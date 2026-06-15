Fashion People In Their 20s and 50s Agree—This Slip-On Shoe Makes Airport Dressing Easy

Between long hours in the air, the inevitable queues at security and the surprisingly high step count that comes from trekking across terminals in search of your gate, I've never found choosing the right airport shoes particularly easy. In fact, it's simpler to make a list of the styles I definitely wouldn't wear. Anything difficult to remove, uncomfortable after a few hours, or restrictive during a flight is immediately ruled out.
This week, however, Jennifer Lopez reminded me of the one comfortable shoe trend that fashion people in their 20s love just as much as those in their 50s. Stepping out in New York, the singer styled a relaxed tracksuit set with a pair of classic Uggs.
In my opinion, Uggs tick every box for travel days. Their slip-on design takes the stress out of security checks, allowing you to slip them off and back on in seconds, whilst the plush sheepskin lining ensures comfort from check-in to touchdown. Whether you're rushing between terminals, settling into a long-haul flight or heading straight from the airport to your destination, they offer the kind of all-day ease that's hard to rival.
Latest Videos From
Long embraced by Gen Z, and Gen X, few shoe trends manage to bridge age groups quite so well, making them one of those rare wardrobe staples that feel genuinely timeless.
If you're planning a trip in the coming months, read on to discover the Ugg styles I recommend investing in before your next flight.