I Visited the Stunning New Rolex Boutique In the Hamptons, and Tried On the Buzziest Watches

This August, Rolex opened its latest boutique with London Jewelers in the heart of East Hampton, NY. When visiting the store for the grand opening, London Jewelers CEO Mark Udell shared a story about the earliest days working with Rolex. After two years of persistent calls to Rolex, he secured business with a line of President watches. Udell’s first sale was the men’s gold President, then priced at $2,700 in 1976, beginning the close partnership that has spanned nearly 50 years.
After exploring the beautiful boutique, I naturally took the chance to try on some of the Rolex timepieces. The store houses a vast collection of watches, including some of the buzziest models of 2025. In the display cases, I discovered pieces including the new Land-Dweller, which debuted to much acclaim at Watches and Wonders in Geneva this year, as well as cult classics such as the GMT-Master II and Datejust. Here, get a look inside the stunning new Rolex boutique in East Hampton and a close-up of the brand’s latest and most iconic watches.
Inside the East Hampton Store
The 4,800-square-foot space located on 28 Newtown Lane is a historical landmark housed in the former Odd Fellows Hall, built in 1897. After undergoing extensive renovations, it has been designed with elegant finishes, including gray cedar shake siding, American walnut wall panels, and Verdi Apli marble in Rolex’s signature green. Throughout, there are spaces to meet with sales associates and try on timepieces, including private rooms for discreet clients.
The Rolex Land-Dweller
Easily one of the buzziest watches of 2025, the new Rolex Land-Dweller debuted at this year's Watches and Wonders—the culmination of over seven years of development. It has been touted as the Crown's most significant watch in a generation, bringing together references from decades past with an entirely modern design.
The Rolex GMT-Master II
Originally developed for pilots, the GMT-Master II enables the simultaneous tracking of two time zones, thanks to its 24-hour rotatable bezel and an additional GMT hand. It’s known for its signature bezel color combinations, including cult insider favorites with monikers such as the blue and red "Pepsi", black and blue "Batman", and black and grey "Bruce Wayne".
The Rolex Datejust
The Datejust is arguably one of the most timeless and classic Rolex models, first introduced in 1945. It features a date display that automatically changes at midnight, and its elegant design and versatility make it a popular choice for both formal and everyday wear.
