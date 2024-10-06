I'm a Millennial, and My Sister Is Gen Z—We’re Both Into This Fresh, Cool-Looking Jeans Trend

Honestly, I was relieved when summer finally came to a close and autumn took the helm. Whilst feeling a warm shot of sunshine on the face is a mid-year treat I'll never tire of, I find that the cooler season of autumn appeals to me on a much broader scale. Take the style decisions that come during the cooler times of the year. As a jeans fanatic, I find it almost impossible to resist wearing them throughout the seasons and inevitably slip into a pair throughout the year's hottest months. Enduring a stuffy summer, when autumn comes into sight, I can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I'm always on the lookout for emerging denim trends to shake up my rotation, and this season I've spotted an entirely fresh offering that's given my denim collection a new lease of life. What's more, is that it's a style that both me and my Gen Z sister—whose wardrobes you couldn't possibly mix-up—have both just invested in. Rifting off the barrel-leg silhouette that soared in popularity this season, the twisted seam jeans trend is the one coming to the fore. Just as they sound, these jeans feature off-kilter seams, sometimes darting down the front of the jean, that work to add a voluminous finish and a point of interest. Having picked up on this emerging look during my work day, you can imagine my surprise when I found out my younger sister had also recently invested in a pair of twist-seam jeans.

More sculptural in design, twist-seam jeans sets themselves apart from their denim sisters using their interesting shape. Wider than a straight-leg style (the style that dominates my wardrobe), this emerging design plays with proportions, creating a dynamic silhouette that gives an outfit far more drama than a standard jeans ever could.

Whilst it feels very fresh for the new season, brands have been working the trend into their collections for several months now. I know that COS's dark grey style would style so well with a pointed-toe heel, and ME+EM's pleated pair will give an evening look the drama it deserves.

Appealing to my Gen-Z sibling's penchant for a baggy jean, and my millennial want to feel on-trend and current, I loved how content creator @andreacheong_ picked up on this in her latest reel.

Saturating the market this season, read on to discover our edit of the best twisted-seam jeans, the denim trend that has both generations on-side.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TWISTED-SEAM JEANS:

ME+EM Soft Denim Pleated Pant £195 SHOP NOW The pleat detailing gives this a voluminous finish.

COS Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans £110 SHOP NOW These also come in light blue.

Pilcro Corset Seamed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £130 SHOP NOW This high rise cut gives this a '70s edge.

Agolde Kristen High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW Style with chunky loafers or wear with a pointed-toe heel.

Mango Straight Jeans With Decorative Seams £50 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Maison Margiela High-Rise Jeans £750 SHOP NOW These puddle towards the ankles for a relaxed silhouette.

Mint Velvet Indigo Seam Detail Wide Jeans £99 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths.

Jigsaw Tailored Loose Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW This mid-wash hue is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.