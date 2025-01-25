H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of Kate Middleton's Favorite Sweater Trend
Kate Middleton’s style has always been the epitome of polished elegance, but that doesn't mean she lives in fancy dresses and heels. One of her favorite casual wardrobe staples is the varsity cable-knit sweater. Her knack for making laidback pieces feel refined is part of what makes her style so universally admired.
Of course, the Princess of Wales is far from the only one who can pull off this look. H&M has just dropped a $40 version of the sporty sweater, bringing Kate’s timeless style to the masses. With its cozy texture and preppy vibe, the sweater has an athleisure-meets-luxury look. Whether worn for a low-key weekend with sneakers or dressed up with tailored trousers, this new piece from H&M offers a chic, affordable way to tap into Kate's effortlessly polished style. Scroll down to shop it before it inevitably sells out.
On Kate Middleton: Lauren Ralph Lauren sweater; Superga sneakers
Shop H&M's New Version
Shop Similar Sweaters
Lacoste has always been my go-to for sporty chic pieces.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.