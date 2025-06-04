The Romantic, Throw-on Dress Fashion Insiders Keep Wearing On Sunny Days

Summer is all about easy dresses, and I've spotted so many stylish people wearing this exact style.

Three women wears the J.Crew crinkled palermo dress
(Image credit: @mimixn @juliesfi @tylynnnguyen )
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

As a shopping editor, hunting for expensive-looking buys is a key part of my daily routine. Often, I find these from hours of scrolling through the new-in sections, sometimes suggestions from fellow editors and friends, and very occasionally, my favourite phenomenon occurs. A series of stylish people are spotted in the same item, and that's exactly how I came to fall for the J.Crew Palermo Crinkle Dress.

Woman on beach wears white dress and raffia bag

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

With the arrival of summer, our feeds and city streets are awash with pretty dresses. For most of us, the high temperatures call for easy dressing, and a dress rises to the occasion every single time. As someone who is slowly curating their dress collection, a great dress, in my eyes, has a specific set of features. First, a throw-on appeal that requires little to no styling, simply a bag and sandals to feel incredibly put-together. Secondly, a comfortable silhouette that can work for everyday as well as evening plans. And finally, design details that set it apart from the rest. With ease, this dress meets every high standard I've set.

Woman wears black crinkle dress, crochet bag and sandals

(Image credit: @monpetitechuchu)

It's easy to see why so many stylish people have been drawn to this dress. It comes in three shades: a classic black, fresh white and playful blue shade. With a ruffled neckline, sweet bow tie and elegant v-neckline on both the front and back, there's an innate sophistication to the design that appeals to daily strolls to the flower market or dinners out with the swap of a sandal for a mule. Delicate sleeves offer a touch of coverage, and there's a relaxed feeling through the crinkled material. As seen from everyone wearing the dress, it's a piece that can easily go from city to seaside. It's both timeless and romantic, sure to feel just as contemporary in many years, and be a heavily relied upon addition to any summer wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop the J.Crew Palermo Crinkle Dress and explore more great summer dresses.

Shop the J.Crew Palermo Crinkle Dress

Palermo Dress in Viscose-Blend Crinkle
J.CREW
Palermo Dress in Viscose-Blend Crinkle

This dress also comes in petite and tall lengths!

Palermo Dress in Viscose-Blend Crinkle
J.CREW
Palermo Dress in Viscose-Blend Crinkle

A dress that can easily be dressed up or down.

Palermo Dress in Viscose-Blend Crinkle
J.CREW
Palermo Dress in Viscose-Blend Crinkle

I haven't stopped thinking about this striking shade.

Shop More Great Summer Dresses:

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Reformation's beloved Balia dress now comes in a new chic pattern—blue and white stripes.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

Free People is known for excellent dresses, and this might just be my favourite yet.

Pima Cotton Halterneck Dress
COS
Pima Cotton Halterneck Dress

Even minimalists will be drawn to this deep rust shade.

Gingham Silk Midi Dress
LA LIGNE
Gingham Silk Midi Dress

A gingham dress that fits in all the right places.

Foulard Satin Maxi Dress
ZARA
Foulard Satin Maxi Dress

If you have any dressier plans this summer, you'll want to add this dress to your basket.

Brown Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

The Felicity dress is a best-seller for a reason, and the brand has recently released it in this sleek brown shade.

Ceres Short-Sleeve Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
TOVE
Ceres Short-Sleeve Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

I've lusted after this Tove dress for years, and finally it's time to join my wardrobe.

Sleeveless V-Neck Woven Maxi Dress
SANDRO
Sleeveless V-Neck Woven Maxi Dress

Butter yellow dresses are always on my mind.

Gingham Check Midi Dress
ZARA
Gingham Check Midi Dress

This dress just launched, and its already getting a lot of attention.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸