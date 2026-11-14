If there's one celebrity It girl who has been living rent-free in my brain this month, it has to be Dakota Johnson. Whether she's pictured late at night with rumoured beau Machine Gun Kelly (I know!), or parting ways with pal Kendall Jenner after a girls' night out, her off-duty wardrobe is nothing short of perfection, and almost all of them happen to feature a pair of jeans. Whether she pairs them with a boxy leather jacket or a statement piece (I’d know a Nour Hammour Nina coat from a distance), it's almost impossible for her to look anything but inherently cool.
So, as a fashion editor who's currently obsessed with all things Dakota Johnson and has a long-standing love of denim, it makes sense to dive into her go-to jeans trends, no? After studying her rotation, I've realised the trends she wears on repeat are the classics—no fuss, no frills, just straight-up classics. And, as it happens, they’re some of the hottest pairs to own in 2026. So if you’re looking to Dakota-fy your look, keep scrolling to see the three denim trends she can’t live without.
The Three Jeans Trends Dakota Johnson Can't Live Without:
1. '90s Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: In a look I like to call the “undercover musician's girlfriend”, Dakota’s denim was as timeless as it comes: a ‘90s-style straight-leg jean. With a mid-rise waist, the streamlined shape floated down her leg with ease, cascading around her thick-soled boots. Thanks to the style's minimal finish, it (alongside her white cropped T-shirt) created the perfect base for her to display her playful personality through her faux-fur-trimmed zebra-print coat and matching animal print belt.
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Shop her '90s-style Straight-leg Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Jeans
COS
Chord Jeans
2. Corduroy Jeans
Style Notes: ICYMI corduroy jeans have become one of this year's biggest fashion trends. Don’t believe me? Just ask Dakota Johnson. Spotted while running errands in LA, she styled a pair of chocolate-hued cords with a washed black graphic T-shirt and ballet flats. Thanks to the ribbed thread finish, she was able to add instant visual contrast and depth, creating a polished look which felt cosy and stylish from just three rather simple pieces.
Shop Corduroy Jeans:
With Nothing Underneath
Alba Trouser
Sezane
Le Bootcut
M&S
Cord
3. Cropped Jeans
Style Notes: Any round up of the 2026 jeans trends would be incomplete without at least one mention of cropped jeans, and thankfully for us, it's a style Dakota Johnson wears on the regular. With unmistakably ‘90s energy, the slightly voluminous leg and calf-grazing finish are not only super comfortable, but also draws the eye down, allowing you to show off your footwear. Pairing her mid-blue pair with a black square-neck top, leather coat, and glossy, black ballet pumps, her jeans help to inject that ever sought after "turn-of-the-millennium" cool.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.