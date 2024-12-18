This Close Cousin of Skinny Jeans Feels Way More 2025
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Skinny jeans are a divisive topic nowadays, with some people insisting that they're outdated and others embracing them wholeheartedly. No matter which side of the fence you're on, I think we can all agree that you should simply wear what you want. But if you happen to be curious about what stylish celebrities are wearing, then you're in the right place.
Suki Waterhouse was recently photographed in New York City wearing a close cousin of skinny jeans: green suede skinny pants. While the silhouette is the same, the upgraded material and the trendy color are what distinguish Suki's choice from your average pair of skinny jeans. Her colored pants feel fresher and more elevated than the age-old denim trend, so I'm excited to try them in 2025. Scroll down to see Suki Waterhouse's newest Chloé outfit.
On Suki Waterhouse: Chloé coat, pants, blouse, and ankle boots
