Forget Black—Celebrity It Bags All Have This One Color in Common

Sienna Miller with brown Chloe bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in News

The colder months always bring with them a rich color palette, but for 2024, there has been a focus on deep brown and burgundy. This is particularly prevalent in the accessory department, where chocolate-brown ballet pumps and suede tote bags are on track to potentially outsell black leather. Brands like Chloé, Khaite, and The Row have been favoring leather handbags in chestnut, mahogany, and toffee, and so many celebrities are (temporarily) trading in their black bags for brown bags.

As for specific styles, Chemena Kamali's fall debut at Chloé has undoubtedly been the most hyped collection in celebrity circles, and Sienna Miller has been spotted with several of the bags in brown leather, including the Camera Bag and the Bracelet Bag. This color really suits the '70s mood that the Parisian brand is reigniting, and it will look just as good with a blazer and jeans as a ruffled boho maxi gown. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, has been spotted with an oversize tan leather tote bag by Khaite, and Dakota Johnson is one of many to fall for suede oversize bags, carrying a chestnut version by The Row.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the best brown handbags that are reaching It-bag status this year.

Katie Holmes carrying a brown bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes is often spotted with this oversize tan leather bag by Khaite.

Sienna Miller carrying a brown Chloe bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Miller is the ultimate Chloé girl, and she is a fan of the brown leather handbags, including this small Bracelet Bag.

Dakota Johnson wearing brown bag and trench coat.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The brown suede The Row bag is what makes this outfit.

Shop Brown Bags

The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote

This dark chocolate will go with every outfit.

Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
Chloé
Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag

The combination of the leather trim and suede bag is really elegant.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This is right at the top of our wish lists.

Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag
DEMELLIER
Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag

The gold clasp is a thoughtful design detail.

Solstice Embellished Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Solstice Embellished Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

This Solstice bag is inspired by origami and is instantly identifiable as Bottega Veneta thanks to the intrecciato leather.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

Reformation's handbag department constantly impresses us.

Xl Tote Bag
& Other Stories
XL Tote Bag

This is big enough to house everything you could need in a day, from your gym kit to a laptop to a change of shoes.

Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Suede Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Suede Shoulder Bag

This Saint Laurent tote bag is a future classic.

Medium Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Medium Silvana Bucket Bag

The shape combined with the brown suede gives this a '90s look. It's very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Frida Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Frida Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

Khaite is another designer label that has been making us lust after brown leather bags.

Faux Leather Hobo Bag
MANGO
Faux Leather Hobo Bag

Of course, Mango has leaned into this.

Large Braided Tote
& Other Stories
Large Braided Tote

Expensive looking and under $350? Yes, please.

COS
COS
Serif Tote

The sleek silhouette and dark color make this a wise investment.

Explore More:
Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸