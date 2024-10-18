Victoria Beckham Just Tried the New Trouser Trend Our Editors Have Been Wearing to the Office This Week

Trust Victoria Beckham to be just as in tune with the season's chicest trends as our very own fashion editors. Moving between appointments in New York, Beckham styled a sleek silhouette that felt perfectly aligned with her polished personal style, all-the-while subtly incorporating a new trouser trend that has taken our office by storm this week.

Wearing a light grey suit completed with a cinched-waist blazer, it was Beckham's neatly turned-up trousers that really caught my eye. Skimming the floor, Beckham's wide-leg trousers folded back on themselves revealing a tall hem in the same light grey shade. While at this point we know that Beckham is entirely devoted to the puddle pants trend, this new take on her favourite design blends an enduring trend with a fresh one, creating a buzzy silhouette that is sure to resonate this winter

Whilst turn-up jeans were trending earlier this year, this sleek iteration offers an elevated version that's perfect for mid-week styling. Spotted in the Who What Wear office on two of our editors this week, it's clear that this trend is starting to resonate.

Plus, the trouser style is already stocked across a range of designer brands including H&M, Mango and & Other Stories, it won't be long until the trend has settled into all style crowds this winter. Click through to discover our edit of the best turn-up trousers here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TURN-UP TROUSERS HERE

Tailored Turn-Up Trousers
H&M
Tailored Turn-Up Trousers

This comes in sizes 4—22.

Wide Fold-Up Cuff Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Fold-Up Cuff Trousers

Style with a kitten heel or wear with a sleek leather loafer.

meandem,

Me+Em
Relaxed Tapered Turn-Up Trouser

Style with a cotton shirt for a sleek mid-week look.

Turn Up Cotton Drill Trouser | Black
Jigsaw
Turn Up Cotton Drill Trouser

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Zw Collection Belted Twill Trousers
Zara
Belted Twill Trousers

Trust me—these chic khaki trousers won't be in stock for long.

stradivarius,

Stradivarius
Straight Fit Trousers With Turn-Up Hems

These are well on their way to selling out.

Turn Up Crop Trouser
Whistles
Turn Up Crop Trouser

Style with mary jeans or wear with a tall heel.

Zw Collection Chinos With Turn-Up Hems
Zara
Chinos With Turn-Up Hems

These also come in two other shades.

Straight-Leg Trousers With Turn-Up Hems
Zara
Straight-Leg Trousers With Turn-Up Hems

Wear with a white knit for a chic tonal look.

Mango Wide Leg Turn Up Trouser in Tan
Mango
Wide Leg Turn Up Trousers

The thick turn-up cuff gives these a modern feel.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

