See Every Deeply Personal Detail From Christine Chiu's Custom Gold Gala Gown

For most celebrities, donning a gown for a red carpet event is like putting on a uniform: instead of clocking in at an office, they’re stepping onto a red carpet to be photographed and scrutinized from every angle. For many of Hollywood’s A-list, stylists work behind the scenes to secure looks from the latest trending runway collections. While some are content selecting a gown from a pre-approved line sheet, others see red carpet dressing as a far more personal—and artistic—endeavor.

For plastic surgeon, philanthropist, and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, fashion is a form of storytelling—an expression that weaves together the most important elements of her life. So it’s no surprise that for the 2025 Gold Gala, Chiu collaborated with designer Ou Ma on a custom gown inspired by a Qing Dynasty painting of deep personal significance.

The annual Gold Gala, hosted by the non-profit Gold House, honors excellence and impact within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The star-studded event brings together leaders in music, fashion, film, and sports to celebrate and champion AAPI voices. And in today’s cultural and political climate, showing up (and standing out!) matters more than ever.

Chiu told Who What Wear that the entire experience of bringing her custom look to life was incredibly inspiring. "Ou’s artistic vision, shaped by her upbringing in Beijing and work with great American designers like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, brings a unique blend of tradition and modernity to her designs," Chiu added. "Ou meticulously created a gown that not only celebrates the elegance of our cultural roots but also embodies the spirit of innovation and empowerment that AAPI Heritage Month represents."

In an exclusive photo diary, Chiu documented her process for fitting her gown with designer Ou Ma, and took us along to get ready with her for the 2025 Gold Gala.

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

"So grateful to be able to showcase my heritage in this special way! I’m happy to wear my own Farraone Mennella pigeons blood rubies and emerald diamond earrings. The rubies symbolize passion and power, while emeralds symbolize wisdom and growth."

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

"My favorite beauty tricks are using Baby G’s Aquaphor under my eyes to fill in any wrinkles, 111 Skin eye patches frozen from the night before, and at home micro-derm device right before glam!"

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

"Ou’s inspiration happens to be my favorite painting from the National Palace Museum in Taiwan where I recently brought Baby G to visit!"

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco, Grace Sciutto.)

Beijing-based couturier Ou Ma shared: "Designing this gown for Christine Chiu was an incredibly meaningful experience. Christine is not only a style icon but a trailblazer who continues to uplift the AAPI community with grace and strength. When I came across the Qing Dynasty painting of the camellia and plum blossom—two flowers that bloom against the cold—I immediately thought of her. Translating that imagery into a living, breathing garment felt like painting in motion. This collaboration allowed me to weave together art, culture, and personal story in the most intimate way."

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

" Meeting Ou for the first time and wearing her beautiful and meaningful piece is such an incredible moment."

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

" Originally, Ou had envisioned a thicker velvet sash for a more regal feel. Here we are playing with its thickness and placement to accommodate my more petite body."

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

" After losing all of my hair, I have developed such an appreciation for wigs and the people in the wig industry. This is a custom wig designed for me by the Wig Fairy."

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

" Ou was so kind to have drafted a couple different variations of my look to accommodate my hair loss and different hairstyles that can be accomplished through wigs."

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

"It does take a village! So grateful for my village today: Claudia, Jester, Grace, Marine and Adrian!"

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

"No matter how much time we allot ourselves, I feel like there’s never enough time to completely finish glam! We’re always go go go!"

(Image credit: Photography by Jester Jungco and Grace Sciutto.)

"Arrival at the golden carpet during golden hour for Gold House!"