Suddenly, the Chicest People I Follow are Wearing Jeans and Boots in This Very Specific Way

My screen time prompts continue to harass me, and my New Year's resolution to spend less time on social media is already out the window. But what am I supposed to do? The new-season styling inspiration that's dominating my For You Page has simply been too good... It's all in the name of research, I tell myself.

If you've also been spending a little more time on social media than you probably should, then you've likely locked eyes on the same trend as me. A subtle styling trick that's burst onto the style scene this season, I've noted that a highly chic group of people have started styling their jeans tucked into boots.

A small but impactful outfit tweak, this styling trend is something we saw a lot of in the 2010s—when discussing the jeans tucked into boots revival, so many of my colleagues remembered wearing this formidable outfit pairing circa 2012 specifically. Boasting nostalgia as standard, I shouldn't be as surprised as I am that the modern-day styling set has adopted it as their own.

Right now, fashion people are wearing this pairing with straight and skinny jeans to create a more streamlined look, while those who want to look more 2025 are selecting wide relaxed or baggy styles to give the silhouette a more un-done finish. In terms of boots, we've seen the trend interpreted in a number of ways. Styling well with flat bikers as well as heeled knee highs, it seems any and all combinations go, so long as you keep your hems firmly tucked in.

In terms of styling the rest of the look, that power sits with you. Wearing well with a blazer and a polo neck for an equestrian-inspired take, jeans tucked into boots also look chic when worn with chunky knits,ber jackets, simple tees and button-downs, too.

A small but mighty outfit update, this emerging trend has the ability to entirely energise a simple jeans look. The best thing about it? For many of you, shopping trip will be required—simply layer your favourite knee- or calf-length boots on top of a pair of jeans and you're set. That said, if you're looking to give your wardrobe a little upgrade in either area, read on to discover our edit of the best jeans and boots to shop now.

SHOP JEANS AND BOOTS AND FIND FRESH STYLING INSPIRATION:

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans £33 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—30.

Marks & Spencer Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots £79 SHOP NOW The kitten heel boots trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW This mid-wash blue shade is so easy to slip into capsule wardrobe.

Style Notes: For a dressed-up take on the casual trend, style jeans in a fresh white shade and pair with a heeled boot to dress it up.

Sézane Bridget Knee Boots £270 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Khaite Danielle Straight-Leg Jeans £430 SHOP NOW These are a a hit amongst influencers and celebrities.

Style Notes: For a fresher take on the growing trend, skip basic blue jeans and flat boots. Instead, shop for a cool grey pair and style them with chic wedge boots.

Charles & Keith Double Pull-Tab Calf Boots £109 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Marks & Spencer Sienna Straight Leg Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as five different lengths.

Style Notes: The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. To give your favourite pair of leopard print jeans and 2025 refresh, style them tucked into knee-high boots—extra points if they're a brown pair.

H&M Knee-High Boots £45 SHOP NOW These also come in a patent leather style.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Tuck these into jeans or pair with tall heels.

Aeyde Henry Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aeyde for their elevated footwear collection.

Style Notes: This is exactly how i'll be styling the trend going forwards. With classic light wash jeans and my favourite biker boots.

Gap Blue Mid Rise 90s Loose Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Gap's denim is some of my favourite.