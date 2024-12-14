5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
Boot season is here, and I for one couldn’t be happier about it. I am selective when it comes to shopping, but the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from now until April. For the past few years, I have navigated London's winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole. However, this year, I am craving a change. I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf.
If money were no object, I would opt for the glossy merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality, my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I’m tempted by the sleek buckled riding boots at Massimo Dutti. There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock 'n' roll–esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the A/W 24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.
Snow has been falling early this year, and not just in Alpine villages, which is fitting as retro snow boots, from the likes of Sorel, Ugg, and Moon Boot, are having a moment. Plus, they will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Black leather ankle boots will always be an everyday staple, while the color of the season—burgundy—is also taking over footwear departments. Keep reading to see the five boot styles that are trending in Europe this winter.
1. Moto Boots
The one boot style that is overwhelming new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.
2. Riding Boots
It’s all about the flat knee-high boot this year, and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!
3. Burgundy Boots
When it comes to color trends, rich burgundy shades are dominating this winter. Boots look instantly more luxurious when realised in a glossy merlot leather.
4. Snow Boots
Snow boots always dominate in ski resorts in Austria, France, and beyond, but this year, the hiking boot trend has ramped up a notch, and so you might even see fleece-trimmed boots in snow-dusted cities.
5. Leather Ankle Boots
And finally, we couldn't leave out this classic. Black leather ankle boots are always a popular choice, and this year, our favorite styles have a low heel and a pointed or angular toe.
-
"Rich-Looking French Vibes" Is the Goal—30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Holiday Sale That Fit the Bill
Très chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Net-a-Porter's Winter Boot Selection Is Unparalleled—I Added These to My Cart Immediately
Laid-back and luxe looking.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Retro Shoe Trend Early Adopters Will Pause Their Classic Pumps For
It's so much more elegant.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Best Party Shoes From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Revolve (Yes, Flats Included)
For every event on your calendar.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Chanel's New Flats Have All Other Shoes on High Alert
No one can compete.
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Shoe Trends I'm Shopping From Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Shopbop's Cyber Sales
Run, don't walk.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
These 25 Black Friday Footwear Deals Are About to Sell Out (In Case You Get Bad FOMO)
Act fast.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Wait, Walmart Is So Good Right Now—23 Elevated Black Friday Sale Picks That Caught My Eye
See the chic and affordable deals.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes