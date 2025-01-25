H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of Kate Middleton's Favorite Sweater Trend

Kate Middleton’s style has always been the epitome of polished elegance, but that doesn't mean she lives in fancy dresses and heels. One of her favorite casual wardrobe staples is the varsity cable-knit sweater. Her knack for making laidback pieces feel refined is part of what makes her style so universally admired.

Of course, the Princess of Wales is far from the only one who can pull off this look. H&M has just dropped a $40 version of the sporty sweater, bringing Kate’s timeless style to the masses. With its cozy texture and preppy vibe, the sweater has an athleisure-meets-luxury look. Whether worn for a low-key weekend with sneakers or dressed up with tailored trousers, this new piece from H&M offers a chic, affordable way to tap into Kate's effortlessly polished style. Scroll down to shop it before it inevitably sells out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Lauren Ralph Lauren sweater; Superga sneakers

Shop H&M's New Version

H&M Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater $40 SHOP NOW This classic sweater is a foolproof investment.

Shop Similar Sweaters

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater $298 SHOP NOW This cashmere option is so luxurious.

Lacoste V-Neck Cable Knit Cotton Tennis Sweater $110 SHOP NOW Lacoste has always been my go-to for sporty chic pieces.

Tommy Hilfiger Varsity Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater $129 $90 SHOP NOW Perfectly preppy.

Shopbop Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton Cricket Sweater $298 SHOP NOW Polo Ralph Lauren is timeless.

Wilson Westwood Sweater $118 SHOP NOW Every tennis fan is obsessed with Wilson.