Victoria Beckham Just Tried the New Trouser Trend Our Editors Have Been Wearing to the Office This Week

Trust Victoria Beckham to be just as in tune with the season's chicest trends as our very own fashion editors. Moving between appointments in New York, Beckham styled a sleek silhouette that felt perfectly aligned with her polished personal style, all-the-while subtly incorporating a new trouser trend that has taken our office by storm this week.

Wearing a light grey suit completed with a cinched-waist blazer, it was Beckham's neatly turned-up trousers that really caught my eye. Skimming the floor, Beckham's wide-leg trousers folded back on themselves revealing a tall hem in the same light grey shade. While at this point we know that Beckham is entirely devoted to the puddle pants trend, this new take on her favourite design blends an enduring trend with a fresh one, creating a buzzy silhouette that is sure to resonate this winter

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst turn-up jeans were trending earlier this year, this sleek iteration offers an elevated version that's perfect for mid-week styling. Spotted in the Who What Wear office on two of our editors this week, it's clear that this trend is starting to resonate.

Plus, the trouser style is already stocked across a range of designer brands including H&M, Mango and & Other Stories, it won't be long until the trend has settled into all style crowds this winter. Click through to discover our edit of the best turn-up trousers here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TURN-UP TROUSERS HERE

H&M Tailored Turn-Up Trousers £25 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 4—22.

& Other Stories Wide Fold-Up Cuff Trousers £125 SHOP NOW Style with a kitten heel or wear with a sleek leather loafer.

Me+Em Relaxed Tapered Turn-Up Trouser £185 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton shirt for a sleek mid-week look.

Jigsaw Turn Up Cotton Drill Trouser £140 £70 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Zara Belted Twill Trousers £60 SHOP NOW Trust me—these chic khaki trousers won't be in stock for long.

Stradivarius Straight Fit Trousers With Turn-Up Hems £30 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Whistles Turn Up Crop Trouser £119 £49 SHOP NOW Style with mary jeans or wear with a tall heel.

Zara Chinos With Turn-Up Hems £46 SHOP NOW These also come in two other shades.

Zara Straight-Leg Trousers With Turn-Up Hems £28 SHOP NOW Wear with a white knit for a chic tonal look.

Mango Wide Leg Turn Up Trousers £80 SHOP NOW The thick turn-up cuff gives these a modern feel.