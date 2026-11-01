Just when I thought I was alone in this feeling, I started to see the same phrase popping up on socials: "hard pants". Women in their numbers were flocking to the internet regretting their decisions to "wear hard pants to work" or struggling with hard pants and maternity wear, and all at once I'd found my tribe. Jeans are aren't going anywhere but comfortable, effortlessly chic and versatile soft trousers are making a strong case for prioritising comfort without compromising on style.
From easy jersey styles to cosy fabrications, soft pants are proving that looking "put-together" doesn’t have to mean squeezing into form-fitting jeans or dragging around baggy denim. Whether you’re dressing them up with cashmere and sleek loafers or keeping things casual with a simple white tee and trainers, consider this your guide to the easiest (and comfiest) trend to wear right now. It really is as simple as throw-on-and-go.
How to Wear the Soft Trouser Trend in 2026
1. Cargo Pants
Style Notes: Like them or loathe them, cargo pants have regained their place in the fashion set's wardrobes thanks in part to an unexpected noughties renaissance. If you hear the word "cargo" and think of platform trainers and streetwear, think again. This functional trouser has had a fashion-forward makeover, with everything from relaxed, low-slung silhouettes to sleeker, pared-back styles taking centre stage in off-duty ensembles. The key to wearing them now? Lean into their laidback appeal with equally effortless pieces like long sleeves tees, and dial up the wow factor in your accessories for an outfit that feels effortlessly polished.
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Shop Cargo Trousers:
Citizens of Humanity
Flight Cotton-Blend Cargo Pants
These would look so good with a pointed heel.
Zara
ZW Collection Cargo Trousers
Soft, brushed cotton with plenty of room in the leg.
Massimo Dutti
Barrel Fit Cargo Pants
How to make cargo trousers office-appropriate.
2. Drawstring Trousers
Style Notes: I'm an advocate for comfort-first dressing, and it's easy to see why the fashion crowd is embracing drawstring trousers over ribcage jeans. Combining the ease of loungewear with the polish of an everyday trouser, these relaxed styles strike the balance between getting ready in five minutes and looking presentable. You may have worn linen pairs throughout summer, but for autumn and winter there are plenty of thicker styles too. Just like any other simple trouser, the styling possibilities are endless—wear with tank tops, tees, shirts, or jumpers, and sandals, boots, trainers or ballet flats for an effortless daytime look. Did I mention how good they also look with blazers and heels for evening too? Consider these the understated wardrobe hero that proves comfort and style can go hand in hand.
Shop Drawstring Trousers:
Gimaguas
Delya Drawstring Straight-Leg Trousers
Marianne's exact trousers are still in stock.
HUSH
Sami Striped Side Detail Trousers
Just imagine how comfy you would be in these, a simple tee and a v-neck jumper.
We the Norwegians
Geilo Drawstring Merino Wool Straight-Leg Pants
It doesn't get more luxuriously comfortable than this.
3. Jersey Flares
Style Notes: Want all of the comfort of a pull-on trouser but with a little more shape?The yoga-adjacent, stretch-comfort, leg-lengthening kick flare is an easy alternative when you want something a little more relaxed than jeans (just ask Hailey Bieber). Classic black styles feel smarter than your average jersey, but soft greys and rich chocolate browns have been growing in popularity too.. Pair yours with a fitted T-shirt and trainers for an effortless post-workout look, or dress them up with leather jacket and ankle boots for a quick outfit that feels just as appropriate for running errands as it does for a casual lunch.
Shop Jersey Flares:
M&S
Jersey Elasticated Waist Flared Trousers
Marks and Spencer have proven how easy it is to make jersey look polished.
Adanola
Fold Over Gathered Yoga Pants
If it gets the A-list stamp of approval...
The White Company
Roll Top Wide Leg Lounge Trousers
Lounging around never looked so good.
4. SIlk Wide-Legs
Style Notes: In case you missed summer, the silk wide-leg was the trouser to wear for something a little more elevated than linen, but with their fluid drape, subtle sheen and luxurious feel, they're a worthy investment for cold-weather too. I have a strong feeling that our affinity for the style may have come off of the back Reformation's taffeta trousers (which gained a cult following in the process), but more relaxed, languid silhouettes look great with slubby, chunky knits and longline trench coats, in other words, our perfect transitional wardrobe. With no need for prints, statement colours or bold detailing, sometimes the simplest pieces can still make the biggest impact, and these are a case in point.
Shop Silk Wide-Leg Trousers:
LESET
Barb Draped Satin Wide-Leg Pants
A Who What Wear editor favourite.
Nobodys Child
Khaki Satin Wide Leg Lyra Trousers
The khaki are great, but these also come in cream, plum and black too.
La Ligne
Colby Satin Wide-Leg Pants
So good for party season too.
5. Relaxed Tailoring
Style Notes: When I say "relaxed tailoring" here, I'm really talking about playing with proportions. From slouchy trousers to horseshoe and barrel (with a little bit of balloon thrown in for good measure), cigarette pants might be appealing to some, but there's no beating the feeling of a well-placed box pleat. With a version to suit every wardrobe and occasion, you're likely to have spotted It girls in dressy blouses, baby tees and form-fitting tops that balance out the relaxed proportions of such supersized styles. Comfortable, versatile and endlessly wearable, if it looks like you took a pair of oversized trousers to a tailor to have the waist nipped in but left plenty of room down the leg, you're already on to a winner.
Shop Relaxed Tailoring:
Toteme
High-Waist Fluid Trousers Washed Black
I never get tired of Toteme's perfectly pared-back styling.
COS
Barrel-Leg Pima Cotton Trousers
The cream are almost sold out, but fear not, there's a black colourway too.
Almada Label
Amel Tailored Trousers
So much softer than skinny jeans.
6. Corduroy Trousers
Style Notes: There's just something about the texture and distinctly retro feel of corduroy trousers that make them feel like they were made for autumn/winter. Bringing depth and character to even the most simple of outfits, teaming these flared and wide-leg styles with equally tactile layers is the best way to showcase their strokeability. Think shearling coats, fluffy knits, crisp cotton and smooth silk in rich autumnal shades, and whether you invest in classic camel, chocolate brown, burgundy or olive green pairs you can mix and match them with just about anything (making them just as easy to style as blue jeans). It's been far too long since cords had their moment in the spotlight, and although they feel like they're making a comeback in 2026, it's true that this kind of timeless staple still feels fresh season after season.
Shop Corduroy Trousers:
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants With Darts
*Adds to basket*
Róhe
Cotton Corduroy Straight Pants
I didn't know how just well red corduroy would work.
Citizens of Humanity
Thassos Cotton Corduroy Cargo Pants
Corduroy cargo trousers? That's two trends in one.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.