Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag In the Departures Area of Milan Airport

Lily James' impressive accessory game—which often includes a mix of Prada, Versace, and Chanel—doesn't hit pause just because she's traveling, or at least it didn't on her most recent trip. Rather than opting for something a touch more practical for her flight back from Milan Fashion Week, she used the opportunity to debut one of 2024's most-wanted handbags: Prada's new buckle bag.

The oversize, belt-embellished top handle, which she wore in a cognac-brown color, was first seen on the runway at the Italian brand's spring/summer 24 show, making it highly sought after now that the season's offering is starting to trickle into stores after a long six or so months. James carried the largest size, which also comes in black, though there are also small and medium options, both of which are available in white as well.

With the bag, which appeared in photos from her jaunt through Milan Malpensa Airport's terminals to be surprisingly practical for flight travel, the Pam & Tommy star wore Prada cat-eye sunglasses, white sneakers, and a matching brown puffer and pair of relaxed trousers.

On Lily James: Prada Catwalk Oval Sunglasses ($517) and Buckle Large Leather Handbag with Belt ($6100)

Her appearance at the airport came just one day after she was seen at the Prada show alongside fellow celebrities like Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Letitia Wright, Yara Shahidi, and Emma Chamberlain. For the fall collection's debut, James wore a brown-and-blue distressed chore coat on top of an embellished, fringe dress. With the duo, she wore a pair of Prada's lauded satin, point-toe mules and carried one of the brand's Arqué round bags, a style she's been seen with multiple times and in various colors in recent months.

See her look for the show below.

On Lily James: Prada S/S24 coat and dress, Modellerie Pointed Toe Mule ($1170) and Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag ($2700)

