Suedes Skirts Are Trending This Winter—5 Graceful Ways I'm Styling Mine

I don't know about you, but my TikTok and IG thread is currently flooded with fashionable people styling suede jackets, toting suede handbags and wearing suede boots. Yes, it's official, suede is the fabric of the moment.

But while jackets and coats have been reigning supreme recently, there is another category to get excited about: suede skirts. Previously loved for its nod to the bohemian '70s aesthetic, this year suede skirts feel a little more grown-up as brands lean away from fringing and adopt a more elegant approach. Think A-line shapes, flared hemlines and neat minis imagined in a variety of neutral colourways that can act as the foundation of a really great winter outfit.

Whether you opt for a classic tan or want to explore deep earthy tones like camel, chocolate brown, and rust, you’ll be surprised at just how versatile a suede skirt can be. An ideal partner to your favourite chunky knit, just add a pair of knee-high boots for that effortlessly cool French-woman vibe. I will also be adding a suede midi pencil skirt into my workwear rotating and will be styling it with a fitted turtleneck and a sharp blazer. For the weekend, why not consider a suede mini with a leather biker or a button-down cardigan alongside a pair of chunky loafers and cashmere socks. See? It really is a capsule wardrobe hero!

Need more inspiration? I've got you covered. Scroll down to see five of my favourite suede skirt outfit ideas to save and recreate this winter.

Suede Skirt Outfits to Copy This Winter:

1. Suede Pencil Skirt + Cashmere Knit + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Need an easy outfit formula this winter? You can’t beat a suede pencil skirt. Anouk elevates the button-down style with a simple smoky grey knit and knee-high patent boots that take this look from corporate to after-work cocktails.

Shop the Look:

Monsoon Suede Button Front A-Line Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This wardrobe staple pairs well with cropped jackets, chunky knits and long wool coats.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW It's officially cashmere season.

PARIS TEXAS Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £805 SHOP NOW For boots that make a statement, it has to be Paris Texas.

DeMellier Marine Diet X the Vancouver £395 SHOP NOW Trust me, this bag will go with everything in your winter wardrobe.

1. Suede Midi + Cardigan + Chunky Flat Boots

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: When keeping it simple looks this good, we are here for it. We love how Imani’s has focused on a chic combination of black and camel but gave it some edge with a pair of chunky boots. Tough elegance works every time.

& Other Stories Suede Midi Skirt £345 SHOP NOW A flared silhouette is universally flattering.

Jardin des Orangers Striped Wool and Cashmere Cardigan £355 SHOP NOW There isn't an outfit that can't be made better with some stripes.

AllSaints Hallie Leather Ankle Boots £199 SHOP NOW These chunky Chelsea boots are a great option for all-day comfort.

JACQUEMUS Le Rond Carre Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag £1030 SHOP NOW If a bag was a piece of modern art, it would be Jacquemus.

3. Suede Mini Skirt + Polo Top + Barn Jacket + Heels

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Julie has managed to bring some of our favourite new season trends effortlessly into one look. To achieve this elegant take on the preppy vibe, all you need is a suede mini skirt, the trending barn jacket, a rugby top and a statement cap.

Mint Velvet Tan Suede Mini Skirt £175 SHOP NOW Finding a perfect mini skirt isn't easy but this one nails the brief.

ZARA Padded Jacket With Corduroy Collar £50 SHOP NOW This jacket is selling fast and I'm not surprised.

Massimo Dutti Knit Sweater With Polo Collar and Stripes £90 SHOP NOW Adding this rugby top to my weekend wardrobe.

Autograph Suede Tote Bag £130 SHOP NOW A tote suede bag at this price? Go, go, go!

GANNI Logo-Embroidered Cotton Cap £85 SHOP NOW Second-day hair saviour.

YSL Cherish Slingback Pumps In Leopard Grosgrain £735 SHOP NOW Never met a leopard print shoe I didn't like.

4. Suede Midi Skirt + Leather Trench + Mary Janes

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Suede lends itself to a texture clash and Nnenna nails it in the most polished way. The brown leather coat lifts the warm caramel hue of the skirt while black Mary-Jane’s ballet flats and a geometric bag keep it chic and modern.

Massimo Dutti Straight Fit Suede Leather Midi Skirt £299 SHOP NOW Knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats...the styling possibilities are endless.

MANGO 100% Oversized Leather Coat £400 SHOP NOW The oversized fit is made to be thrown over chunky knitwear.

H&M Knitted Jumper £19 SHOP NOW There's always room for another black knit in my wardrobe.

arket ARKET Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW Want to make every outfit look expensive? Add a gold buckle belt.

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag £398 SHOP NOW You can stop looking, I have found your dream day-to-night bag.

Le Monde Béryl Le Monde Béryl Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW Take these into winter with a pair of red cashmere socks.

5. Belted Suede Skirt + Bright Jumper + Ankle Boots

(Image credit: @thestylistandthewardrobe)

Style Notes: Rusty tones work perfectly with suede and Joanne’s pumpkin-spiced orange jumper is giving cosy autumnal vibes. Inject extra fun into your outfit by adding a leopard print bag.

Le 17 Septembre Brown Suede Pencil Skirt £550 SHOP NOW Not to play favourites, but this is my top pick.

Max Mara Wool and Cashmere Jumper £445 SHOP NOW All I need now is a spicy chai latte and a great book.

FP Collection Brayden Western Boots £268 SHOP NOW Wait until you see the etched metal toe.

COS Leopard Fold Micro Tote £135 SHOP NOW Resistance to the leopard print trend is futile.