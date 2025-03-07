I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But Kate Moss Just Made Them Feel Cool With This Shoe Trend
People tend to dress up to attend shows during Paris Fashion Week, so you don't see a lot of denim. You especially don't see many skinny jeans, given the current trend of wide-leg and baggy styles reigning supreme. If I had a dollar for every model exiting backstage wearing slouchy, loose jeans, I could quit my job. So when I saw Kate Moss wearing skinny jeans to Stella McCartney's fall 2025 runway show in Paris, you can bet I took notice.
Kate made skinny jeans feel fresh by styling them with an oversized bomber jacket, plunging lace bodysuit, and platform sandals. I immediately zeroed in on her shoes because they gave her outfit such a cool, laidback '70s vibe. I'd normally play up the boho nature of the shoes by wearing them with a floaty midi dress, but now I'm convinced I should go Kate's route instead. Scroll down to see what Kate Moss wore to the Stella McCartney show this week and shop pieces to re-create her outfit.
On Kate Moss: Stella McCartney Oversized Vegan Bomber Jacket ($2825)
Shop '70s Platform Sandals
