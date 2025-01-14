Suddenly, the Chicest People I Follow are Wearing Jeans and Boots in This Very Specific Way
My screen time prompts continue to harass me, and my New Year's resolution to spend less time on social media is already out the window. But what am I supposed to do? The new-season styling inspiration that's dominating my For You Page has simply been too good... It's all in the name of research, I tell myself.
If you've also been spending a little more time on social media than you probably should, then you've likely locked eyes on the same trend as me. A subtle styling trick that's burst onto the style scene this season, I've noted that a highly chic group of people have started styling their jeans tucked into boots.
A small but impactful outfit tweak, this styling trend is something we saw a lot of in the 2010s—when discussing the jeans tucked into boots revival, so many of my colleagues remembered wearing this formidable outfit pairing circa 2012 specifically. Boasting nostalgia as standard, I shouldn't be as surprised as I am that the modern-day styling set has adopted it as their own.
Right now, fashion people are wearing this pairing with straight and skinny jeans to create a more streamlined look, while those who want to look more 2025 are selecting wide relaxed or baggy styles to give the silhouette a more un-done finish. In terms of boots, we've seen the trend interpreted in a number of ways. Styling well with flat bikers as well as heeled knee highs, it seems any and all combinations go, so long as you keep your hems firmly tucked in.
In terms of styling the rest of the look, that power sits with you. Wearing well with a blazer and a polo neck for an equestrian-inspired take, jeans tucked into boots also look chic when worn with chunky knits,ber jackets, simple tees and button-downs, too.
A small but mighty outfit update, this emerging trend has the ability to entirely energise a simple jeans look. The best thing about it? For many of you, shopping trip will be required—simply layer your favourite knee- or calf-length boots on top of a pair of jeans and you're set. That said, if you're looking to give your wardrobe a little upgrade in either area, read on to discover our edit of the best jeans and boots to shop now.
SHOP JEANS AND BOOTS AND FIND FRESH STYLING INSPIRATION:
The kitten heel boots trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Style Notes: For a dressed-up take on the casual trend, style jeans in a fresh white shade and pair with a heeled boot to dress it up.
Style Notes: For a fresher take on the growing trend, skip basic blue jeans and flat boots. Instead, shop for a cool grey pair and style them with chic wedge boots.
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.
These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as five different lengths.
Style Notes: The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. To give your favourite pair of leopard print jeans and 2025 refresh, style them tucked into knee-high boots—extra points if they're a brown pair.
Style Notes: This is exactly how i'll be styling the trend going forwards. With classic light wash jeans and my favourite biker boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
