Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala After-Party Look Included This Revealing Skirt Trend

It's rare for celebrities to stay in the same outfit they walked the Met Gala red carpet in for the after-parties—and Sydney Sweeney is no exception. After walking the carpet in an appliquéd baby-blue tulle Miu Miu gown and dramatic black gloves (with a wig and custom Jennifer Behr black veil to match), Sweeney changed into something decidedly more low-key—but still very trend-forward.

As Sweeney is one of the faces of Miu Miu, it's no surprise she chose to wear the brand to the after-parties, and the look included a skirt trend that's growing in popularity by the day: a low-rise pencil skirt. She paired the ultra-low brown suede skirt with a matching scarf top and belt from Miu Miu. She finished the look with a pair of pumps that capitalized on 2024's prettiest shoe trend: satin.

Sweeney's look was sophisticated yet cool, which is the vibe people want in 2024, and her trendy skirt effortlessly contributed to the success of the look. If she's convinced you to get a low-rise pencil skirt for yourself, keep scrolling to shop of a few of the internet's best options.

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu top, skirt, and belt

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

Shop Low-Rise Pencil Skirts

Miu Miu Suede Skirt $3750 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt in Dark Olive $148 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Midi Skirt $1590 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories '90s Look Pencil Skirt $79 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Khaki Belted Midi Skirt $490 SHOP NOW