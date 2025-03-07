I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But Kate Moss Just Made Them Feel Cool With This Shoe Trend

People tend to dress up to attend shows during Paris Fashion Week, so you don't see a lot of denim. You especially don't see many skinny jeans, given the current trend of wide-leg and baggy styles reigning supreme. If I had a dollar for every model exiting backstage wearing slouchy, loose jeans, I could quit my job. So when I saw Kate Moss wearing skinny jeans to Stella McCartney's fall 2025 runway show in Paris, you can bet I took notice.

Kate made skinny jeans feel fresh by styling them with an oversized bomber jacket, plunging lace bodysuit, and platform sandals. I immediately zeroed in on her shoes because they gave her outfit such a cool, laidback '70s vibe. I'd normally play up the boho nature of the shoes by wearing them with a floaty midi dress, but now I'm convinced I should go Kate's route instead. Scroll down to see what Kate Moss wore to the Stella McCartney show this week and shop pieces to re-create her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Moss: Stella McCartney Oversized Vegan Bomber Jacket ($2825)

Shop '70s Platform Sandals

Stella McCartney Skyla Faux Leather Platform Mules $905 $452 SHOP NOW Hurry: These shoes won't be on sale forever.

ZARA Studded Leather Wedge Sandals $109 SHOP NOW Zara is on board with the '70s trend.

Paige Reid Sandals $328 SHOP NOW These Paige platform sandals are so darn cute.

SAINT LAURENT Bianca Canvas Platform Sandals $1190 SHOP NOW Simply chic.

Free People Melissa Dance Slingback Heels $140 SHOP NOW Free People is a treasure trove of boho pieces.

ZARA Embossed Platform Wedges $70 SHOP NOW Another great find from Zara.

CHLOÉ Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals $1190 SHOP NOW Chloé is on a hot streak right now.