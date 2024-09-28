I'm Deeply Obsessed With Reformation's Cashmere Knit—Now All of My Colleagues Want It, Too

In the Who What Wear office we love a good knit. As soon as the clock strikes September our office is awash with all things cosy. Making life a whole lot toastier, our mutual penchant for a snuggly garment has struck up many a conversation, as the team is always primed to hear about the latest knit worth investing in.

So, naturally, when I came across Reformation's Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater and swiftly fell in love, it wasn't long until my colleagues started placing their orders, too. Available in seven colours including a rich, ruby red shade, the supple knit is composed of 100% cashmere—95% of which is recycled. Skimming the body for a neater finish, Reformation's Dana jumper fits comfortably underneath a jacket—not always the easiest endeavour with a thick knit—and styles well with straight leg trousers as well as relaxed jeans.

(Image credit: Reformation)

Priced at £168 this jumper isn't especially cheap, however it is priced is in line with other cashmere goods, and makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle, as you'll be reluctant to wear anything else this autumn. Plus, I know I'll wear it all the time, so instead of flashing out on something statement that seldom sees the light of day, I'd rather bide my time and save up to snag this, a knit for the ages!

Spreading the word about my new favourite winter woolly, read on to discover Reformation's Dana cashmere jumper below, and to shop my edit of the other best Reformation knitwear pieces.

SHOP THE REFORMATION DANA CASHMERE CREW SWEATER:

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW This rich ruby shade is perfect for autumn styling.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this season.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW This soft oatmeal shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black knit.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW The preppy stripe detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Style this on its own or layer underneath a boxy leather jacket.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Layer this over a silk skirt for an easy—and comfortable evening look.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of winter.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE REFORMATION KNITS HERE:

Reformation Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck £298 SHOP NOW This cosy knit will keep you warm all winter long.

Reformation Ames Regenerative Merino Polo Bodysuit £168 SHOP NOW The wool composition makes this naturally insulating.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW The V-neck jumper trend is taking off this autumn.

Reformation Lucas Relaxed Regenerative Merino Polo £128 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

Reformation Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew £298 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition ensures a cosy feel.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Style this over a white shirt or wear over a simple tee.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW This also comes in 8 other shades.