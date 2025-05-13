I Worried This Sandal Trend Might Be "Out" But This Expensive-Looking Update Just Saved It

I'll be honest—I've never really thought of myself as a sandals person. While my collection of ballet flats is creeping into double digits, I own just one lonely pair of sandals, which I reach for only when absolutely necessary. Chalk it up to the reality of city commuting or my unwavering love for a closed-toe shoe, but sandals and I have always maintained a polite distance.

This season, however, I can feel my resolve starting to crack. Why? I've just stumbled upon the suede fisherman sandals trend and l'm genuinely excited.

I had worried my go-to fisherman sandal wasn't as relevant as it once had been, even if it has become something of a staple. However, the sophisticated suede spin on the classic caged sandal has just cemented its position this summer.

Combining two of my favourite things in a shoe—structure and coverage—with the soft, tactile appeal of suede, I can't believe suede fisherman sandals weren't always a thing. Rich, supple and quietly luxurious, suede in place of leather gives the sandal an elevated feel that most of its counterparts simply don’t achieve.

I'm clearly not alone in my new obsession. From high-street to high-end, brands are embracing the suede fisherman with open arms. Zara’s deep grey pair could easily pass for designer, yet rings in at £50. Meanwhile, The Row’s light brown version—currently on sale—is a masterclass in understated luxury.

Scroll on to see the pairs I’m eyeing this season. If, like me, you’ve never quite been convinced by sandals, these might just change your mind.

SHOP SUEDE FISHERMAN SANDALS:

Zara Split Suede Cage Sandals £50 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Hush Leather Caged Fisherman Sandals £120 SHOP NOW The fisherman sandals trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

AND/OR Lucia Fisherman Sandals £89 SHOP NOW This rich brown hue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

COS Suede Fisherman Sandals £129 SHOP NOW Be quick! It looks like these won't stay in stock for long.

Stradivarius Leather Cage Sandals £35 SHOP NOW The thick strap detailing offers a high-coverage finish that makes the comfortable enough to style all season.

Anonymous Copenhagen Hampell Calf Suede Coffee Brown £265 SHOP NOW Style these with cut-off shorts or pair with a billowy skirt.

The Row Pablo Suede Fisherman Sandals £1150 £805 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.