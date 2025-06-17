Rihanna's Go-To Body Luminizer Is Back, and It's Basically Guaranteed to Give You Beach-Goddess Skin

Loyal fans of Fenty Beauty might remember a certain body shimmer that launched back in 2018. It was called Body Lava, and it gave the skin a sun-kissed sheen and a subtle, skin-perfecting tint. I don't know anyone who doesn't want a post-vacation look like that, so it's no surprise that it earned a lot of hype. Like, a lot. The only problem was that it was released in limited runs. If you didn't get your hands on a bottle before it sold out, well, you had to go without it entirely.

The good news is that Fenty Beauty just rereleased the iconic Body Lava Body Luminizer. The great news is that it's now available in four new shades. But I wouldn't wait around to snag a bottle (or four) for yourself, because it's a limited-edition drop, and it's bound to sell out again. Trust me, you won't want to miss out on this. It's glowing, beach-goddess skin, bottled. Keep scrolling!

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna is known for her red carpet glow. It seems this is the exact product she uses to achieve it. "I'm all about head-to-toe radiance," she said in a press release. "Body Lava is that post-vacay glow in a bottle that you can have year-round."

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Body Lava Body Luminizer in Oyster Pearlz

Fenty Beauty's Body Lava is well worth the hype for multiple reasons. 1) It veils the skin in a dewy, high-shine finish thanks to micro-pearls that are suspended throughout the formula. 2) It has a gel texture, so it feels nice and lightweight on the skin (never sticky!) even in searing heat. 3) It has an incredible floral-vanilla scent that's so good it might make you skip perfume.

This shade, called Oyster Pearlz, is a shimmering opal color.

Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Body Lava Body Luminizer in Who Needs Clothes?!

Who Needs Clothes?! is a classic rose-gold color.

Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Body Lava Body Luminizer in Hold My Trophy

Hold My Trophy is a bronze shade.

Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Body Lava Body Luminizer in Penny Drop

Penny Drop is a true copper color.

Shop 3 More Summer Bodycare Staples

First Aid Beauty Kp Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% Aha Strawberry 8 Oz
First Aid Beauty
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

This body scrub makes the skin soft and smooth with pumice and 10% AHAs.

Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

This bodywash cleanses the skin effectively and smells so good doing it.

The Body Oil Grapefruit – Multi-Nutrient Treatment Oil With Peptides, Ceramides + Capsaicin
Nécessaire
The Body Oil Grapefruit

A good body oil is a MUST for moisturized, glowing limbs.

