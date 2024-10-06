I'm a Millennial, and My Sister Is Gen Z—We’re Both Into This Fresh, Cool-Looking Jeans Trend
Honestly, I was relieved when summer finally came to a close and autumn took the helm. Whilst feeling a warm shot of sunshine on the face is a mid-year treat I'll never tire of, I find that the cooler season of autumn appeals to me on a much broader scale. Take the style decisions that come during the cooler times of the year. As a jeans fanatic, I find it almost impossible to resist wearing them throughout the seasons and inevitably slip into a pair throughout the year's hottest months. Enduring a stuffy summer, when autumn comes into sight, I can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I'm always on the lookout for emerging denim trends to shake up my rotation, and this season I've spotted an entirely fresh offering that's given my denim collection a new lease of life. What's more, is that it's a style that both me and my Gen Z sister—whose wardrobes you couldn't possibly mix-up—have both just invested in. Rifting off the barrel-leg silhouette that soared in popularity this season, the twisted seam jeans trend is the one coming to the fore. Just as they sound, these jeans feature off-kilter seams, sometimes darting down the front of the jean, that work to add a voluminous finish and a point of interest. Having picked up on this emerging look during my work day, you can imagine my surprise when I found out my younger sister had also recently invested in a pair of twist-seam jeans.
More sculptural in design, twist-seam jeans sets themselves apart from their denim sisters using their interesting shape. Wider than a straight-leg style (the style that dominates my wardrobe), this emerging design plays with proportions, creating a dynamic silhouette that gives an outfit far more drama than a standard jeans ever could.
Whilst it feels very fresh for the new season, brands have been working the trend into their collections for several months now. I know that COS's dark grey style would style so well with a pointed-toe heel, and ME+EM's pleated pair will give an evening look the drama it deserves.
Appealing to my Gen-Z sibling's penchant for a baggy jean, and my millennial want to feel on-trend and current, I loved how content creator @andreacheong_ picked up on this in her latest reel.
Saturating the market this season, read on to discover our edit of the best twisted-seam jeans, the denim trend that has both generations on-side.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TWISTED-SEAM JEANS:
Style with a white tee to elevate a classic, off-duty look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
