Deeply Chic, Timeless and Rain-Proof—It's No Wonder This Toteme Jacket Sells Out Every Autumn

Woman wears green jacket with patch elbow
(Image credit: @_loissterling @sobalera)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

After another week of sunshine, the weather has settled into a more familiar rhythm, now with a slight chill in the morning air as the first sign of autumn's arrival. In preparation, our favourite brands are currently stocking their shelves with a fresh wave of autumn/winter 2025 collections, and in turn, we're seeing the return of a few cold-weather favourites. For me, approaching autumn has kick-started the hunt for a great cool-weather jacket. Something light, timeless and easy to style is the key criteria that I'm looking for. As if hearing my demands, Toteme has restocked one of its most beloved jackets just in time. The Toteme Country Jacket (£690) is officially back.

Toteme has made a name for itself as a brand that does understated luxury incredibly well, and in turn has become a hotspot for impeccable outerwear. As we move into the coldest months, we expect to see the return of modern classics like the scarf coat and padded jacket, but for the transitional period, it's all about the Country Jacket. Over a year since its first release, this jacket has proven that it lives up to the brand's slow fashion ethos, remaining highly sought after for its elevated appeal and anti-trend design. Personally, I'm grateful for this second chance.

The return of the country jacket last year fell in line with the move back towards classic buys, and Toteme's design stays true to the trademark features that have ensured that this country style still feels contemporary today. The lightweight jacket is made of 100% organic cotton, with a wax finish to ensure you're warm and dry even during an autumn downpour. To keep the country jacket feeling current, Toteme has applied an oversized silhouette to the piece, so for those looking for a neater fit I'd recommend sizing down. Earlier this year, I tried on the summer version, which has a similar fit. The relaxed size ensures that layers can be added underneath, allowing this jacket to continue to be a frequent flyer even when the coldest days arrive.

What consistently brings me back to Toteme is its attention to detail. Every aspect of the jacket has been thoughtfully designed, from the contrasting corduroy collar and elbow patches that nod to the jacket's origin to the back vents for added comfort and ease. Front pockets and patch pockets offer plenty of storage for everyday essentials, but true to form, are subtly integrated into the silhouette of the style and kept in the same colourway to create an overall sleek look.

Currently, the jacket has been restocked in both forest green and bark brown, with a few sizes left in the washed black, though I predict these will sell out fast. Keep scrolling to shop the Toteme Country Jacket and shop more barn jackets.

Shop the Toteme Country Jacket

Shop More Barn Jackets:

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸