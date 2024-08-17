Inspired By the A-list, I'm Trading In My Trainers For These 7 Elegant Autumn Shoe Trends
It might have taken a while for it to get into full swing, but we're already past talking about summer trends and now have our sights set on what to expect for autumn. With trench coats, knitwear and jeans back on the agenda, we're busily planning what we're going to wear once the cooler days kick in, and whilst the capsule wardrobes we've been building over the years will still be working hard long into the end of the year, one thing that will really ease your wardrobe into the transitional period is a good pair of shoes.
If anything changes just as quickly as the weather, it's shoe trends, but no matter what the runway tells us is the current style du jour, we're always going to champion trends that are actually wearable. Loafers, ballet flats, riding boots, you name them, we've bought been there and bought the flat-shoe t-shirt, but to save you time on scrolling through the new-in sections or schlepping around the high street in order to find the best new shoes on the market, we've started our new-season exploration by checking the feet of fashion's frontliners—celebrities.
Earlier this year, we saw brands like Prada, Versace and Saint Laurent make a case for the pointed-toe shoe, and with Loewe, The Row and Toteme reinventing the thong sandal, 2024 has been a year of two halves thus far. Ladylike shoes or laidback flats? Statement trainers or Crocs and Birkenstocks? Whichever team you back, there is a celebrity who has already lead the charge, and if you're looking for new season inspiration (and a shoe trend that will really go the distance), it's time to investigate which shoe styles have earned A-list approval.
From 2023's bestselling shoe that's sticking around for another year, to the understated classic that we didn't expect to see making a comeback, keep scrolling to see celebrities favourite autumn shoe trends for 2024. We're in for a very chic season ahead.
1. Moto Boots: As Seen On Emily Ratajkowski
Style Notes: If you bought a pair of moto boots last winter, it's likely you've been wearing them throughout summer too. This unexpectedly versatile boot might look heavy duty, but it helps to toughen up pretty florals and short shorts, so take a page out of Em Rata's book and make the most of bare-legged season now, before swapping out mini hemlines for midi skirts and leggings come autumn.
Shop Moto Boots:
They might come in at under £45, but they look at least three times more expensive.
2. Mules: As Seen On Margot Robbie
Style Notes: When the weather can't make it up its mind, what better than a "half-in-half-out" shoe that can't make up its mind either? Mules are made for the autumnal climate, perfect for when you need a little more coverage but don't want to commit to a chunky leather shoe either. Whether open-toed, closed-toe, pump-adjacent or a slip-on, mules are the elegant way to style an outfit up to new levels, just ask Margot Robbie.
Shop Mules:
3. Mary Jane Flats: As Seen On Zendaya
Style Notes: If the last two years belonged to any one shoe trend in particular, it would have to be the ballet flat. It makes sense though, not since the invention of the trainer did we have such a comfortable, low–maintenance shoe, and with the simple addition of a thick strap across the top, the Mary-Jane update made what was once a dance shoe feel a little more ready to wear. If you need conclusive proof that this flat shoe isn't going anywhere, just look at Zendaya's off-duty ensemble. Don't fancy white in autumn? Don't worry, there's black, red, brown, green, grey, pink, blue, silver...
Shop Mary Jane Flats:
4. Court Shoes: As Seen On Jennifer Lawrence
Style Notes: Call them classic, or timeless, but just don't call them boring—court shoes might not be the most unexpected trend of the season, but this ladylike shoe is following in the footsteps of the pencil skirt, the top handle bag and the cardigan as the "prim" trend due a 2024 revival. What other shoe could make Jennifer Lawrence's all-black outfit feel so put-together (especially with a practical sheer sock). When a stiletto just won't cut it, a court shoe with a sensible heel will really go the distance.
Shop Court Shoes:
5. Slingbacks: As Seen On Dakota Johnson
Style Notes:We have a lot to thank Miu Miu for, but nothing more so than singlehandedly making the slingback cool again. Even the most kitten-heel adverse have been charmed by the wearable slingback and after bestselling styles from Gucci, Prada and even M&S, this Dakota Johnson approved shoe gets our vote as the ultimate desk-to-dinner style.Just add a fine knit and a long skirt.
Shop Slingbacks:
A dead ringer for Dakota's own pair.
If you don't like a pointed toe, try these square block heels instead.
6. Western Boots: As Seen On Sydney Sweeney
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be autumn without another boot trend on the list and Western boots are still proving popular with celebs long after festival season. From traditional cowboy boots complete with stitching, to pared-back knee-high boots with the slightest hint of a pointed toe, these crowd pleasing boots are the easiest thing to pull on on the days that you have five minutes to get ready (but don't want to look like it).
Shop Western Boots:
A party staple from Ibiza legend Annie Doble and shoe expert Terry de Havilland.
