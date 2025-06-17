Rihanna's Go-To Body Luminizer Is Back, and It's Basically Guaranteed to Give You Beach-Goddess Skin
Loyal fans of Fenty Beauty might remember a certain body shimmer that launched back in 2018. It was called Body Lava, and it gave the skin a sun-kissed sheen and a subtle, skin-perfecting tint. I don't know anyone who doesn't want a post-vacation look like that, so it's no surprise that it earned a lot of hype. Like, a lot. The only problem was that it was released in limited runs. If you didn't get your hands on a bottle before it sold out, well, you had to go without it entirely.
The good news is that Fenty Beauty just rereleased the iconic Body Lava Body Luminizer. The great news is that it's now available in four new shades. But I wouldn't wait around to snag a bottle (or four) for yourself, because it's a limited-edition drop, and it's bound to sell out again. Trust me, you won't want to miss out on this. It's glowing, beach-goddess skin, bottled. Keep scrolling!
Rihanna is known for her red carpet glow. It seems this is the exact product she uses to achieve it. "I'm all about head-to-toe radiance," she said in a press release. "Body Lava is that post-vacay glow in a bottle that you can have year-round."
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty's Body Lava is well worth the hype for multiple reasons. 1) It veils the skin in a dewy, high-shine finish thanks to micro-pearls that are suspended throughout the formula. 2) It has a gel texture, so it feels nice and lightweight on the skin (never sticky!) even in searing heat. 3) It has an incredible floral-vanilla scent that's so good it might make you skip perfume.
This shade, called Oyster Pearlz, is a shimmering opal color.
