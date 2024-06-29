Trust Me, These 7 Sophisticated Outfit Ideas Will Age So Well
Recently someone told me my outfit looked "sophisticated" and, honestly, it's probably the greatest compliment I've received (pertaining to my style at least). Ever since, I've been thinking a lot about what goes into creating a classy-looking outfit, keen to identify patterns to discern how I might be able to ensure I dress that way again in the future. Those thoughts turned into active research as I took to Instagram with the goal of unearthing a selection of sophisticated outfit ideas to reference when assembling my own.
In doing so, I found several ensembles that fall under this refined category and, yes, I was able to identify some common threads. One thing that's evident is that many of the outfits include chic accessories; pieces that elevate even the most humdrum of wardrobe basics. I can also help if you stick to a honed palette. While brighter colours can look elevated also, if you're in any doubt or want an easy-to-copy blueprint, this is good place to start.
But really, the easiest way to discern sophistication is to see it for yourself—scroll on to see the looks I think are worthy of being called that.
7 SOPHISTICATED OUTFIT IDEAS TO TRY
1. SLEEVLESS TOP + CAPRI PANTS
Style Notes: Capri trousers might be on trend this season but take my word for it when I say that a black cropped trouser will never date. In fact, I think there's something inherently chic and, yes, sophisticated about capri pants, especially when they're worn with a matching top and minimal sandals.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. SHIRT + FULL SKIRT
Style Notes: Of all the skirt styles out there, full, circle-style skirts radiate a classic quality. Pair yours with a button-up shirt for a polished pairing that works for a multitude of occasions.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. STRIPE TOP + DENIM SHORTS
Style Notes: Denim shorts are a summertime staple which, go figure, are just as versatile as full-length jeans. Designed to be worn with any top you might have in your collection, my personal favourite is a Breton stripe. A basket bag won't hurt, either.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. BLACK DRESS + HIP BELT
Style Notes: Black dresses are widely regarded as one of the most classic items you can own, but what makes them all the more sophisticated is how you style them. Right now, I'm seeing fashion people wearing their with low slung hip belts and elegant sandals.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. SWEATER + TAILORED TROUSERS
Style Notes: Any tailoring will set you on the right path to looking sophisticated but there's something so supremely chic about a cream pair of tailored trousers. Give them a relaxed spin with a beige knit and slider sandals.
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. BANDEAU TOP + JEANS
Style Notes: When it comes to jeans, the simplest tops can often make for the chicest pairings. But don't take my word on that alone—just look at Sylvie Mus's outfit above, which features the most pared-back top of them all, the jersey bandeau.
SHOP THE LOOK:
7. SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRT + TAILORED SKIRT
Style Notes: Skirts are integral to looking aesthetic right now, as are the colours you choose. Beyond how refined this short-sleeve shirt and tailored skirt look, their expensive-looking tones—camel and pale blue—further add to the outfit's overall sophistication.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
Here Are 9 Ways to Instantly Elevate Your Favorite Denim Cutoff Shorts
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Officially a Slingback Summer—7 Styles That Will Elevate Your Outfits
And make them look more expensive.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Hailey Bieber Styled This Classic Trend in 3 Different Ways in NYC This Week
Plus, 11 pieces I'm buying to wear it too.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Effortless 3-Piece Outfit Formula the Fashion Set Swears By for Summer
Chic and easy? Yes, please.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
From Paris to Amsterdam: The Incredibly Comfortable Yet Controversial Pant Trend Taking Over
The fashion set is obsessed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Forget Sneakers—These Unexpected Adidas Pieces Have the Fashion Set's Attention
Instant cool factor.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach For These 2 Pieces When I Don't Know What to Wear
Ready in 10 minutes or less.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Controversial Pant-and-Shoe Combo the Fashion Set Is Wearing Right Now
Outfit inspo from Paris to NYC.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes