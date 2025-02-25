Did Sofia Richie Grainge Really Just Declare *This* Spring's Chicest Basic?
Sofia Richie Grainge isn't one of those celebrities we see multiple times a day. So, when she is spotted or posts something online, there will always be speculation about what she's wearing. As one of the parties responsible for the quiet luxury boom over the last few years, her style moves are understandably watched closely.
Well, two months after her last Instagram post, the new mom finally granted our wishes and took to the social media platform to share some news. "Back on set for our second drop," she captioned a mirror selfie of herself wearing just a classic black crewneck sweatshirt and her everyday gold jewelry, referring to her sophomore baby wear collection with Amazon.
Her choice of comfortable top perhaps wouldn't have piqued my interest if it wasn't for the fact that the last post before her most recent one also featured a similar-looking crewneck sweatshirt, also in black. Two months ago, back in December of 2024, Richie Grainge posted a photo of her and her daughter, Eloise, at a toy store. In it, she's wearing a black sports bra under a terry sweatshirt with gold necklaces, diamond stud earrings, and Saint Laurent sunglasses. Could the two look-a-like crewnecks be a coincidence? Sure. Do I think they were? No.
If you're in agreeance and also believe that Richie Grainge is declaring black crewneck sweatshirts the next chic basic to buy, keep scrolling. The best of the best options to shop are below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
