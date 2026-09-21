September is a busy time of year for almost all of us, as summer holidays begin to feel like distant memories and the daily grind of work, school and commitments finds its rhythm. For one of the world's most in-demand models, though, September is a whirlwind like no other. As summer bleeds into Fashion Month, Bella Hadid is suddenly sweeping between cities for a flurry of fashion-week-adjacent events. Naturally, staying comfortable whilst navigating the chaos is of the utmost importance, which is why I wasn't surprised to see Bella swap her usual slingbacks and loafers for a comfortable pair of trainers. What did surprise me, however, was that she skipped the ubiquitous Nikes and Adidas in favour of an under-the-radar pair from a brand I'm sure many people won't have heard of yet.
Sidestepping the big names, Bella stepped out in a pair of dark chocolate-brown and black trainers from Vivaia. Wearing the Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerinas (£147), she styled them with knee-grazing black socks, an LBD, a single-breasted jacket and a baseball cap for a chic, off-duty look.
For a relatively new label competing with behemoths like Nike and Adidas, Vivaia's adoption by Bella—alongside celebrities including Kelly Rutherford and Anne Hathaway—is particularly notable. Whilst the established sportswear giants tend to give their trainers a distinctly sporty edge, many of Vivaia's pairs blur the line between trainers and ballet flats, with delicate silhouettes, subtle satin finishes and, in some styles, ribbons in place of traditional laces.
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Essentially, they're a comfortable alternative to ballet flats that feel more polished than your average trainer. If you're tempted, read on to shop the exact trainers Bella was spotted in, as well as discover my edit of the best Vivaia trainers to shop now.
Shop Bella's Trainers:
VIVAIA
Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerina
Shop the trainers that Bella loves.
Shop Vivaia Trainers:
VIVAIA
Round-Toe Jogger Sneakerina
The contrast design gives these such an elevated edge.
VIVAIA
Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerina
The cow print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
VIVAIA
Round-Toe Casual Sneakers
Every great wardrobe starts with a simple pair of black shoes.
VIVAIA
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
These elegant ballet-inspired shoes are one of the prettiest takes on trainers I've come across.
VIVAIA
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
Wear these with denim for an elevated take on jeans and trainers.
VIVAIA
Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerinas
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
VIVAIA
Round-Toe Satin Sneakerina
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
VIVAIA
Round-Toe Casual Sneakers
Whilst I love these in the cream, they also come in brown, khaki and blue.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.