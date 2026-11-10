If Camel Isn't Cutting It, These Colour Combinations Will Help You Stand Out From the Crowd

Winter doesn't have to be 50 shades of black and grey. In 2026, the runways are full of colour-drenched inspiration guaranteed to lift even the most seasonally affected wardrobes. Keep scrolling to see the unexpected colour combinations inspiring us now.

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fashion colour combinations winter 2026
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It would seem that I have come down with a case of S.A.D—that is, seasonally affected dressing. After a colourful summer and optimistic autumn, my affinity for bold and beautiful outfits started to drop as soon as the temperature did. Gone were the printed dresses, jewel-toned satin shoes, fun handbags and bright sunnies, and in their place, I found cream cable knits and grey tailoring. And no, there is nothing inherently wrong with a classic palette for autumn/winter, but as I don't dress like this any other time of the year, what is it about dressing for winter that makes my wardrobe feel so uninspired?

Of course, practicality has to come into play when dressing for cold weather, and it just so happens that my big winter coats are either black wool or neutral faux furs, but there's nothing to say that what I wear underneath can't be the kind of mood-lifting colours and prints that winter so desperately needs.

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: Mithridate F26

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With this in mind, I set about scouring the autumn/winter 2026 runways for some colourful inspiration and screenshotted the looks that stood out. Out of hundreds of shows and dozens of saves, a few unexpected combinations cropped up enough times for me to sit up and take notice (and some were just such strokes of pure genius that I had to share them with someone). So, if you too have been feeling a little blue this winter (pun very much intended), keep scrolling to see six colour combinations that are guaranteed to lift your mood. From bold brights to wearable pastels teamed with neutrals, there's something in the mix for every style.

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6 Colour Combinations to Know for Winter 2026

1. Mint and Grey

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: mint and grey Dior

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Style Notes: Let's start with something light and fresh to ease you in, and if you thought pastels were solely for spring, think again. Cool mint green brings an ethereal softness to corporate grey, and together the two shades strike the perfect balance between playful and polished, offering a modern alternative to the more predictable white-shirt-and-grey-trousers combination. Thanks to Dior A/W 26, we're rethinking mint-green knitwear styled with tailored grey trousers, soft sage accessories against charcoal outerwear or head-to-toe tonal dressing with subtle pops of cool green. The result? A sophisticated, quietly directional colour pairing that feels just as relevant for everyday dressing as it does for a more elevated wardrobe. Thank you, Jonathan Anderson.

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2. Raspberry and Bubblegum

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: raspberry and bubblegum Prada

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Style Notes: Remember when layering camel was considered the height of refined taste? Pink-on-pink dressing just had a sophisticated update for 2026, with darker raspberry pink and light, bubblegum pink emerging as a particularly chic colour combination. Rather than leaning into sugary, head-to-toe pastels, this pairing is all about playing with punchy contrast: imagine the softer, sweeter tones kicked up a notch alongside punchy fuchsia, and delicate baby-pink knits styled with deeper rose tailoring, or a pale pink skirt grounded by a bold magenta top. Thanks to Givenchy, Valentino and Prada, the play between the two shades can create a look that feels both bold and polished, giving one of fashion’s most enduring colours a fresh new perspective. Barbie? We don't know her; this pink isn't about playtime.

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3. Chocolate and Ink

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: chocolate and ink Gucci

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Style Notes: It might not be as bright as the other pairings on the list, but navy blue with dark brown is definitely one of the more sophisticated colour combinations of 2026. Once considered an unlikely pairing, these two rich, understated shades work effortlessly together, creating a moody colour palette far more interesting than classic black. Like grey, deep navy blue can feel serious and straight-laced, but add luxurious chocolate brown into the mix and the extra warmth and depth gives "rich" energy (take a look at Gucci's fur-trimmed jacket and silk dress as the perfect example).

Wondering how to make the look for everyday? Try chocolate-brown leather or faux-fur jackets styled with indigo denim, dark brown accessories paired with tailored navy separates or a tonal look that combines both shades through different textures. Understated yet undeniably chic, this is the kind of colour combination that makes even the simplest outfit feel interesting.

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4. Butter and Peach

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: butter yellow and peach Chanel

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Style Notes: Two colours that you might never have considered wearing together, let alone for winter, peach with butter yellow is such a pretty colour combination that it deserves a spot on the list for the joy it brings alone. Soft, sunny and uplifting, layering these two hues feels like a new approach to pastel styling that feels far more sophisticated than you might expect.

The warmth of peach perfectly complements the creamy, muted quality of buttermilk yellow, creating a pairing that feels harmonious without being overly sweet. Take inspiration from Matthieu Blazy's peachy tweed tailoring styled with a sheer, pale yellow shirt: an effortlessly elegant take on colour-blocking that feels less severe than black and white. It's a subtle yet joyful combination that doesn't have to stay in the brighter months, as it brings a little warmth and personality to even the darkest winter days.

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5. Chilli and Espresso

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: chilli and espresso Tory Burch

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Style Notes: Thought you'd seen the last of hot and spicy reds? Wearing them now with near-black dark browns tempers the bold hit of energy and feels surprisingly refined. If you were red curious but didn't know how to style it before, this option feels more interesting than the classic red and black, but still offers all of the impact (albeit with a a softer, more fashion-forward finish). Vibrant red knitwear paired with chocolate-brown suede, statement scarlet coats with dark brown leather accessories or pops of hot red against an otherwise tonal brown outfit are the easiest way to make this fun duo really stand out, and if you add a ladylike heel to the mix a lá Tory Burch, you've got an elegant winter outfit that is sure to invite compliments.

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6. Pine and Gold

fashion colour combinations winter 2026: pine and gold Givenchy

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Style Notes: It just wouldn't be the run-up to Christmas without something a little festive, and gold and green are an undoubtedly opulent couple that nod to the season without feeling too gimmicky. There's something inherently elegant about deep forest and emerald tones alongside warm, golden accents, and if you've seen the news that head-to-toe gold looks were having a moment right now (thanks to Saint Laurent), adding a deep tone feels less overtly flashy and more quietly expensive, particularly when the shades are worked into considered silhouettes and sumptuous textures.

Whilst Givenchy focused on exaggerated drapery to mix the two, you could also try dark green tailoring finished with gold jewellery, or a statement coat thrown over a champagne dress. It's the perfect palette for partygoers who are averse to red sequins and novelty jumpers.

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Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.