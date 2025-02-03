Emma! Suki! Jodie! I Just Test-Drove the Bag Chic Celebs Are Fighting Over

It's a strange phenomenon when you go from not knowing about something to seeing it everywhere you look. As someone who studies the styling behaviors of celebrities and influencers on a daily basis, I should be used to it. After all, it happens quite frequently in fashion spaces. And yet, I'm always thrown for a loop when I notice the next big thing become ubiquitous nearly overnight.

Such is exactly what occurred when Tory Burch launched its latest handbag, called the Romy. The style comes in three distinct shapes—the Tote, the Small Tote, and the Bucket Bag—and a variety of colors, from muted hues like light cream, light granite, and black, to trendy alternatives, including tan suede and "lemon." One day, I had no association with the name Romy. The next, it was being toted around by multiple celebrities, including Emma Roberts, Jodie Turner-Smith, Michelle Williams, and Suki Waterhouse. The best part? For once, the bag on every It celebrity's arm wasn't $5000+. It was $598 at most, with smaller versions priced at $498 and $328. Given that all three sizes are made of genuine leather (crafted in partnership with a Leather Working Group–certified tannery), my first impression was that, for those prices, the Romy bags were a steal. Of course, I had to see, feel, and carry them all to know for sure if my assumptions were correct.

Scroll down to read my review of all three versions of the Romy Tote by Tory Burch.

Tory Burch Romy Tote

My Review: The Tote is the version of Tory Burch's Romy style that I've seen celebrities spotlight most, so naturally, it was the first bag I wanted to test. Bags aren't like clothes—you can't just try them on and get the full picture in a matter of minutes. You need to carry them when they're full of stuff, testing how much you can fit inside and finding out how they feel on your shoulder or arm after a long period. To properly determine the practicality of the Romy Tote, I grabbed all of my many essentials and took it on a journey to my favorite outlet mall outside of New York City in New Jersey. It was expected to snow, and my boyfriend and I left our apartment around 8 in the morning, so I needed a lot of things to survive the wet day ahead. Inside was a Celsius, an empty water bottle, protein bars, and a few packets of Liquid I.V. I also, of course, had my wallet, keys, and sunglasses, as well as winter accessories like leather gloves and a scarf. Honestly, there was probably more inside; I just can't recall what all that includes. Whatever all was in there, it was a lot. And unlike many of the other hundreds of tote bags I've tried in my time as a fashion editor and NYC commuter, it didn't leave my shoulder feeling numb or looking indented. My back didn't ache after carrying it around for eight hours essentially without pause. It even handled being in the snow well. (Though, I admittedly used the umbrella we packed to protect it at all costs.)

All in all, I can see why celebrities can't stop carrying this bag. It's lightweight but high quality, and its lack of flashy logos and its minimalist design make it easy to style no matter what color or material you choose to go with.

DIMENSIONS:

Height: 11.6" (29.5cm)

Length: 12.4" (31.5cm)

Depth: 6.7" (17cm)

COLORS:

Leather: Black, Deep Brown, Light Granite

Suede: Wheat

MATERIALS:

Leather: Pebbled leather

Suede: Nubuck leather

FEATURES:

- Magnetic snap closure

- Silver hardware

- Interior zipper pocket

- Dust bag included

Shop the Romy Tote:

Tory Burch Romy Tote $598 SHOP NOW

CUSTOMER REVIEWS:

"I purchased this bag for my mother and she loves it. In her words, 'It’s a great size—very versatile. The leather is so soft.'" — Shani

"I am an athlete and on the go all the time. I always want elegant and beautiful bags, but many of them don't survive my lifestyle :) I bought this bag in the hopes I could use it as a travel purse (it fits my laptop and travel goodies), a small gym bag (I can fit a pair of extra shoes in a shoe bag, water bottle, and change of gym clothes in it easily), and a daily purse. It works for all of those purposes. It's nice that you can also loosen the top straps so the bag is more of a wider tote and if you want to cinch it it looks a bit more like a bucket bag." — Lauren

Tory Burch Romy Bucket Bag

My Review: As much as I love a big bag full of necessities and non-necessities, I also greatly appreciate a smaller option that I can easily throw on my arm and head out the door with. That's what, to me, the Romy Bucket Bag is great for. Multiple days in a row, the granite-gray version of this style was my go-to. I took it everywhere, from the office to after-work drinks, and never did it feel too small or limiting in any way. In fact, it fits a lot more than I would have expected it to, especially before seeing it in person. One thing I especially love about this shape is how you can change the size of its opening by adjusting the belted strap and securing it in place with Tory Burch's new silver logo button. It's great for New York City living, a place where you don't want anyone to be able to see or reach inside your handbag. There are other instances, however, where you need to get the full picture of the contents of your purse, which is why it's great, in this case, to have options. Another benefit is the detachable crossbody strap, which allowed me to go hands-free when, at the end of my day at the office, I had far too much to carry to also worry about the top-handle strap of my handbag.

DIMENSIONS:

Height: 8.5" (21.5cm)

Length: 8.7" (22cm)

Depth: 3.7" (9.5cm)

COLORS:

Black, Light Granite, Light Cream, Tiramisu, Lemon

MATERIALS:

Leather: Pebbled leather

FEATURES:

- Magnetic snap closure

- Silver hardware

- Removable leather shoulder strap with 13" (33cm) drop (extends up to 21.7" (55cm) drop)

- Interior slit pocket

- Dust bag included

Shop the Romy Bucket Bag:

Tory Burch Romy Bucket Bag $398 SHOP NOW

CUSTOMER REVIEWS:

"Compact yet spacious enough to hold daily essentials. Very stylish and love the color." — Pranathi

"This is a good size for everyday without being too large and heavy. Fits everything you need minus a laptop. It is nice because it has the handle and cross body strap to give options. Highly recommend for quality, function, and style." — RK F

Tory Burch Romy Small Tote

My Review: Nothing, to me, says rich more than a cream or ivory handbag, which is what originally spurred me to want to test-drive the Romy Small Tote in the elegant shade. This bag is everything I expected it to be and more. It's a fantastic size, first of all. It also features a very useful internal zip pocket where I kept my keys, headphones, and wallet while I toted the smaller version of the original tote around the Upper West Side on a cold, winter Saturday afternoon. In the main pocket, I stored my leather gloves, tissues, perfume, portable charger, and more, all of which I could see clearly thanks to the spacious quality of this tote. Like the Bucket Bag, though, you can adjust the opening of this version, allowing you to conceal your belongings whenever necessary. Also like the Bucket Bag, the Romy Small Tote comes with a long, 20.3-inch detachable strap, making it a great choice for airport travel.

When I asked my coworkers which of the three bag options I should hold on to for the long haul, they all voted for this one, calling out its luxe color, just-right size and shape, and styling versatility. All that said, I never really needed to ask for their opinion. I knew the Romy Small Tote was my keeper all along.

DIMENSIONS:

Height: 8.7" (22cm)

Length: 9.1" (23cm)

Depth: 4.3" (11cm)

COLORS:

Black, Light Granite, Light Cream, Tiramisu

MATERIALS:

Leather: Pebbled leather

FEATURES:

- Magnetic snap closure

- Silver hardware

- Removable leather shoulder strap with 20.3" (51.5cm) drop

- Interior zipper pocket

- Dust bag included

Shop the Small Romy Tote:

Tory Burch Small Romy Tote $428 SHOP NOW

CUSTOMER REVIEWS:

"This is THE perfect sized tote. It carries everything I need day to day & I don’t add unnecessary items just to fill it. The leather is so soft & I can tell it’s going to wear & age really well. Can’t wait to continue carrying this for a long time!" — CB

"I love this bag!! It is the perfect size and I love that it comes with a cross body strap. The leather is so high quality and the shape of the purse fits perfectly under my arm or through cross body. I can’t wait to continue to use this throughout the years!" — Alexis