Fact: This Shoe Trend Makes Simple Top and Skirt Co-Ords Look Chicest

Ever poised, ever elegant, I won’t let a Victoria Beckham outing pass me by without taking note. This week, as the designer stepped out in New York’s Soho, she did so in a pared-back, sophisticated two-piece, complete with what I consider to be the perfect shoe. Styling her set with a pair of two-tone heels, Victoria tapped into the shoe trend that’s been gaining most momentum over the past few seasons.
Adding an extra detail that set her pair apart, Victoria’s heels featured delicate pearl embellishments tracing the border of the two-tone design, introducing extra interest to her otherwise understated outfit while bringing a sense of cohesion to the look without compromising on its elegant simplicity.
Thrust to the fore in the wake of Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, the two-tone heel has been gaining major traction for the past few seasons. Neat and uncomplicated yet undeniably elevated, it's a chic alternative to classic black leather heels that fashion people can't seem to resist.
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Whilst Victoria used her pair to dress up her elegant T-shirt and skirt set, these shoes would look just as chic with simple straight-leg jeans as they do with tailored trousers, making them an easy way to elevate most outfits.
If you’re looking to refresh your autumn/winter rotation with a new-season shoe trend, this is the one I’d recommend investing in now. Read on to shop my edit of the best two-tone heels below.
Shop Two-Tone Heels:
Reformation
Natasha Pump
These also come in six other shades.
Chanel
Slingbacks
Chanel has made two-tone heels the most covetable trend on the market.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Pumps
The kitten heel adds a little poise without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.