H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of Kate Middleton's Favorite Sweater Trend

Kate Middleton’s style has always been the epitome of polished elegance, but that doesn't mean she lives in fancy dresses and heels. One of her favorite casual wardrobe staples is the varsity cable-knit sweater. Her knack for making laidback pieces feel refined is part of what makes her style so universally admired.

Of course, the Princess of Wales is far from the only one who can pull off this look. H&M has just dropped a $40 version of the sporty sweater, bringing Kate’s timeless style to the masses. With its cozy texture and preppy vibe, the sweater has an athleisure-meets-luxury look. Whether worn for a low-key weekend with sneakers or dressed up with tailored trousers, this new piece from H&M offers a chic, affordable way to tap into Kate's effortlessly polished style. Scroll down to shop it before it inevitably sells out.

Kate Middleton wears a varsity sweater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Lauren Ralph Lauren sweater; Superga sneakers

Shop H&M's New Version

Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater
H&M
Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater

This classic sweater is a foolproof investment.

Shop Similar Sweaters

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

This cashmere option is so luxurious.

Lacoste V-Neck Cable Knit Cotton Tennis Sweater
Lacoste
V-Neck Cable Knit Cotton Tennis Sweater

Lacoste has always been my go-to for sporty chic pieces.

Tommy Hilfiger Varsity Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger
Varsity Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater

Perfectly preppy.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton Cricket Sweater
Shopbop
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton Cricket Sweater

Polo Ralph Lauren is timeless.

Westwood Sweater
Wilson
Westwood Sweater

Every tennis fan is obsessed with Wilson.

Garnet and Navy Stripe Metallic Morrissey Sweater
Tuckernuck
Garnet and Navy Stripe Metallic Morrissey Sweater

The perfect sweater to wear to the office.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

