Katie Holmes Wore *The* Top Trend of Summer 2024

Since no one can get enough of Katie Holmes and her accessible cool-girl style, we're back again with another story focusing on one of her recent looks. Per usual, Holmes was photographed walking around NYC earlier this week, blending in (somewhat) with all of the other cool NYC girls in the perfect spring outfit. Holmes paired baggy white trousers with a utility jacket and suede sneakers, with the most notable thing about her outfit being the top she chose to wear.

Vest tops have been one of the number one obsessions among us fashion-minded people for at least a year now, as they lend an elegant, polished look to whatever they're paired with. And now that temperatures are heating up, linen vest tops are coming to the forefront. Holmes opted for a high-neck tan vest with a few buttons on both ends strategically left unbuttoned. I, for one, won't quit buying vest tops anytime soon, so I found several chic linen styles I'm considering adding to my cart. Scroll to join me (and Katie Holmes) and shop my picks.

Katie Holmes wearing a jacket, vest, and white pants in NYC

(Image credit: TatianaK/Backgrid)

Shop Linen Vest Tops

Reformation Aspen Linen Top
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top

Posse Gigi Gilet
Posse
Gigi Cutaway Asymmetric Linen Vest

Maya Linen Vest
Faithfull The Brand
Maya Linen Vest

WAYF Linen Vest
WAYF
Gabriella Linen Vest

Madewell Linen Vest
Madewell
Single Breasted Linen Vest

BR Lila Linen Vest
Banana Republic
Lila Linen Vest

Alex Mill Anna Vest in Linen
Alex Mill
Anna Vest in Linen

Rolla's Soho Linen Vest
Rolla's
Soho Linen Vest

Stanze Linen vest
Faithfull the Brand
Stanze Linen Vest

