It was only a few party seasons ago that we were all ready to declare the "end" of heels. With a new wave of pretty, flat-soled shoes gaining traction, it suddenly seemed unnecessary to spend an evening tottering around in stilettos when a perfectly chic pair of Mary Janes could do the trick. Fast-forward to now, however, and, as it always does, the trend pendulum has swung once again, reaffirming heels as party season's shoe of choice. But after all the back and forth, which styles are fashion people actually reaching for? According to some of New York's chicest 30-somethings, it's two-tone pairs.
Stepping out for an event in New York, Sarah Pidgeon wore Chanel's covetable square-toe slingbacks in a winter-ready combination of burgundy and white. Paired with a dark grey suit comprising a longline shirt and tailored trousers, she layered her combination over a simple white tee.
As heels have made their way back into the fashion conversation, we've seen an initial shift towards sleeker, more minimalist styles, from classic black slingbacks to pared-back kitten heels. Two-tone pairs, however, introduce a welcome dose of personality without sacrificing that elegant simplicity. Combined with a distinctive square toe, the contrasting colourways give a familiar silhouette a fresh feel.
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While Matthieu Blazy has certainly helped reignite interest in the style, there are plenty of elegant iterations to discover across both high-street and designer labels right now. Read on for an edit of my favourite pairs.
Shop Two-Tone Heels:
CHANEL
Slingbacks
Shop the exact slingbacks Sarah loves.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
This also comes in six other colour ways.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Pumps
Style these with an LBD or dress them down with jeans.
Next
Slingback Heels
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
JIMMY CHOO
Ixia 80 Two-Tone Leather Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Marta Pumps
The short block heel ensures a comfortable stride.
SAINT LAURENT
Two-Tone Leather Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent's slingbacks are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.