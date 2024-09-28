I'm Deeply Obsessed With Reformation's Cashmere Knit—Now All of My Colleagues Want It, Too

In the Who What Wear office we love a good knit. As soon as the clock strikes September our office is awash with all things cosy. Making life a whole lot toastier, our mutual penchant for a snuggly garment has struck up many a conversation, as the team is always primed to hear about the latest knit worth investing in.

So, naturally, when I came across Reformation's Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater and swiftly fell in love, it wasn't long until my colleagues started placing their orders, too. Available in seven colours including a rich, ruby red shade, the supple knit is composed of 100% cashmere—95% of which is recycled. Skimming the body for a neater finish, Reformation's Dana jumper fits comfortably underneath a jacket—not always the easiest endeavour with a thick knit—and styles well with straight leg trousers as well as relaxed jeans.

Reformation Dana jumper

(Image credit: Reformation)

Priced at £168 this jumper isn't especially cheap, however it is priced is in line with other cashmere goods, and makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle, as you'll be reluctant to wear anything else this autumn. Plus, I know I'll wear it all the time, so instead of flashing out on something statement that seldom sees the light of day, I'd rather bide my time and save up to snag this, a knit for the ages!

Spreading the word about my new favourite winter woolly, read on to discover Reformation's Dana cashmere jumper below, and to shop my edit of the other best Reformation knitwear pieces.

SHOP THE REFORMATION DANA CASHMERE CREW SWEATER:

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

This rich ruby shade is perfect for autumn styling.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this season.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

This soft oatmeal shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black knit.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

The preppy stripe detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

Style this on its own or layer underneath a boxy leather jacket.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

Layer this over a silk skirt for an easy—and comfortable evening look.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

I'm banking this ahead of winter.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE REFORMATION KNITS HERE:

Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck
Reformation
Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck

This cosy knit will keep you warm all winter long.

Ames Regenerative Merino Polo Bodysuit
Reformation
Ames Regenerative Merino Polo Bodysuit

The wool composition makes this naturally insulating.

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

The V-neck jumper trend is taking off this autumn.

Lucas Relaxed Regenerative Merino Polo
Reformation
Lucas Relaxed Regenerative Merino Polo

This also comes in two other shades.

Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew

The cashmere composition ensures a cosy feel.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Style this over a white shirt or wear over a simple tee.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

This also comes in 8 other shades.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Reformation's Clara cardigan is a fashion person's favourite.

Reformation
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

