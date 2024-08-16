Move Over, Jeans—Fashion People Will Be Wearing These 5 Stylish Skirt Trends Instead This Autumn
I'm a sucker for a good skirt. So much so, a very large section of my wardrobe is devoted to this one key item. Mini, midi or maxi, I like them all, but while my linen skirt has worked hard for me across the whole of spring/summer, I'm ready to give it a break in favour of some new-season styles. So this is why I went on a deep dive into some of my favourite Instagram accounts to get some inspiration, and of course I wasn't disappointed.
What did I see? Well, puffball skirts (I remember seeing on the likes of Paris Hilton circa 2005) are back and better then ever for autumn 2024. And while I'm still on the fence to whether I would add them to my collection, I do appreciate the voluminous styles making a return. For now, though, I think I will just opt for full skirts to wear with cosy knits and boots––until I decide if I'm ready to go back to my early teens. I was also very taken by the sleeker, leather pencil skirts I've seen coming through in chocolate browns and blacks. But if I was going to have to predict the key skirt colour for autumn 2024, it would have to be khaki.
As someone in the mood to shop for the new season already, these are the 5 skirt styles getting me excited for autumn.
AUTUMN SKIRT TRENDS 2024, ACCORDING TO AN EXPERT
1. Leather
Style Notes: Synonymous with cooler weather, of course leather skirts are back once again. This time, we're seeing pencil skirts (Sylvia is a huge fan), in chocolate browns and with details such as fringing coming through for 2024.
Shop the Look:
2. Full Skirts
Style Notes: Spring/summer was all about the voluminous skirt, and autumn will be no different. Make your cotton and linen styles work for the new season by adding boots, or, look for luxe wool and knit iterations. They make for the perfect transitional outfit with a light jacket, as seen on Dawn.
Shop the Look:
3. Khaki
Style Notes: It's hard to keep up with the latest colour trend, I know, but while butter yellow, red and burgundy are still going strong for the rest of 2024, a fresher shade to pull through is khaki. Make like Grece and try out the look with a skirt and "nice top" duo.
Shop the Look:
4. Statement Skirts
Style Notes: Why save your best skirts for best when you can wear them at any time? Tamum gives a lesson is letting your skirt do the talking by pairing with a simple vest and sandals. There's nothing to say you can't take your sequin mini or bold printed style on a casual day trip.
Shop the Look:
"Brat summer" green will no doubt continue through to autumn.
Mix this printed skirt with a logo T-shirt.
5. Bubble Hem
Style Notes: Princess Diana wore one in the '80s, Paris Hilton wore one in 2005, and now everyone is wearing one in 2024. What is it? The puffball—more recently known as the "bubble" hem—skirt. Mini or midi, Aimee shows how these puffy skirts give a fun flare to a simple shirt and ballet flats look.
Shop the Look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.