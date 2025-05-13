I Worried This Sandal Trend Might Be "Out" But This Expensive-Looking Update Just Saved It

With a supple suede composition and a high-coverage finish, suede fisherman sandals are my new summer shoe obsession. Read on to discover the pairs I recommend the most below.

I'll be honest—I've never really thought of myself as a sandals person. While my collection of ballet flats is creeping into double digits, I own just one lonely pair of sandals, which I reach for only when absolutely necessary. Chalk it up to the reality of city commuting or my unwavering love for a closed-toe shoe, but sandals and I have always maintained a polite distance.

This season, however, I can feel my resolve starting to crack. Why? I've just stumbled upon the suede fisherman sandals trend and l'm genuinely excited.

Influencer wears suede fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

I had worried my go-to fisherman sandal wasn't as relevant as it once had been, even if it has become something of a staple. However, the sophisticated suede spin on the classic caged sandal has just cemented its position this summer.

Combining two of my favourite things in a shoe—structure and coverage—with the soft, tactile appeal of suede, I can't believe suede fisherman sandals weren't always a thing. Rich, supple and quietly luxurious, suede in place of leather gives the sandal an elevated feel that most of its counterparts simply don’t achieve.

Influencer wears suede fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: @alicecatherine)

I'm clearly not alone in my new obsession. From high-street to high-end, brands are embracing the suede fisherman with open arms. Zara’s deep grey pair could easily pass for designer, yet rings in at £50. Meanwhile, The Row’s light brown version—currently on sale—is a masterclass in understated luxury.

Scroll on to see the pairs I’m eyeing this season. If, like me, you’ve never quite been convinced by sandals, these might just change your mind.

SHOP SUEDE FISHERMAN SANDALS:

Split Suede Cage Sandals
Zara
Split Suede Cage Sandals

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Leather Caged Fisherman Sandals
Hush
Leather Caged Fisherman Sandals

The fisherman sandals trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

And/or Lucia Suede Flatform Closed Toe Fisherman Sandals, Brown
AND/OR
Lucia Fisherman Sandals

This rich brown hue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Suede Fisherman Sandals
COS
Suede Fisherman Sandals

Be quick! It looks like these won't stay in stock for long.

stradivarius,

Stradivarius
Leather Cage Sandals

The thick strap detailing offers a high-coverage finish that makes the comfortable enough to style all season.

Hampell Calf Suede Coffee Brown
Anonymous Copenhagen
Hampell Calf Suede Coffee Brown

Style these with cut-off shorts or pair with a billowy skirt.

Pablo Suede Fisherman Sandals
The Row
Pablo Suede Fisherman Sandals

Shop these while they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

