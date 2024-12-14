5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe

Emma Spedding
By
published
in Features

European boot trends: biker boots

(Image credit: @mayadegraeve)

Boot season is here, and I for one couldn’t be happier about it. I am selective when it comes to shopping, but the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from now until April. For the past few years, I have navigated London's winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole. However, this year, I am craving a change. I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf.

If money were no object, I would opt for the glossy merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality, my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I’m tempted by the sleek buckled riding boots at Massimo Dutti. There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock 'n' roll–esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the A/W 24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.

Snow has been falling early this year, and not just in Alpine villages, which is fitting as retro snow boots, from the likes of Sorel, Ugg, and Moon Boot, are having a moment. Plus, they will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Black leather ankle boots will always be an everyday staple, while the color of the season—burgundy—is also taking over footwear departments. Keep reading to see the five boot styles that are trending in Europe this winter.

1. Moto Boots

European boot trends: moto leather boots

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

The one boot style that is overwhelming new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.

Silverstone Shearling Moto Boots
FP Collection
Silverstone Shearling Moto Boots

Dakota Buckled Leather Ankle Boots
CHLOÉ
Dakota Buckled Leather Ankle Boots

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boot

Harlee Moto Boot
Dingo
Harlee Moto Boot

Embellished Leather Knee Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
Embellished Leather Knee Boots

2. Riding Boots

European boot trends: riding boots

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

It’s all about the flat knee-high boot this year, and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!

Riding Leather Knee Boots
TOTEME
Riding Leather Knee Boots

Riding-Style Boots
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots

Buckle Ankle Boots - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Buckle Ankle Boots

Tanner Knee High Riding Boot
Bernardo Footwear
Tanner Knee High Riding Boot

Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment

3. Burgundy Boots

European boot trends: burgundy boots

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

When it comes to color trends, rich burgundy shades are dominating this winter. Boots look instantly more luxurious when realised in a glossy merlot leather.

Webbing-Trimmed Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Knee Boots
GUCCI
Webbing-Trimmed Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Knee Boots

Cycas 80 Leather Ankle Boots
JIMMY CHOO
Cycas 80 Leather Ankle Boots

Kitten-Heel Coco Boots - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Coco Boots

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Sherpal Bootie
Jeffrey Campbell
Sherpal Bootie

4. Snow Boots

European boot trends: snow boots

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Snow boots always dominate in ski resorts in Austria, France, and beyond, but this year, the hiking boot trend has ramped up a notch, and so you might even see fleece-trimmed boots in snow-dusted cities.

Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots
SOREL
Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots

Icon Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
MOON BOOT
Icon Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots

Danner Mountain Pass Shearling Boots
Danner
Mountain Pass Shearling Boots

Mountain High Snow Boots
Inuikii
Mountain High Snow Boots

ugg,

UGG
Classic Alpine Lace-Up

5. Leather Ankle Boots

European winter boot trends: pointed black boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

And finally, we couldn't leave out this classic. Black leather ankle boots are always a popular choice, and this year, our favorite styles have a low heel and a pointed or angular toe.

Roberta Ankle Boot
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boot

Leather Pointed Ankle Boots - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots

+ Net Sustain the Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots
TOTEME
Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Billy Pointed Toe Bootie
Vince
Billy Pointed Toe Bootie

Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots

Explore More:
Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸