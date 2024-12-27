Forget Black—Celebrity It Bags All Have This One Color in Common

The colder months always bring with them a rich color palette, but for 2024, there has been a focus on deep brown and burgundy. This is particularly prevalent in the accessory department, where chocolate-brown ballet pumps and suede tote bags are on track to potentially outsell black leather. Brands like Chloé, Khaite, and The Row have been favoring leather handbags in chestnut, mahogany, and toffee, and so many celebrities are (temporarily) trading in their black bags for brown bags.

As for specific styles, Chemena Kamali's fall debut at Chloé has undoubtedly been the most hyped collection in celebrity circles, and Sienna Miller has been spotted with several of the bags in brown leather, including the Camera Bag and the Bracelet Bag. This color really suits the '70s mood that the Parisian brand is reigniting, and it will look just as good with a blazer and jeans as a ruffled boho maxi gown. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, has been spotted with an oversize tan leather tote bag by Khaite, and Dakota Johnson is one of many to fall for suede oversize bags, carrying a chestnut version by The Row.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the best brown handbags that are reaching It-bag status this year.

Holmes is often spotted with this oversize tan leather bag by Khaite.

Miller is the ultimate Chloé girl, and she is a fan of the brown leather handbags, including this small Bracelet Bag.

The brown suede The Row bag is what makes this outfit.

Shop Brown Bags

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 SHOP NOW This dark chocolate will go with every outfit.

Chloé Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag $2390 SHOP NOW The combination of the leather trim and suede bag is really elegant.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW This is right at the top of our wish lists.

DEMELLIER Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag $465 SHOP NOW The gold clasp is a thoughtful design detail.

BOTTEGA VENETA Solstice Embellished Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag $2300 SHOP NOW This Solstice bag is inspired by origami and is instantly identifiable as Bottega Veneta thanks to the intrecciato leather.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW Reformation's handbag department constantly impresses us.

& Other Stories XL Tote Bag $279 SHOP NOW This is big enough to house everything you could need in a day, from your gym kit to a laptop to a change of shoes.

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Suede Shoulder Bag $2750 SHOP NOW This Saint Laurent tote bag is a future classic.

Reformation Medium Silvana Bucket Bag $398 SHOP NOW The shape combined with the brown suede gives this a '90s look. It's very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Khaite Frida Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag $1980 SHOP NOW Khaite is another designer label that has been making us lust after brown leather bags.

MANGO Faux Leather Hobo Bag $70 SHOP NOW Of course, Mango has leaned into this.

& Other Stories Large Braided Tote $329 SHOP NOW Expensive looking and under $350? Yes, please.

COS Serif Tote $290 SHOP NOW The sleek silhouette and dark color make this a wise investment.