pair of chunky loafers and cashmere socks. See? It really is a capsule wardrobe hero!

Need more inspiration? I've got you covered. Scroll down to see five of my favourite suede skirt outfit ideas to save and recreate this winter.

Suede Skirt Outfits to Copy This Winter:

1. Suede Pencil Skirt + Cashmere Knit + Knee-High Boots

Anouk wear suede skirt with grey knit jumper and knee high boots.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Need an easy outfit formula this winter? You can’t beat a suede pencil skirt. Anouk elevates the button-down style with a simple smoky grey knit and knee-high patent boots that take this look from corporate to after-work cocktails.

Shop the Look:

Suedette Button Front Knee Length A-Line Skirt
Monsoon
Suede Button Front A-Line Skirt

This wardrobe staple pairs well with cropped jackets, chunky knits and long wool coats.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

It's officially cashmere season.

Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

For boots that make a statement, it has to be Paris Texas.

Marine Diet X the Vancouver | Light Clay Smooth Ecru Stitching | Demellier
DeMellier
Marine Diet X the Vancouver

Trust me, this bag will go with everything in your winter wardrobe.

1. Suede Midi + Cardigan + Chunky Flat Boots

Imani wear midi suede skirt, two-tone jumper and chunky black boots.

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: When keeping it simple looks this good, we are here for it. We love how Imani’s has focused on a chic combination of black and camel but gave it some edge with a pair of chunky boots. Tough elegance works every time.

Suede Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Suede Midi Skirt

A flared silhouette is universally flattering.

Striped Wool and Cashmere Cardigan
Jardin des Orangers
Striped Wool and Cashmere Cardigan

There isn't an outfit that can't be made better with some stripes.

Hallie Leather Ankle Boots
AllSaints
Hallie Leather Ankle Boots

These chunky Chelsea boots are a great option for all-day comfort.

Le Rond Carre Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag
JACQUEMUS
Le Rond Carre Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

If a bag was a piece of modern art, it would be Jacquemus.

3. Suede Mini Skirt + Polo Top + Barn Jacket + Heels

Julie wear mini suede skirt, rugby top and a barn jacket

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Julie has managed to bring some of our favourite new season trends effortlessly into one look. To achieve this elegant take on the preppy vibe, all you need is a suede mini skirt, the trending barn jacket, a rugby top and a statement cap.

Tan Suede Mini Skirt
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Mini Skirt

Finding a perfect mini skirt isn't easy but this one nails the brief.

Padded Jacket With Corduroy Collar
ZARA
Padded Jacket With Corduroy Collar

This jacket is selling fast and I'm not surprised.

Knit Sweater With Polo Collar and Stripes
Massimo Dutti
Knit Sweater With Polo Collar and Stripes

Adding this rugby top to my weekend wardrobe.

Suede Tote Bag
Autograph
Suede Tote Bag

A tote suede bag at this price? Go, go, go!

Logo-Embroidered Cotton Cap
GANNI
Logo-Embroidered Cotton Cap

Second-day hair saviour.

ysl,

YSL
Cherish Slingback Pumps In Leopard Grosgrain

Never met a leopard print shoe I didn't like.

4. Suede Midi Skirt + Leather Trench + Mary Janes

Nnenna wears suede midi skirt, leather brown coat and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Suede lends itself to a texture clash and Nnenna nails it in the most polished way. The brown leather coat lifts the warm caramel hue of the skirt while black Mary-Jane’s ballet flats and a geometric bag keep it chic and modern.

Straight Fit Suede Leather Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Straight Fit Suede Leather Midi Skirt

Knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats...the styling possibilities are endless.

Mango leather coat
MANGO
100% Oversized Leather Coat

The oversized fit is made to be thrown over chunky knitwear.

Knitted Jumper
H&M
Knitted Jumper

There's always room for another black knit in my wardrobe.

Leather Beltarket
ARKET
Leather Belt

Want to make every outfit look expensive? Add a gold buckle belt.

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

You can stop looking, I have found your dream day-to-night bag.

Leather Mary Jane Ballet FlatsLe Monde Béryl
Le Monde Béryl
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Take these into winter with a pair of red cashmere socks.

5. Belted Suede Skirt + Bright Jumper + Ankle Boots

Joanne wear suede midi skirt with orange jumper and suede boots

(Image credit: @thestylistandthewardrobe)

Style Notes: Rusty tones work perfectly with suede and Joanne’s pumpkin-spiced orange jumper is giving cosy autumnal vibes. Inject extra fun into your outfit by adding a leopard print bag.

Womens Le 17 Septembre Brown Suede Pencil Skirt | Harrods Uk
Le 17 Septembre
Brown Suede Pencil Skirt

Not to play favourites, but this is my top pick.

Max Mara orange jumper
Max Mara
Wool and Cashmere Jumper

All I need now is a spicy chai latte and a great book.

Brayden Western Boots
FP Collection
Brayden Western Boots

Wait until you see the etched metal toe.

Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair
COS
Leopard Fold Micro Tote

Resistance to the leopard print trend is futile.

Explore More:
Diana Bell-Heather
Contributor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸