I Wear Denim Every Single Day—8 Fresh 2024 Trends I'm Trying Next

Name a more beloved fabric than denim. I'll wait. It's the material most of us will reach for on days off (usually in the form of jeans), though, if you're a fashion editor, chances are it's what you tend to reach for on a work day, too (again, also in the form of jeans). No garment has the ability to make an outfit feel cooler or inherently current than something denim, and stylish people know this. Be they influencers or celebrities, denim is at the heart of so many solid outfits, it's become a central theme here at Who What Wear, where we analyse its impact on a look almost every single day. Often an accoutrement to bolder pieces, today, I want to shine the spotlight directly onto denim: specifically the denim trends that matter most in 2024.

Taking versatility to a whole new level, the ways in which we're seeing denim being used in 2024 are more varied than ever. With a renewed focus on some key denim staples that we all know and love but also an experimentation with some new looks, there's sure to be something blue (or white or black) to tempt you. Of course, a big part of any denim trend analysis will involve jeans—spoiler alert: the below definitely does—but there are many, many more wears that fashion people are getting their denim fix this year. Scroll on to see them.

8 Denim Trends That Are a Huge Deal in 2024

1. SLOUCHY JEANS

Style Notes: If you're one of the people who has sworn off of skinny jeans, then the slouchy, ultra-relaxed jeans that are saturating the market right now might be more to your taste. Stick to mid- and light-wash hues for a classic finish. Up top, a simple vest top or T-shirt will allow your wide-leg jeans to take centre stage.

SHOP THE TREND:

COS Facade Jeans - Straight £95 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Nolan High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW

hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

2. SLEEK DENIM DRESSES

Style Notes: Denim dresses are always popular at this point in the year but, in 2024, we're seeing a shift from the usual shirt dress styles; instead, brands are gravitating towards more refined denim dresses, with built-in bustiers, A-line skirting and chic belt details.

SHOP THE TREND:

ALIGNE Dove Flare Midi Dress £125 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Belted Denim Midi Wrap Dress £1650 SHOP NOW

Reformation Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress £228 SHOP NOW

3. RELAXED DENIM SHIRTS

Style Notes: In my opinion, the humble denim shirt doesn't get enough credit. This season, however, I'm seeing more and more fashion people reaching for them once again, with roomy, throw-on silhouettes being more prevalent than fitted shirts.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sézane Max Shirt £95 SHOP NOW

Hush Daya Denim Shirt £75 SHOP NOW

H&M Feather Soft Denim Shirt £33 SHOP NOW

4. JORTS

Style Notes: 2024 is the year when jorts (that's jean shorts, just to clarify) ascend to the top of the trend totem. Fashion people have been wearing them nonstop, especially in longer, knee-grazing lengths. When it comes to shoes, anything goes, but my personal favourites are slingbacks and cowboy boots.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW

We The Free We the Free Boomerang Long Shorts £88 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE Walker Distressed Denim Shorts £305 SHOP NOW

5. STRIPED JEANS

Style Notes: Of all the jean trends this season (and trust me, there are a few!) the most playful and noticeable has to be that of the striped jean. Thicker stripes feel particularly fresh but, if you're new to printed jeans, a pinstripe will look just as directional but is perhaps less daunting to style.

SHOP THE TREND:

Arket Shore Low Relaxed Jeans £87 SHOP NOW

Day Birger Et Mikkelsen Elijah Striped Wide-Leg Jeans £170 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Sasha Pinstriped Wide-Leg High-Rise Jeans £200 SHOP NOW

6. DENIM A-LINE SKIRTS

Style Notes: Elegance is a major movement in 2024, and we're seeing this crop up in a multitude of ways. Perhaps the most obvious and one of the more broadly appealing is the A-line skirt. Having been found in white cotton throughout the summer months, for the second half of the year, it's the denim A-line skirt's time to shine.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt £188 SHOP NOW

GANNI Light Blue Denim Midi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW

NILI LOTAN Astrid Denim Maxi Skirt £585 SHOP NOW

7. DARK DENIM

Style Notes: While lighter wash denim will always be a mainstay and something I advocate investing in due to its timeless appeal, right now there is so much dark denim to be had. If you're interested in wearing double denim, I'd even go as far as to say that the look is made chicer when you choose dark denim, as Monikh Dale has done here.

SHOP THE TREND:

COS Raw Denim Jacket £110 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Denim Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress £50 SHOP NOW

Whistles Authentic Raya Straight Jean £109 SHOP NOW

8. DENIM SHOES

Style Notes: While it might not be the most practical way to wear denim in 2024, the sheer volume of denim shoes that are on the market right now is impossible to ignore. From sandals to high heels to ballerina flats, brands are serving up denim footwear in a myriad of ways—all you need to do is take your pick.

SHOP THE TREND:

COS Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW

Reformation Apollonia Ballet Flats £248 SHOP NOW