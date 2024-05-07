Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala After-Party Look Included This Revealing Skirt Trend

published

It's rare for celebrities to stay in the same outfit they walked the Met Gala red carpet in for the after-parties—and Sydney Sweeney is no exception. After walking the carpet in an appliquéd baby-blue tulle Miu Miu gown and dramatic black gloves (with a wig and custom Jennifer Behr black veil to match), Sweeney changed into something decidedly more low-key—but still very trend-forward.

As Sweeney is one of the faces of Miu Miu, it's no surprise she chose to wear the brand to the after-parties, and the look included a skirt trend that's growing in popularity by the day: a low-rise pencil skirt. She paired the ultra-low brown suede skirt with a matching scarf top and belt from Miu Miu. She finished the look with a pair of pumps that capitalized on 2024's prettiest shoe trend: satin.

Sweeney's look was sophisticated yet cool, which is the vibe people want in 2024, and her trendy skirt effortlessly contributed to the success of the look. If she's convinced you to get a low-rise pencil skirt for yourself, keep scrolling to shop of a few of the internet's best options.

Sydney Sweeney Met Gala after-party outfit 2024

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu top, skirt, and belt

Sydney Sweeney Met Gala after-party outfit 2024

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney Met Gala after-party outfit 2024

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

Shop Low-Rise Pencil Skirts

Miu Miu suede pencil skirt
Miu Miu
Suede Skirt

Reformation Rina Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt in Dark Olive

Midi Skirt
Miu Miu
Midi Skirt

'90s Look Pencil Skirt
& Other Stories
'90s Look Pencil Skirt

St. Agni pencil skirt
St. Agni
Khaki Belted Midi Skirt

Reformation Rina Pencil Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt in Blood Orange

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

