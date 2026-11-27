Black Friday is finally here, and there’s no better time to invest in those luxury buys you’ve had your eye on all year and grab them at a discount. For me, that means the hunt for a designer bag of some sort has officially begun. A bag's ability to elevate even the simplest outfit is undeniable, so it makes sense to get one for a fraction of the price when sale season comes around. And don’t think you’ll get stuck with the “leftovers” that no one else wants. As a fashion writer, I’ve taken it upon myself to sift through the hundreds of deals to curate a list of classic, forever pieces that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.
You'll be pleased to know that most of these are bestsellers you’ve probably spotted here on Who What Wear over the years. From roomy leather bowling bags you’ll reach for season after season to chic evening clutches that feel perfect for the upcoming party season, I’ve created a list below of designer bags worth snapping up in the Black Friday 2026 sale. Happy shopping!
The Best Designer Bags to Shop This Black Friday
The Row
E/W India Bag
I cannot believe this is on sale.
DeMellier
The Stockholm Tote
A sleek tote from DeMellier that you'll love forever. (Just be sure to use code BF20 at checkout!)
Ferragamo
Hug East-West Leather Shoulder Bag
The Hug bag is iconic, especially in this refined east-west silhouette.
Chloé
Small Paddington Bag
An icon.
Strathberry
Kite Hobo
Elegant and refined—I'd expect nothing less from Strathberry.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Dragon Diffusion Santa Croce Big Bag
We're big fans of Dragon Diffusion here at Who What Wear.
Coach
Tabby 26 Shoulder Bag
Coach bags are are adored by editors and fashion people alike.
The Victoria bag is ideal for those looking for a spacious interior with a seriously refined look.
Magda Butrym
Brigitte Small floral-appliqué suede tote bag
I can't believe this is in the sale.
Savette
Symmetry Slim Leather Top-Handle Bag
French women adore Savette's streamlined designs.
Versace
Severine Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
The clean lines and polished look of this bag will ensure it's a constant feature in your outfits for years to come.
Shop More Designer Bags On Sale
DeMellier
The New York Tote
Simple, sleek and sure to never date.
Aesther Ekme
Sac Supple Suede Tote Bag
This will never go out of style.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Dragon Diffusion Japan Tote With Flat Handles
Spacious and sleek.
Mansur Gavriel
Filo Bag
Roomy enough for the bare essentials.
St. Agni
Suede Soft Bag
A tote you'll reach for every day.
NEOUS
Gemini Shoulder Bag
Leopard print has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
Lemaire
Leather Care Sling Bag
Don't sleep on Lemaire's ultra-sleek bag collection.
Strathberry
Charlotte Drawstring
Wear with jeans and knit in the day, and a slip skirt and blouse for evenings.
Ralph Lauren
Danni 26 Crosshatch Leather Shoulder Bag
Simple? Yes. But so very elegant.
Kate Spade New York
Deco Large Leather Shoulder Bag
A surprisingly roomy companion.
Mansur Gavriel
Large Helios
Minimalists will love this.
NEOUS
Phoenix Saddle Bag
The perfect evening bag, if you ask me.
DeMellier
The Vancouver Bag
An underrated icon.
Khaite
Olivia Medium Studded Suede Tote Bag
A bag you can take from day to night with ease.
aspinal of london
London Tote
Throw in everything and go.
Marc Jacobs
Mini Pouch Leather Shoulder Bag
The gold charm is instantly recognisable.
Weekend MaxMara
Tote Bag
This will brighten up your winter outfits.
MM6 Maison Margiela
Classic Japanese Shoulder
You'll be able to fit so much into this sleek tote.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
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When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
When do Black Friday sales start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. Whilst Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
From designer handbags to jewellery and beauty favourites, plenty of brands are offering discounts for Black Friday 2026. This year, you can shop deals from brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis, with offers across selected styles and collections. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We've rounded up the sales worth knowing about to help you find the best fashion and beauty deals.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, makeup and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
When Is Black Friday 2027?
Black Friday 2027 falls on Friday, 26 November. The annual shopping event takes place on the Friday after U.S. Thanksgiving, so its date changes each year. Many retailers are likely to launch deals ahead of the official date, with Cyber Monday following on Monday, 29 November 2027.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.