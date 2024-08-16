Move Over, Jeans—Fashion People Will Be Wearing These 5 Stylish Skirt Trends Instead This Autumn

I'm a sucker for a good skirt. So much so, a very large section of my wardrobe is devoted to this one key item. Mini, midi or maxi, I like them all, but while my linen skirt has worked hard for me across the whole of spring/summer, I'm ready to give it a break in favour of some new-season styles. So this is why I went on a deep dive into some of my favourite Instagram accounts to get some inspiration, and of course I wasn't disappointed.

What did I see? Well, puffball skirts (I remember seeing on the likes of Paris Hilton circa 2005) are back and better then ever for autumn 2024. And while I'm still on the fence to whether I would add them to my collection, I do appreciate the voluminous styles making a return. For now, though, I think I will just opt for full skirts to wear with cosy knits and boots––until I decide if I'm ready to go back to my early teens. I was also very taken by the sleeker, leather pencil skirts I've seen coming through in chocolate browns and blacks. But if I was going to have to predict the key skirt colour for autumn 2024, it would have to be khaki.

As someone in the mood to shop for the new season already, these are the 5 skirt styles getting me excited for autumn.

AUTUMN SKIRT TRENDS 2024, ACCORDING TO AN EXPERT

1. Leather

Style Notes: Synonymous with cooler weather, of course leather skirts are back once again. This time, we're seeing pencil skirts (Sylvia is a huge fan), in chocolate browns and with details such as fringing coming through for 2024.

2. Full Skirts

Style Notes: Spring/summer was all about the voluminous skirt, and autumn will be no different. Make your cotton and linen styles work for the new season by adding boots, or, look for luxe wool and knit iterations. They make for the perfect transitional outfit with a light jacket, as seen on Dawn.

3. Khaki

Style Notes: It's hard to keep up with the latest colour trend, I know, but while butter yellow, red and burgundy are still going strong for the rest of 2024, a fresher shade to pull through is khaki. Make like Grece and try out the look with a skirt and "nice top" duo.

4. Statement Skirts

Style Notes: Why save your best skirts for best when you can wear them at any time? Tamum gives a lesson is letting your skirt do the talking by pairing with a simple vest and sandals. There's nothing to say you can't take your sequin mini or bold printed style on a casual day trip.

5. Bubble Hem

Style Notes: Princess Diana wore one in the '80s, Paris Hilton wore one in 2005, and now everyone is wearing one in 2024. What is it? The puffball—more recently known as the "bubble" hem—skirt. Mini or midi, Aimee shows how these puffy skirts give a fun flare to a simple shirt and ballet flats look.

