Fashionable Parents Will Say Yes to the New Bugaboo and Artipoppe Collab

There are two brands many parents I know love (myself included): Bugaboo (the lightweight strollers are incredible) and Artipoppe (hello, stylish baby carriers). Well, great news, fashionable parents, the two labels teamed up for an exclusive collaboration
Introducing the Bugaboo x Artipoppe Limited-Edition Stroller Sun Canopy. Available on its own or as a set with the Bugaboo Sun Canopy with Artipoppe’s coveted Zeitgeist Carrier, this collab is equal parts stylish and functional. Artipoppe is known for its covetable designs, and this one is inspired by Greek mythology and the symbolism of protection.
Keep scrolling to see the design and collaboration. Note that there are limited quantities available, exclusively at Bugaboo.
