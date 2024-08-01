I Wear Denim Every Single Day—8 Fresh 2024 Trends I'm Trying Next
Name a more beloved fabric than denim. I'll wait. It's the material most of us will reach for on days off (usually in the form of jeans), though, if you're a fashion editor, chances are it's what you tend to reach for on a work day, too (again, also in the form of jeans). No garment has the ability to make an outfit feel cooler or inherently current than something denim, and stylish people know this. Be they influencers or celebrities, denim is at the heart of so many solid outfits, it's become a central theme here at Who What Wear, where we analyse its impact on a look almost every single day. Often an accoutrement to bolder pieces, today, I want to shine the spotlight directly onto denim: specifically the denim trends that matter most in 2024.
Taking versatility to a whole new level, the ways in which we're seeing denim being used in 2024 are more varied than ever. With a renewed focus on some key denim staples that we all know and love but also an experimentation with some new looks, there's sure to be something blue (or white or black) to tempt you. Of course, a big part of any denim trend analysis will involve jeans—spoiler alert: the below definitely does—but there are many, many more wears that fashion people are getting their denim fix this year. Scroll on to see them.
8 Denim Trends That Are a Huge Deal in 2024
1. SLOUCHY JEANS
Style Notes: If you're one of the people who has sworn off of skinny jeans, then the slouchy, ultra-relaxed jeans that are saturating the market right now might be more to your taste. Stick to mid- and light-wash hues for a classic finish. Up top, a simple vest top or T-shirt will allow your wide-leg jeans to take centre stage.
2. SLEEK DENIM DRESSES
Style Notes: Denim dresses are always popular at this point in the year but, in 2024, we're seeing a shift from the usual shirt dress styles; instead, brands are gravitating towards more refined denim dresses, with built-in bustiers, A-line skirting and chic belt details.
3. RELAXED DENIM SHIRTS
Style Notes: In my opinion, the humble denim shirt doesn't get enough credit. This season, however, I'm seeing more and more fashion people reaching for them once again, with roomy, throw-on silhouettes being more prevalent than fitted shirts.
4. JORTS
Style Notes: 2024 is the year when jorts (that's jean shorts, just to clarify) ascend to the top of the trend totem. Fashion people have been wearing them nonstop, especially in longer, knee-grazing lengths. When it comes to shoes, anything goes, but my personal favourites are slingbacks and cowboy boots.
5. STRIPED JEANS
Style Notes: Of all the jean trends this season (and trust me, there are a few!) the most playful and noticeable has to be that of the striped jean. Thicker stripes feel particularly fresh but, if you're new to printed jeans, a pinstripe will look just as directional but is perhaps less daunting to style.
6. DENIM A-LINE SKIRTS
Style Notes: Elegance is a major movement in 2024, and we're seeing this crop up in a multitude of ways. Perhaps the most obvious and one of the more broadly appealing is the A-line skirt. Having been found in white cotton throughout the summer months, for the second half of the year, it's the denim A-line skirt's time to shine.
7. DARK DENIM
Style Notes: While lighter wash denim will always be a mainstay and something I advocate investing in due to its timeless appeal, right now there is so much dark denim to be had. If you're interested in wearing double denim, I'd even go as far as to say that the look is made chicer when you choose dark denim, as Monikh Dale has done here.
8. DENIM SHOES
Style Notes: While it might not be the most practical way to wear denim in 2024, the sheer volume of denim shoes that are on the market right now is impossible to ignore. From sandals to high heels to ballerina flats, brands are serving up denim footwear in a myriad of ways—all you need to do is take your pick.
