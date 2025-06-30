Polka-dot dresses are the trend of the summer I never saw coming, but one I have embraced wholeheartedly. For 2025, the timeless print once associated with vintage devotees and a day at the races (read: that Julia Roberts moment in Pretty Woman) has been given a fresh, contemporary twist. And leading the charge? British brand Damson Madder.

Known for their cute designs, pretty prints and whimsical silhouettes, Damson Madder has experienced yet another sell-out success story in their Lilo Dress—a clever dress-top-skirt hybrid that’s as functional as it is photogenic. Crafted from 100% cotton, this style features a charming smock design, adjustable straps for a customisable fit, and oversized black polka dots set against a buttery yellow backdrop (a trend that many of this season's best dresses have in common: see the Cora dress from Nobody's Child). It’s equal parts playful and polished, and it’s not hard to see why it’s earned cult status online.

(Image credit: Damson Madder)

The beauty of the Lilo lies in its versatility. Worn as a dress, it's the perfect throw-on-and-go piece—ideal for warm-weather city strolls or al fresco brunches. Style it with socks and loafers for a preppy edge, strappy sandals to elevate the look, or chunky Birkenstocks if you’re heading on a sun-drenched holiday. And when you want to switch it up? Simply tuck the straps in and wear it as a skirt with a white tee or a racerback tank. You can also use it as a long-line top, with some influencers trying this out over jeans. It’s essentially two (if not three) outfits in one—an editor-approved purchase if we ever saw one.

After seeing it pop up on my feeds more times than I can count, I joined the waitlist, set my alerts, and refreshed the site daily. And now, after what felt like a lifetime, the Lilo dress is finally back in stock—but not for long, if history’s anything to go by.

Keep scrolling to shop the viral style.

Damson Madder Lilo Mini Dress- Butter Spot £75 SHOP NOW The dress-skirt hybrid is back in stock at last and I'm convinced it's the most versatile buy of the summer.

Shop More Polka-Dot Dresses

ZARA Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW Zara's polka dot offering is vast. My favourite? This high-neck midi style with the classic black and white spotted pattern. Nobodys Child White Polka Dot Kyla Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW Elegant and chic, style with flip flops or strappy heels depending on the occasion. Reformation Laine Dress £298 SHOP NOW If you prefer a form-fitting design, look no further than Reformation's Laine style. MANGO Polka Dot Midi Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom £36 SHOP NOW If you're tired of the classic white and black, Mango's brown midi is the perfect way to bring a warmer feel to the popular pattern. Free People Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress £188 SHOP NOW The perfect wedding guest dress if we ever saw one, shop the Free People Butterfly Babe maxi for your summer nuptials. Reformation Oren Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW If you love a strapless moment, you'll adore Reformation's Oren made from 100% silk.