I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But Kate Moss Just Made Them Feel Cool With This Shoe Trend

People tend to dress up to attend shows during Paris Fashion Week, so you don't see a lot of denim. You especially don't see many skinny jeans, given the current trend of wide-leg and baggy styles reigning supreme. If I had a dollar for every model exiting backstage wearing slouchy, loose jeans, I could quit my job. So when I saw Kate Moss wearing skinny jeans to Stella McCartney's fall 2025 runway show in Paris, you can bet I took notice.

Kate made skinny jeans feel fresh by styling them with an oversized bomber jacket, plunging lace bodysuit, and platform sandals. I immediately zeroed in on her shoes because they gave her outfit such a cool, laidback '70s vibe. I'd normally play up the boho nature of the shoes by wearing them with a floaty midi dress, but now I'm convinced I should go Kate's route instead. Scroll down to see what Kate Moss wore to the Stella McCartney show this week and shop pieces to re-create her outfit.

Kate Moss wears skinny jeans and platform shoes during Paris Fashion Week's fall 2025 shows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Moss: Stella McCartney Oversized Vegan Bomber Jacket ($2825)

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

