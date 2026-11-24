As you put together outfits this winter, you might be wondering what to wear instead of black coats. But if you're anything like me, you've likely brushed this thought away. Black coats are iconic. They're pillars of a winter capsule wardrobe—and yet—your creative side might be asking for some fresh material. I know this is a safe space to say that, well, even the world's most dependable basics can feel stale after a little while.
This is coming from someone who has far too many black coats and wears one nearly every single day. I appreciate their reliability and knack for pulling any look together, especially during the irritating weeks when everything in my closet just feels off. But part of developing your personal style involves exploring outside of your comfort zone and flexing that fashion muscle. That's where these black coat alternatives come in.
Though a black coat will never fall out of favour, there are some shades that have all the enduring appeal of black outerwear but feel less predictable. I've spotted countless members of the fashion set styling coats that embrace fresh colours and patterns. The catalyst for change, in my opinion, is the resurgence of maximalism and the revival of bohemian trends this year (hello, Penny Lane coats). Though minimalism will forever prevail as a style archetype, even those staunchly obsessed with their black coats have surely found their interest piqued by the thought of a chic alternative.
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Don't worry, I'm not about to tell you that, in place of your black wool coat, you should now be wearing purple faux fur. While there is a distinct spectrum of swaps for your darkest outerwear, I promise none will feel too out there. If you want something parallel in elegance to a black coat, there are neutral variations, such as camel or brown coats, which maintain that polished finish. Or maybe you're looking to stray as far as possible from your everyday black coat. In which case, bright red coats and those featuring bold animal prints are exactly the opposites you're sure to covet, whilst being their own calibre of "classic".
So whether you're approaching black coat alternatives cautiously or are desperate to try something new, here are five alternatives to black coats that feel just as polished.
5 Alternatives to Wear Instead of Black Coats for Winter 2026
1. Camel Coats
Style Notes: If you're looking for the same polished effect a black coat imbues on an outfit, a camel coat can do the same. This classic neutral outerwear option is equally as sophisticated. It, too, has earned icon status when it comes to staples for autumn and winter wardrobes. Whilst white coats often feel as stark as black, camel shades tone that down and remain luxe-looking. Wear one over top of jeans to bring in a more relaxed aesthetic or pair it with tailored wool trousers if you want something ready for the office or dinner out.
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Reformation
Freya Coat
The shawl-like collar makes this coat extra cosy.
ME+EM
Double-Breasted Coat
This coat is buttery soft to the touch.
Max Mara
Wool and Alpaca Teddy Coat
Another closure option outside of buttons is a belt, which makes it easy to wear open and loose or tightened.
Toteme
Signature Doublé Coat Camel
If you prefer more fluid, relaxed fits to structured, tailored coats, this is an ideal choice.
2. Herringbone Coats
Style Notes: When black feels too severe, but light-coloured coats aren't quite right either—look to herringbone. Its pattern creates a chic blend of colour that appears as grey to the eye, yet it's lighter and more textured than a plain charcoal or light grey coat. And despite it being lighter, it still maintains an elegance like a black coat does. There are also plenty of other colour combinations, including brown and beige options, too. Herringbone is also a fail-proof option for wearing over top of both monochromatic and tonal outfits, as it ties everything together nicely.
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Karen Millen
Herringbone Wool Blend Tailored Fitted Maxi Coat
Herringbone and a sharp silhouette make for the sleekest coat option.
ZARA
Herringbone Wool Blend Long Coat
A darker option that leans closer to brown, but still has that eye-catching herringbone pattern.
Jigsaw
Herringbone Wool Belted Coat
Wear with black leather boots and a white turtleneck top.
Marant Etoile
Pilda Herringbone Double-Breasted Coat
The white flecks on this coat lighten the charcoal backdrop. Together, it's very vintage-inspired.
3. Brown Trench Coats
Style Notes: Dark shades of brown have become staples in the last couple of years, and for good reason. They're rich and polished like black, but possess an earthy, grounded aesthetic that looks much softer. Not to mention, chocolate brown is a trending winter colour again in 2026. There is also a warmth in brown that doesn't always come across in similar shades, such as black, navy or grey. In a trench coat style, it still looks structured and sleek but comes across as gentler than your darker coat counterparts.
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Boden
Teddy Fur Mix Coat
The combination of teddy textures and faux leather is absolutely gorgeous.
Reiss
Wool-Blend Long Blind-Seam Scarf Coat in Chocolate Brown
Scarf necklines are still one of the chicest trends out there.
COS
Wool-Blend Long Trench Coat
With a dark brown check pattern, you get the classic appeal with a slightly more interesting texture.
Nour Hammour
Staley belted leather coat
Truly a show-stopping brown leather trench. The buckles on the sleeves are excellent finishing touches.
4. Animal Print Coats
Style Notes: If you're searching for a black coat alternative because you want something a little more visually interesting, animal print coats are the very stylish answer. There is no shortage of animal prints to choose from either this year—a variety of them have become exceptionally trendy. Whether you love the soft dots of Bambi print or appreciate the maximalist waves of tiger or zebra, there are so many outerwear options.
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Nour Hammour
Nina tiger-print shearling coat
If you're in the mood for opulence, look no further than this gorgeous coat. It can be worn over a dress, but it's just as fun to wear with jeans on a random day.
DUCIE
Ruth Spot-Printed Wool and Shearling Coat
Although it's a print, Bambi feels much softer than other options.
Rotate
Leopard-Print Single-Breasted Coat
For a luxurious take that's a little subtler than brighter animal prints, try the trending leopard print coat in lieu of your black outerwear.
Loulou de Saison
Eya Animal-Print Coat
Wispy faux fur and a neutral animal print adds to the luxe look of this coat.
5. Red Coats
Style Notes: The single colour coat will forever have a spot in the wardrobe, but when you've had your fill of black, navy, brown and various other neutrals, you might start craving a maximalist alternative. There is no better year for it. Red coats are taking over (in fact, all sorts of red "pops" are appearing within the outfits of the style set), and provide nothing short of a statement. It's vibrant, but rather than seeming over-the-top, it simply feels high fashion, whether you go for poppy red or a deeper burgundy.
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Hush
Edie Wool Coat
This wool blend coat is exactly the kind of thing you'll reach for when you want to stay warm without losing your sense of style.
Róhe
Cotton-gabardine coat
A coat meets a cape in this delightful design from Róhe. It's voluminous enough to wear over top of a thick knit on very cold days.
Massimo Dutti
Long Coat With Asymmetrical Collar Detail
Funnel-neck silhouettes are enormously popular this year, and a bright red coat with this feature is especially eye-catching.
ZARA
Soft Shoulder Pad Coat
Slightly shorter and lighter, this coat works well for crisp, sunny winter days and will take you into spring, too.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.