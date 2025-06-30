I Waited Months For This Polka-Dot Dress to Be Restocked—It's Finally Here
It’s the dress you’ve seen everywhere and for good reason. Clean lines, effortless fit and a genius design that lets you wear it three ways.
Polka-dot dresses are the trend of the summer I never saw coming, but one I have embraced wholeheartedly. For 2025, the timeless print once associated with vintage devotees and a day at the races (read: that Julia Roberts moment in Pretty Woman) has been given a fresh, contemporary twist. And leading the charge? British brand Damson Madder.
Known for their cute designs, pretty prints and whimsical silhouettes, Damson Madder has experienced yet another sell-out success story in their Lilo Dress—a clever dress-top-skirt hybrid that’s as functional as it is photogenic. Crafted from 100% cotton, this style features a charming smock design, adjustable straps for a customisable fit, and oversized black polka dots set against a buttery yellow backdrop (a trend that many of this season's best dresses have in common: see the Cora dress from Nobody's Child). It’s equal parts playful and polished, and it’s not hard to see why it’s earned cult status online.
The beauty of the Lilo lies in its versatility. Worn as a dress, it's the perfect throw-on-and-go piece—ideal for warm-weather city strolls or al fresco brunches. Style it with socks and loafers for a preppy edge, strappy sandals to elevate the look, or chunky Birkenstocks if you’re heading on a sun-drenched holiday. And when you want to switch it up? Simply tuck the straps in and wear it as a skirt with a white tee or a racerback tank. You can also use it as a long-line top, with some influencers trying this out over jeans. It’s essentially two (if not three) outfits in one—an editor-approved purchase if we ever saw one.
After seeing it pop up on my feeds more times than I can count, I joined the waitlist, set my alerts, and refreshed the site daily. And now, after what felt like a lifetime, the Lilo dress is finally back in stock—but not for long, if history’s anything to go by.
Keep scrolling to shop the viral style.
Shop the Damson Madder Lilo Dress
Shop More Polka-Dot Dresses
