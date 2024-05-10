Katie Holmes Wore *The* Top Trend of Summer 2024
Since no one can get enough of Katie Holmes and her accessible cool-girl style, we're back again with another story focusing on one of her recent looks. Per usual, Holmes was photographed walking around NYC earlier this week, blending in (somewhat) with all of the other cool NYC girls in the perfect spring outfit. Holmes paired baggy white trousers with a utility jacket and suede sneakers, with the most notable thing about her outfit being the top she chose to wear.
Vest tops have been one of the number one obsessions among us fashion-minded people for at least a year now, as they lend an elegant, polished look to whatever they're paired with. And now that temperatures are heating up, linen vest tops are coming to the forefront. Holmes opted for a high-neck tan vest with a few buttons on both ends strategically left unbuttoned. I, for one, won't quit buying vest tops anytime soon, so I found several chic linen styles I'm considering adding to my cart. Scroll to join me (and Katie Holmes) and shop my picks.
Shop Linen Vest Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
