Forget Black—Celebrity It Bags All Have This One Color in Common
The colder months always bring with them a rich color palette, but for 2024, there has been a focus on deep brown and burgundy. This is particularly prevalent in the accessory department, where chocolate-brown ballet pumps and suede tote bags are on track to potentially outsell black leather. Brands like Chloé, Khaite, and The Row have been favoring leather handbags in chestnut, mahogany, and toffee, and so many celebrities are (temporarily) trading in their black bags for brown bags.
As for specific styles, Chemena Kamali's fall debut at Chloé has undoubtedly been the most hyped collection in celebrity circles, and Sienna Miller has been spotted with several of the bags in brown leather, including the Camera Bag and the Bracelet Bag. This color really suits the '70s mood that the Parisian brand is reigniting, and it will look just as good with a blazer and jeans as a ruffled boho maxi gown. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, has been spotted with an oversize tan leather tote bag by Khaite, and Dakota Johnson is one of many to fall for suede oversize bags, carrying a chestnut version by The Row.
Keep scrolling for our edit of the best brown handbags that are reaching It-bag status this year.
Holmes is often spotted with this oversize tan leather bag by Khaite.
Miller is the ultimate Chloé girl, and she is a fan of the brown leather handbags, including this small Bracelet Bag.
The brown suede The Row bag is what makes this outfit.
Shop Brown Bags
The combination of the leather trim and suede bag is really elegant.
This Solstice bag is inspired by origami and is instantly identifiable as Bottega Veneta thanks to the intrecciato leather.
This is big enough to house everything you could need in a day, from your gym kit to a laptop to a change of shoes.
This Saint Laurent tote bag is a future classic.
The shape combined with the brown suede gives this a '90s look. It's very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Khaite is another designer label that has been making us lust after brown leather bags.
